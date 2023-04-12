Which Famous Castle Best Describes Ryan Mountcastle?

Every year since 1985 there has been a Pulitzer prize awarded for Investigative Reporting. It’s an award given out to highly prescient stories about our world, government, and their peoples. It is, as one would imagine, a difficult award to give out — there are oodles of great journalists doing fine and incredibly important work all over, all the time. This year, however, there will be a new submission that most won’t expect.

And that submission will come from yours truly…about Ryan Mountcastle and the architectural structure known as a castle.

Most are likely unfamiliar with Ryan Mountcastle, and to those people, I say 1) yes, his name really is that sick and 2) he’s one of the sneakier power bats in the league. He may not be sneaky for long after last night’s game, in which he had 9 RBI’s and two home runs (one of them a grand slam).

But instead of analyzing his swing metrics, or struggles with hitting low and inside pitches or whatever, we will be going on a journey to decide which famous castle — both fictional and non-fictional — best describes him.