Justin Verlander vs. Dylan Cease: A Battle of Generations

Returning from Tommy John Surgery at thirty-nine years old, not many expected Justin Verlander to produce at the level he did earlier in his career. And all he’s done is put together one of his best seasons ever. He attacked the White Sox early but they were able to string some singles together in the second and put up the first run of the game on a Josh Harrison infield single.

Verlander was able to lock in, as he always does, and escape the jam to prevent the White Sox from adding to their lead. He settled in excellently and proceeded to mow down the Sox, allowing only one baserunner total in the third and fourth innings.

Justin Verlander is the first player in MLB history to lead the Majors in wins (15) and ERA (1.85) at age 39 or older.



H/T @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/v4d1Rws5FW — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) August 16, 2022

Cease displayed his electric pitches early on as he features one of the best fastball-slider combinations in all of baseball. He showcased his slider, currently the best pitch in all of baseball by run value, early and often.

Dylan Cease, White Castle Special. 🤮🍔🍔🍔 pic.twitter.com/7jtS3EpumA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 17, 2022

However, his high walk rate continued to haunt him as he walked the first two batters of the third inning. He was able to catch Jose Altuve sleeping on the bases and picked him off to give himself an opportunity to get out of the inning.

Cease left a pitch in the wrong spot for Bregman and he took it on a line to right field. And once again, the White Sox strategy of playing first basemen in right field failed them and cost Dylan the lead on this play.

The White Sox carousel of first basemen playing right field continues to hurt them…



Andrew Vaughn can't get this one and the Astros end up taking a 2-1 lead the next at-bat. pic.twitter.com/z3oDKU83a2 — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) August 17, 2022

Kyle Tucker came through following this hit from Bregman with another double to take the lead and continue to push Cease’s pitch count early in the game. His biggest struggle throughout his young career was apparent as he threw thirty-three pitches in the third inning due to poor location and too many deep counts.