Jackson Holliday, Marcelo Mayer Highlight All-Star Futures Game Rosters

One of the best left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, Harrison boasts an electric fastball/slider combination. The fastball sits mid 90s but features elite life and carry while the slider Harrison has already reached Triple-A as a 21-year-old despite his command struggles thanks to his ability to pick up strikeouts in bunches. Since entering pro ball, Harrison has punched out 38% of batters.

Carson Whisenhunt – LHP – San Francisco Giants

2023 Stats (A/A+/AA): 13 GS, 49.2 IP, 2.90 ERA, 12.9 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 0.99 WHIP

You’d be hard pressed to find a better changeup than Whisenhunt’s. The recently promoted (Double-A) southpaw holds opponents to a .330 OPS with his “Bugs Bunny” changeup, along with a low 90s heater and taste-breaking curve. A second round pick in the 2022 draft, early returns have Whisenhunt looking like a steal.

Mick Abel – RHP – Philadelphia Phillies

2023 Stats (AA): 12 GS, 55.2 IP, 4.53 ERA, 10.3 K/9, 5.2 BB/9, 1.29 WHIP

Preseason Top 100 Rank: 49

Abel sits in the upper 90s with his fastball, along with two impressive breaking balls and a changeup that he will mix in. The 6-foot-5 right-hander overpowers hitters, but can also lose the strike zone at times. Just 21 years old with the potential for an elite pitch mix, Abel has front-line upside.

Tink Hence – RHP – St. Louis Cardinals

2023 Stats (A+): 10 GS, 40.0 IP, 2.25 ERA, 9.5 K/9, 2.5 BB/9, 1.03 WHIP

Preseason Top 100 Rank: 50

Hence is an extremely athletic pitcher with an upper 90s heater that sets the tone for two potentially plus secondary offerings. The curveball is sharp in the mid 80s, while Hence’s changeup has been a nightmare for left-handed hitters. The Cardinals have been careful with their 2020 second round pick and top pitching prospect, but he has dominated at each level thus far.

Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – Milwaukee Brewers

2023 Stats (A/A+): 13 GS, 42.1 IP, 2.34 ERA, 14.0 K/9, 4.5 BB/9, 0.95 WHIP

A tall, lanky righty with devastating stuff, Misiorowksi can touch triple digits with his heater along with a low 90s cutter and mid 80s sweeper. Opponents have hit just .130 against the 6-foot-7 second round pick between Low-A and High-A this season.

Mike Vasil – RHP – New York Mets

2023 Stats (AA/AAA): 12 GS, 57.2 IP, 4.37 ERA, 10.3 K/9, 2.0 BB/9, 0.99 WHIP

Vasil has emerged as arguably the most impressive arm in the Mets system thanks to a solid assortment of pitches and fantastic command. He may lack a true plus offering, but Vasil has five viable pitches that he is comfortable going to and sequences well.

Spencer Schwellenbach – RHP – Atlanta Braves

2023 Stats (A): 12 GS, 45.2 IP, 2.76 ERA, 7.3 K/9, 2.8 BB/9, 1.16 WHIP

A second round pick in 2021, Schwellenbach was seen as a legitimate two-way prospect out of Nebraska, but had seen much more action as a position player than as a pitcher. Still, his upper 90s heater and athleticism on the mound was enough to entice the Braves to select him solely as a pitcher and he has not disappointed.

After recovering from Tommy John surgery last year, Schwellenbach has looked as sharp as ever, sitting in the mid-to-upper 90s with a good slider and a changeup that is in progress.

Patrick Monteverde – LHP – Miami Marlins

2023 Stats (AA): 12 GS, 67.2 IP, 2.13 ERA, 10.5 K/9, 3.3 BB/9, 1.02 WHIP

The oldest player on either roster for the Future’s Game, Monteverde has enjoyed far and away the best season of his pro career since being drafted in the eighth round back in 2021. Despite only operating in the low 90s on a good day, Monteverde’s fastball has sneaky life. He will mix in an above average cutter and changeup along with the occasional curveball to keep hitters off balance.

J.P. Massey – RHP – Pittsburgh Pirates

2023 Stats (A/A+): 12 G, 10 GS, 54.1 IP, 2.98 ERA, 10.1 K/9, 4.6 BB/9, 1.33 WHIP

A seventh round pick in last year’s draft, Massey has a five pitch mix that he will use to pick up plenty of ground balls and just enough whiff. There’s room for projection with Massey.

Catchers

Endy Rodriguez – C/1B – Pittsburgh Pirates

2023 Stats (AAA): 56 G, .248/.332/.389, 11 2B, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 11% BB%, 16% K%

Preseason Top 100 Rank: 21

Last year’s Minor League Hitter of the Year at Just Baseball has been a bit slow out of the gate at Triple-A this year, but seems to be getting things rolling. A switch hitter with a plus hit tool and above average pop that he taps into well in games, Rodriguez is a good defensive backstop as well.

Jeferson Quero – C – Milwaukee Brewers

2023 Stats (AA): 49 G, .265/.338/.475, 8 2B, 10 HR, 31 RBI, 10% BB%, 19% K%

Preseason Top 100 Rank: 95

Plus tools at the plate and behind it have Quero looking like one of the leaders of baseball’s next wave of elite catching prospects. At just 20 years old, Quero has posted well above average offensive numbers while throwing out nearly 40% of attempted base stealers. He is quickly becoming one of the game’s best catching prospects.

Dalton Rushing – C – Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 Stats (A+): 48 G, .263/.438/.500, 14 2B, 7 HR, 32 RBI, 20% BB%, 24% K%

Ever since Rushing was selected 40th overall in the 2022 draft, he has done nothing but mash. Though a small sample size and low-level for a college bat, Rushing posted a ridiculous line of .424/.539/.778 with 8 home runs in 28 Low-A games last season and has been an offensive force in High-A this year. There’s some questions as to whether Rushing will stick behind the dish, but so far, there has been almost no reason to question the bat.

Infielders

Jordan Lawlar – SS – Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 Stats (AA): 58 G, .245/.340/.459, 13 2B, 10 HR, 32 RBI, 11% BB%, 23% K%, 20-22 SB

Preseason Top 100 Rank: 12

Lawlar shook off a terrible May by going absolutely crazy in June (.990 OPS). He still cannot legally buy a beer for another couple weeks, but Lawlar is already making an impact at the Double-A level. He is an absolute burner on the base paths with above average power and solid defense at short. He has true five-tool potential.

Ryan Bliss – MIF – Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 Stats (AA): 60 G, .350/.396/.581, 19 2B, 11 HR, 43 RBI, 21-26 SB

An athletic infielder with a good feel for the game, Bliss has lit up Double-A competition despite average-at-best exit velocities and contact rates. He uses the whole field really well while driving the ball in the air consistently, allowing for plenty of doubles and a few extra homers than some may expect from him.

Jackson Merrill – SS – San Diego Padres

2023 Stats (A+): 59 G, .266/.300/.414, 11 2B, 7 HR, 29 RBI, 5% BB%, 12% K%, 9-11 SB

Preseason Top 100 Rank: 14

Thanks to his plus hit tool and big, projectable frame, Merrill has quickly become one of baseball’s best shortstop prospects despite hardly playing more than 100 games above the complex to date. Now in High-A, Merrill is still feeling things out a bit, but his elite bat to ball skills have been evident (90% zone contact) while he has flashed exit velocities above 109 mph. The 20-year-old is already fun to watch and he is just scraping the surface of his immense potential.

Noelvi Marte – SS/3B – Cincinnati Reds

2023 Stats (AA): 50 G, .281/.356/.464, 10 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, 10% BB%, 17% K%, 10-12 SB

Preseason Top 100 Rank: 62

Traded to the Reds as the headliner in the Luis Castillo deal, Marte has transitioned to more third base action than shortstop defensively, but it has always been about the bat for him…which as not disappointed. At 21 years old, Marte was already younger than his Double-A counterparts, but posted strong enough offensive numbers to earn a promotion to Triple-A recently.

He routinely posts plus exit velocities with solid contact rates. It is just a matter of using the whole fielder more and improving his overall approach, but Marte could be a middle of the order masher at the highest level.

Brady House – MIF – Washington Nationals

2023 Stats (A/A+): 44 G, .297/.359/.512, 11 2B, 8 HR, 30 RBI, 6-7 SB

The 11th overall selection in the 2021 draft, House has looked to be putting things together this season. Injuries hampered House last season, limiting his power output, but that has not been an issue in 2023. House has already posted exit velocities as high as 113 mph, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106.5 mph. The newly-turned 20-year-old may be on the cusp of a major breakout.

Nasim Nuñez – MIF – Miami Marlins

2023 Stats (AA): 68 G, .226/.343/.308, 6 2B, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 15% BB%, 22% K%, 33-36 SB

Routinely among the Minor League leaders in stolen bases, the switch-hitting Nuñez can absolutely fly. While his offensive impact is limited, he is one of the best defensive shortstops at any Minor League level, making difficult plays routine while making highlight reel plays seemingly every other week.

B.J. Murray Jr. – CIF – Chicago Cubs

2023 Stats (AA): 65 G, .258/.376/.446, 17 2B, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 15% BB%, 25% K%, 5-7 SB

Despite being selected in the 15th round of the 2021 draft, Murray has posted well above average offensive numbers at each level he has played at. Murray is an extremely patient switch-hitter who flashes above average power from the left side and decent wheels.

Outfielders

Jackson Chourio – OF – Milwaukee Brewers

2023 Stats (AA): 64 G, .252/.308/.416, 13 2B, 10 HR, 46 RBI, 7% BB%, 23% K%, 21-24 SB

Preseason Top 100 Rank: 5

A top five prospect in the game, Chourio wowed scouts with his ability produce agains much older competition while posting elite exit velocities at 18 years old. Now 19 years old, Chourio is the youngest player at the Double-A level and can sometimes Chourio be a bit expansive with his approach. Even so, he has already launched 10 homers along with 34 batted balls above 105 mph this year. There’s potential for an extremely rare 70 grade speed and power combination here.

James Wood – OF – Washington Nationals

2023 Stats (A+/AA): 66 G, .272/.368/.536, 15 2B, 12 HR, 52 RBI, 13-15 SB

Preseason Top 100 Rank: 7

One of the integral pieces in the Juan Soto package from the Padres, the 6-foot-7 center fielder endeared himself to scouts by flashing his prolific power potential along with a surprisingly polished feel to hit for such a large, strong and young hitter. The cherry on top with Wood is the fact that he is a plus runner who has a legitimate chance to stick in centerfield. Suffices to say, Wood has a chance to be the top prospect in all of baseball by the time he debuts.

Pete Crow-Armstrong – OF – Chicago Cubs

2023 Stats (AA): 53 G, .280/.363/.491, 10 2B, 9 HR, 45 RBI, 8% BB%, 24% K%, 19-26 SB

Preseason Top 100 Rank: 19

The best defensive centerfielder at any Minor League level is no slouch with the stick either. Though he’s an aggressive hitter, PCA hits the ball hard (105 mph 90th percentile exit velocity) and consistently in the air. There’s shades of Michael Harris II in PCA’s game.

An eccentric player who spares no emotion on the field, PCA has the personality to be a fan favorite in Chicago. Don’t believe us? Check out his extremely fun interview on our podcast, “The Call Up”.

Justin Crawford – OF – Philadelphia Phillies

2023 Stats (A): 46 G, .346/.395/.456, 10 2B, 5 3B, 0 HR, 32 RBI, 7% BB%, 17% K%, 32-36 SB

Son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, Justin was selected in the 2022 draft and has wasted no time getting things rolling in pro ball. Similar to his father, Crawford is an elite runner who is a threat to steal every time he’s on base. Though it may take a bit for Crawford’s power to seep into his game, he has consistently made contact in Low-A, striking out just 17% of the time.

Yanquiel Fernandez – OF – Colorado Rockies

2023 Stats (A/A+/AA): 66 G, .313/.351/.591, 15 2B, 19 HR, 73 RBI, 6% BB%, 21% K%

Everything we said about the personality with PCA is applicable with Fernandez who provides some of the most satisfying home run swings which he is not afraid to admire himself. Not only is Fernandez fun, but he really packs a punch with his left-handed stroke, reaching exit velocities as high as 114 mph. Another aggressive hitter, the 20-year-old was recently promoted to Double-A.

Rockies OF prospect Yanquiel Fernandez has been promoted to Double-A @GoYardGoats. Has absolutely been ripping the cover off of the ball at the lower levels.



Entered today hitting: .320/.362/.602 with 17 homers, including this fantastic pimp job.@EverettAquaSox pic.twitter.com/ELz5xfWVGC — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 19, 2023

Victor Scott II – OF – St. Louis Cardinals

2023 Stats (A+): 66 G, .282/.365/.399, 9 2B, 8 3B, 2 HR, 29 RBI, 9% BB%, 17% K%, 50-57 SB

The Minor League leader in stolen bases at the half-century mark, Scott can absolutely motor. Though his power is fringy and the hit tool is average, Scott is an extremely patient hitter who grinds his way on base and lets his wheels do the rest. The guy is so fast, he has nearly as many triples as doubles.