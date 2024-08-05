Could the Los Angeles Angels Still Do Right By Kevin Pillar?

Flash back with me to the 2023 MLB season if you will. The Los Angeles Angels, a team that had gone on an acquisition spree before the trade deadline in the hopes of making the postseason, had seen their playoff plans liquify in front of them.

After being a buyer at the trade deadline, the Halos went 7-18 to start August as their playoff hopes evaporated. Knowing they wouldn’t be making a run at October (and they were in possession of plenty of veterans who were impending free agents in many cases), the Angels placed two starting pitchers (Tyler Anderson and Lucas Giolito), two relievers (Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez), and two outfielders (Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk) on waivers.

The ploy by the Angels was to shed some salary. However, it was also a way to let these veterans who might not be a part of the future plans in Anaheim be picked up by another team before the September 1 deadline to add players who could be eligible for postseason rosters.

With that as the background, let’s flash forward to 2024. This year, the Angels had a relatively lackluster trade deadline, trading away a pair of relievers while holding on to several other potential trade pieces. Among those potential trade chips was 35-year-old outfielder Kevin Pillar, who has said 2024 would be last season in the big leagues.