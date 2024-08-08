Mets’ David Peterson on His Health, Changing Pitch Mix, More

“When I did get to the end of my rehab stint, I was feeling like I wasn’t wavering. I wasn’t guarding anything. I wanted to be full go and be at 100 percent and be able to trust it (the hip after surgery). And I would say even before I started, the rehab starts when I did some lives and bullpens, I really felt like I was able to trust the hip and I felt like the rehab had done its job and I was in a good spot. It was just about building out to get back and get everything back in shape to pitch here.”

A Return Home for Peterson in Colorado

Thursday’s start against the Rockies will carry a little extra weight with it for Peterson, who is a graduate of Regis Jesuit High School in nearby Aurora.

While this will be Peterson’s first time to pitch in Denver as a professional, he did throw at Coors Field while he was in high school. He also is one of several Major Leaguers who spent time on the Rockies scout team, described as, “Under the direction of the Colorado Rockies organization, their scouting department and Diamond Club Baseball, the Colorado Rockies Scout Team program has become one of the premier development and exposure experiences in the country” on the organization’s website.

“I think that every year I’ve missed it on one day or the other. It’s been one side of the series or the other so it’ll be fun to throw here,” said Peterson, who admitted to having an affinity to the Rockies growing up in the area. “Obviously I’ll have a lot of family and friends here to watch.”

One thing those family and friends will see on Thursday is a sinker that Peterson is throwing more this season than ever before (31.3 percent of the time, per Peterson’s page on Baseball Savant). That’s way up from the 25.3 percent usage from last season, and skyrocketed from the 11.5 percent in 2022.

Peterson is using his four-seam fastball 24.4 percent of the time this season, down from 27.2 in 2023 and a career-high 37.9 percent in 2022.