Keider Montero is Showing Flashes of Potential in the Detroit Tigers Rotation

Coming into the season and throughout spring training the watercooler discussion was about the last spot in the rotation. Skubal was the Ace, Flaherty and Maeda were the veterans, Olson was the surprise from the year prior, and Matt Manning and Casey Mize were battling for the fifth spot.

Too many starters is always a good problem to have. Fast forward to July and Manning has fallen out of favor, Maeda looks like a shell of himself, and Mize is on the shelf due to injury. Injury often leads to opportunity and Keider Montero is making the most of his.

Added to the 40-man roster in December, Montero, a 24-year-old rookie from Venezuela, was in line for a call up if needed in 2024. Watching him in the minors you can see why his name came with plenty of intrigue. A fastball that sits 95 mph, slider, change up, and a big breaking knuckle curveball. The type of stuff that will pop up on Pitching Ninja’s twitter account.

Recently added to the 40 man, Keider Montero is another starter who could get some starts.



Likely to start in AAA and hopefully work on his consistency. Has the stuff to strike anyone out



Like so many young pitchers, Montero has the stuff to be a big league league arm, but his command has held him back. In Triple-A Toledo, Montero struck out 54, while also walking 30 in just over 48 innings. With an ERA over five, his first promotion had to do more with convenience over a 40-man spot and double header, but now he’s showing enough to stay.