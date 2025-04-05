Who Has Made a Great First Impression With Their New Teams?

Since most relief pitchers don’t have any more than four or five innings under their belts yet, they are not going to be featured on our list. Position players lead the way, but a few starters snuck on due to the fact that they’ve made multiple starts in which they performed at a high level.

Let’s dive in.

Players Who Are Performing Well on Their New Teams

Eight games into his tenure on the Boston Red Sox, Bregman has come as advertised. He leads the American League in hits (11) and has four extra-base hits, four runs driven in, and four of his own runs scored.

Bregman has a 140 OPS+ and .837 OPS through his first 35 at-bats. He’s made exactly zero appearances at second base after he was supposedly signed to be the Red Sox second baseman, but he’s got an MLB-leading 24 assists over at the hot corner and has been performing well on both sides of the ball so far.

Just two starts into his stint in the Bronx, Fried has allowed three earned runs through 10.1 innings, resulting in a 2.61 ERA and 3.69 FIP. The left-hander will never be much of a strikeout artist, but he’s got 10 punchouts through just about as many innings while walking three.

Fried has been tasked with being the Yankees’ ace now that Gerrit Cole is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Over the course of his nine-year career, he’s got quite a bit of experience leading pitching staffs, so this is going to be a role that he thrives in. Sure, his second start went quite a bit better than his first, but he’s going to be money for his new team.