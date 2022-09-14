Jorge Alfaro Has Become a San Diego Padres Cult Hero

You gaze upon the near-apocalyptic scene before you. Houses are set ablaze, children are screaming for aid, and the sky is painted blood-orange. All of the jokes on Twitter about imminent societal collapse came true. All hope seems lost…until he appears.

Unexpected, but glorious, the sheer power of simply being in his presence illuminates your heart. The night is darkest just before the dawn, and the dawn has arrived in the form of Jorge Alfaro.

If you’re confused, take solace in the fact that many mortals often don’t recognize greatness at first glance. It goes beyond the stats. There isn’t a known formula to capture his value. WAR is insignificant next to the power of his WAR against the haters. My dear friends, Jorge Alfaro is a reminder of how unexpectedly beautiful baseball can be.

But because this is a baseball website with plenty of party poopers, I’ll (bitterly) touch on the traditional stat side of things. Alfaro, who was acquired by the Padres in the offseason for a player to be named later, is currently slashing .249/.286/.388 with a 90 wRC+. His 0.4 total fWAR ranks 22nd out of the 30 catchers who have had at least 250 plate appearances.