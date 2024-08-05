Could the Los Angeles Angels Still Do Right By Kevin Pillar?
In what is rumored to be his final weeks as an MLB player, the Angels could give Kevin Pillar the ultimate retirement gift by waiving him.
Flash back with me to the 2023 MLB season if you will. The Los Angeles Angels, a team that had gone on an acquisition spree before the trade deadline in the hopes of making the postseason, had seen their playoff plans liquify in front of them.
After being a buyer at the trade deadline, the Halos went 7-18 to start August as their playoff hopes evaporated. Knowing they wouldn’t be making a run at October (and they were in possession of plenty of veterans who were impending free agents in many cases), the Angels placed two starting pitchers (Tyler Anderson and Lucas Giolito), two relievers (Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez), and two outfielders (Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk) on waivers.
The ploy by the Angels was to shed some salary. However, it was also a way to let these veterans who might not be a part of the future plans in Anaheim be picked up by another team before the September 1 deadline to add players who could be eligible for postseason rosters.
With that as the background, let’s flash forward to 2024. This year, the Angels had a relatively lackluster trade deadline, trading away a pair of relievers while holding on to several other potential trade pieces. Among those potential trade chips was 35-year-old outfielder Kevin Pillar, who has said 2024 would be last season in the big leagues.
It’s been an interesting season for Pillar, who started the season with the Chicago White Sox and slashed just .160/.290/.360 in 32 plate appearances before being granted free agency. He signed with the Angels on April 30 and has not only seen his season turn around, but he also reached his 10-year service milestone.
Heading into Sunday’s action, Pillar has become a fixture for the Angels, slashing .299/.343/.482 in 175 plate appearances. He’s seen action at all three outfield positions for the Halos, including 29 games in center field where he’s become an option to replace the injured Mike Trout.
Pillar has shown he can not only contribute at the plate, but he can also still make a difference on defense as well.
Praised by teammates and executives for his work ethic and clubhouse presence, Pillar is making just $1 million this season.
The Angels have the chance to do something that will pay tribute to Pillar … and that is to waive him. If the Angels were to do that, and if he signs with another team by 11:59 p.m. (Eastern) on August 31, he can still be added to the acquiring team’s postseason roster and get a chance to chase a trip to the World Series (something that has eluded him throughout his career).
While, in theory, it sounds like the right thing to do for one player, the Angels could have potentially traded Pillar away before the trade deadline had there either been any interest or an offer that was worthy of making a deal.
No such deal ever happened, so would there be a team that would be interested in acquiring him now? It’s possible that picking up Pillar without having to give up a prospect might be more enticing.
There is also the other side of the coin, and that is this: Are the Angels actually willing to give up Pillar? There are plenty of managers and franchises around the league that worry about the impression they are fielding a competitive team.
While the Angels have other options in the outfield should Pillar leave, it also opens up a hole in the lineup. There are few arguments that could be made that Los Angeles is a better team without Pillar on the roster.
Waiving Pillar would simply be an altruistic move for the Angels. They will get little salary relief for the transaction (Pillar’s $1 million salary isn’t going to move the needle) and they would be losing a player who has been a nice addition to their roster.
Outside of the pure goodwill of the move, there are few reasons to do it. However, this is a chance to do the right thing for a veteran player who is still looking for his first taste of the Fall Classic.
Even if Pillar were to return next season, is he truly a part of the future plans in Anaheim? If the answer is no, the clock is ticking for the Angels to make a move that would send a message that baseball isn’t always about business, even as the postseason roster deadline draws near.