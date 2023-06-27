Jake Burger Is Fun When Others Around Him Are Not

Moreover, the story of his mental battle throughout his injury experience is inspiring, and he’s done a lot for many in the White Sox community as well:

“If I help one person out there, that’s a win for me”



Jake Burger of the Chicago White Sox discusses why he decided to share his story about his battles with mental health and PTSD. To hopefully help others in need. pic.twitter.com/BNnfG1YYn1 — Jared Perkins (@JaredCP1) June 19, 2023

He made his triumphant debut in 2021 and appeared in a few games. He performed decently but didn’t have much of a role on a team that had World Series aspirations that year. Despite his impressive development after a brutal injury history, Burger did not have a defined role on a team with Yoan Moncada penciled in at third base and a slew of designated hitter options on the roster.

In 2022, Burger was used often in the first half of the season and started to show his promise in June when he put up a .887 OPS with four home runs in his 74 at-bats during the month. Various injury issues and the lack of a roster spot led Burger not to appear with the team after July 5, as he spent the rest of the year hurt or with Triple-A Charlotte.

Fast forward to the current season and Burger wasn’t even on the Opening Day roster but has been the second most impactful hitter in the lineup to this point. He made his first appearance with the team on April 6 and went on to be one of the best hitters in baseball during the first month of the season, with a .994 OPS and seven home runs in his first 62 at-bats.

A burger bomb has been served. pic.twitter.com/HzSdZeEQ8r — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 15, 2023

While his production has declined as the season has progressed, and he’s starting to face more types of pitchers, Burger has a knack for the clutch that has come in handy many times this season.

With 17 home runs on the year, a few being walk-offs, Burger is second on the team by a wide margin in power production and has produced an excellent .540 SLG on the season. His stats have decreased over the past month, yet he’s still at a 116 wRC+ with a .318 ISO which ranks third in the entire league behind only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani (min. 150 PA).