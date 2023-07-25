Minnesota Twins Guide to the Trade Deadline (And Beyond)

When you consider that this was the sentiment at this same point last year, it feels like a broken record. As the Twins approach the trade deadline, the right strategy should be to buy strategically and listen on offers for the veterans.

Shore Up the Bullpen

The Twins have had one of the better bullpens in baseball to this point. The unit’s current ERA of 3.57 is the fourth-best in baseball. This is thanks in large part to Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, and Brock Stewart, who are all having great seasons.

They could use some assurance in the front of the bullpen. On the off chance they have a starter get knocked around and bounced early, they need an arm or two. If they can acquire a reliever that prevents them from having to go to Cole Sands or Jovani Moran (who have been fine but not good), it will help.

Justin Lawrence from the Rockies would be an ideal add. Lawrence is likely going to be an expensive option but would make the Twins’ bullpen the best in baseball. Another Colorado arm that would make sense is Brent Suter. Suter is a free agent at the end of the year and would be a rental. He has a 2.62 ERA for the Rockies this year.

Justin Lawrence, Frisbee 85mph Sweeper. 🥏



21 inches of horizontal break. pic.twitter.com/9OOf7Lc2it — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 1, 2023

One player that would be interesting and whom the Twins should check in on is David Robertson. If the New York Mets decide they want to sell, Robertson is almost a certainty to move. The veteran would provide the Twins with another lockdown arm.

With an already good bullpen, you might ask why should the Twins go after another reliever. The offense is hard to trust at this point. There is no guarantee that they show up. By adding to the bullpen, the Twins could enter the playoffs with a top-three rotation and a top-three bullpen. This type of move will help them win games when they receive minimal offensive support.