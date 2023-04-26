MLB Injury Report: Yordan Álvarez Among New Players With Injuries

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez didn’t join his teammates in Tampa Monday, but instead was sent back to Houston for tests on what the Astros are calling a sore neck.

Manager Dusty Baker said he’s been dealing with the problem for about a week, and said he was hopeful his big lefty wouldn’t need a stint on the injured list.

Funny thing about this injury.

It didn’t look like it affected him at all over the weekend, when he smashed two go-ahead home runs and a game-tying single against the Atlanta Braves.

Another game-winner for Yordan Alvarez.



If that’s what he can do with a bad neck, imagine when it’s not cranky.

Overall, Alvarez is slashing .253/.367/.533 and is second in the league with 27 RBI. The underlying numbers are a bit of a mixed bag, though. He currently sports a 148 wRC+ and a 12.2% walk rate. On the other hand, he has the highest strikeout percent of his career to start 2023 (27.8%) and is only hitting .186 off breaking balls, with 34.5% whiff rate.