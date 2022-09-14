J.T. Realmuto Is Reclaiming His Title as the Best Catcher in Baseball

Prior to the 2021 season, he signed a five-year contract with the highest average annual value ever given to a catcher. He more than earned his millions that year, making his third career All-Star team and finishing as the only catcher in the National League to qualify for the batting title.

He ranked just fourth in fWAR and fifth in bWAR that season, but he was one of only two catchers to finish in the top five by both metrics (the other being Yasmani Grandal). There were several players with a decent claim to the BCIB title – Buster Posey, Salvador Pérez, and Will Smith to name a few – but Realmuto was still firmly in the conversation.

J.T. Realmuto's 100th career homer is a three-run shot to right field. pic.twitter.com/j9uT3RI7vx — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 6, 2021

In the first half of the 2022 season, however, concerns began to rise. Through the first three calendar months (April 8 to July 8), Realmuto hit just .239 with a .684 OPS and seven home runs. Compared to other backstops, those are still respectable numbers (the offensive bar for catchers is low), but it was a far cry from the offensive production fans had come to expect from the BCIB.

For a player as great as Realmuto, one poor month can be written off as bad luck. Two poor months can be written off as a slump. But three poor months in a row? It seemed like something might be seriously wrong.

Was J.T. Reamuto starting to decline? Was he no longer the all-around stud he was in his prime? Was he no longer the BCIB? All of these were valid concerns at the time. But as it turns out, there was absolutely nothing to worry about.

Since July 9, the star catcher is slashing .329/.400/.604 with a 175 wRC+. He has hit nine homers and 24 extra-base hits in 46 games. Combine that with top-notch defense and baserunning, and you get one heck of a ballplayer.