Jackson Holliday, Marcelo Mayer Highlight All-Star Futures Game Rosters
Top 100 prospects line both the National League and American League rosters for Saturday, July 8th's All-Star Futures Game.
Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities are jam packed with star-studded events, from the Home Run Derby to the Midsummer Classic itself. But on Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, the top prospects in baseball take center stage in the Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game.
From consensus top prospects like Baltimore’s Jackson Holliday and Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio, to breakout Minor League stars like St. Louis’ Victor Scott II and Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero, baseball’s brightest future stars will be on full display.
American League
Pitchers
Clayton Beeter – RHP – New York Yankees
2023 Stats (AA/AAA): 13 GS, 66.0 IP, 2.32 ERA, 11.2 K/9, 4.6 BB/9, 1.27 WHIP
Since being acquired by the Yankees in a swap for Joey Gallo late last season, Beeter has really seen things click on the mound. After pitching to a 5.75 ERA in 51 2/3 innings with the Dodgers Double-A affiliate in Tulsa, Beeter cut his ERA in half with the Somerset Patriots in his final 25 1/3 innings of the season and has kept that momentum rolling into 2023.
Beeter has always had the stuff, but has struggled with command. His slider is a wipeout pitch in the mid 80s, and his mid-90s fastball has good life.
Joey Cantillo – LHP – Cleveland Guardians
2023 Stats (AA/AAA): 13 G, 11 GS, 58.1 IP, 3.55 ERA, 11.4 K/9, 5.4 BB/9, 1.35 WHIP
Cantillo has been dominant since being drafted all the way back in 2017 out of high school, but struggled to stay healthy in 2021 after losing a big year of development in 2020. The 23-year-old got back on track last year, pitching to a 1.93 ERA in 60 2/3 Double-A innings and has been effective between Double-A and Triple-A this season. The southpaw’s fastball will sit 93-95 mph, with an easy plus changeup working off of it. His unorthodox delivery doesn’t make things any easier on hitters either.
David Festa – RHP – Minnesota Twins
2023 Stats (AA): 12 GS, 51.0 IP, 5.12 ERA, 11.3 K/9, 3.9 BB/9, 1.43 WHIP
Festa’s stuff has jumped a tick this year, and the strikeouts have followed. The 6-foot-6 righty is punching out a career-high 29% of batters in his first taste of Double-A. His heater sits 96-97 mph, with an above average slider and changeup.
Sem Robberse – RHP – Toronto Blue Jays
2023 Stats (AA): 14 GS, 67.1 IP, 4.54 ERA, 8.8 K/9, 3.5 BB/9, 1.19 WHIP
Robberse has one of the more unique backgrounds you’ll find in the Futures Game. The 21-year-old was signed out of Zeist, Netherlands in 2019 and has developed nicely since making his debut shortly after the ink dried. Now in his fourth pro season, Robberse is posting his highest whiff numbers since Low-A, with his slider and curveball looking like big league pitches.
Yosver Zulueta – RHP – Toronto Blue Jays
2023 Stats (AAA): 23 G, 7 GS, 37.1 IP, 4.34 ERA, 10.1 K/9, 7.5 BB/9, 1.77 WHIP
Stuff has never been the issue for Zulueta, who boasts an upper 90s fastball and nasty slider. The challenge has been throwing strikes, which is still an issue for the 25-year-old, as he has transitioned into the bullpen with Triple-A Buffalo. Zulueta has the goods to be a high leverage reliever for the Jays, but he’ll need to find a way to throw strikes more than half the time.
Shane Drohan – LHP – Boston Red Sox
2023 Stats (AA/AAA): 14 GS, 73.1 IP, 3.31 ERA, 8.5 K/9, 4.4 BB/9, 1.23 WHIP
Drohan dominated his way through Double-A, earning a promotion to Triple-A Worcester where he has run into some command fits. When he’s right, the southpaw operates with a low 90s fastball and plus changeup that has held righties to a batting average below .100, as well as a passable breaking ball to change perspective.
Jonathan Cannon – RHP – Chicago White Sox
2023 Stats (A+): 13 GS, 70.2 IP, 3.69 ERA, 8.4 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 1.26 WHIP
A third round pick in last year’s draft, Cannon has looked good in his first full pro season at High-A. His mid 90s four seamer picks up some swing and miss at the top of the zone, while his sinker at the same velocity has helped him rack up plenty of ground balls. Cannon’s cutter is sharp in the low 90s with an above average sweeper that works well off of it.
Owen White – RHP – Texas Rangers
2023 Stats (AA/AAA): 13 GS, 61.1 IP, 3.52 ERA, 7.6 K/9, 3.8 BB/9, 1.09 WHIP
The lone player on either roster to have already made his MLB debut, White has seen his stuff back up a bit this year, but has still been effective in the hitter-friendly Texas League. With solid command of six different offerings, White has been able to circumvent the downtick in whiffs with plenty of weak contact.
Will Klein – RHP – Kansas City Royals
2023 Stats (AA/AAA): 25 G, 35.1 IP, 3.31 ERA, 14.0 K/9, 4.6 BB/9, 1.50 WHIP
Another reliever, Klein earns the nod thanks to his plus plus heater which can touch 102 mph. Klein’s curveball and slider can be solid secondary offerings, but the 6-foot-5, 230 pound right-hander is looking to blow triple digits by every hitter who steps in the box.
Catchers
Tyler Soderstrom – C/1B – Oakland Athletics
2023 Stats (AAA): 61 G, .255/.302/.526, 15 2B, 16 HR, 51 RBI, 6% BB%, 28% K%
Soderstrom has played nearly as much first base as he has caught this season in Triple-A and projects better at first long term. That said, his elite offensive upside was enough to place him in among the top 20 prospects in baseball ahead of the season.
The 21-year-old has not disappointed in Triple-A despite being nearly six years younger than his competition, launching 16 homers in 61 games. His aggressive approach has limited his walks and depleted his OBP, but there’s little reason to believe that he will not become more selective with age. Already posting exit velocities as high as 114 mph and a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph, Soderstrom has big time power potential.
Edgar Quero – C – Los Angeles Angels
2023 Stats (AA): 54 G, .244/.386/.333, 12 2B, 2 HR, 27 RBI, 17% BB%, 19% K%
A switch-hitting backstop who is well ahead of his years, Quero received an extremely aggressive assignment to Double-A prior to his 20th birthday and has responded well. While the power has not quite been evident, he has walked at a 16% clip on his way to a .386 OBP while striking out less than 20% of the time.
With the Angels going all in this year and Logan O’Hoppe looking like the franchise’s catcher, teams may be keeping a little bit closer of an eye on the impressive Quero.
Harry Ford – C – Seattle Mariners
2023 Stats (A+): 64 G, .250/.407/.408, 8 2B, 8 HR, 38 RBI, 18% BB%, 19% K%, 14-20 SB
The most athletic catcher in the Minor Leagues, Ford is a plus runner with sneaky power and an advanced approach. The 20-year-old is still honing in on the defensive side of things, but he has a chance to be one of the game’s most dynamic catchers if he can stick.
Infielders
Marcelo Mayer – SS – Boston Red Sox
2023 Stats (A+/AA): 56 G, .250/.327/.487, 15 2B, 12 HR, 47 RBI, 10% BB%, 22% K%, 8-13 SB
One of the sweetest swings you’ll find below the big leagues, Mayer’s game is smooth in every aspect. He flashes plus pop to his pull side but drives the ball with authority to all fields. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft is not a burner on the base paths, but moves extremely well at short where he makes tough plays look easy thanks to his great hands and ability to throw from different arm slots.
Nick Yorke – 2B – Boston Red Sox
2023 Stats (AA): 60 G, .286/.377/.475, 12 2B, 9 HR, 33 RBI, 12% BB%, 23% K%, 6-11 SB
Yorke wasted no time mashing his way onto Top 100 lists with a fantastic start to his professional career in 2021, posting a 149 WRC+ between Low-A and High-A straight out of high school. 2022 was a different story for Yorke, as he battled injuries and whiff issues at the plate.
It’s been a fantastic bounce back campaign for Yorke at the Double-A level in 2023 after a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League to close out last year. He has upped his walk rate to 2021 levels while improving his overall contact rates and tapping into his above average pop. Yorke has the goods to be a well above average offensive second baseman.
Jackson Holliday – SS – Baltimore Orioles
2023 Stats (A/A+): 64 G, .325/.464/.533, 15 2B, 7 HR, 47 RBI, 20% BB%, 20% K%, 20-25 SB
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft has lived up to the expectations and then some in his first full pro season. The 19-year-old put up video game numbers in Low-A to start the season, quickly earning a promotion to High-A where he has continued to dominate at the plate.
The son of MLB All-Star Matt Holliday has a fantastic feel for the game for a teenager, walking as much as he has struck out this season while spraying the ball all over the field. The power is still coming for Holliday, but he has already displayed the ability to tap into some in-game pop. He has solidified himself as one of the best prospects in baseball already.
Colt Keith – 3B/2B – Detroit Tigers
2023 Stats (AA): 59 G, .325/.391/.585, 18 2B, 14 HR, 50 RBI, 9% BB%, 23% K%, 2-3 SB
Drafted in the fifth round out of high school in 2020 and signed to an above-slot $500,000 deal, the Tigers were impressed by Keith’s advanced feel to hit for a prep bat. Now 21 years old, Keith has put on plenty of strength and has started to tap into plus power.
Boasting exit velocities as high as 110 mph along with the ability to consistently drive the ball in the air, Keith has exciting power potential while still possessing the feel to hit that earned him his big signing bonus in 2020.
Junior Caminero – SS/3B – Tampa Bay Rays
2023 Stats (A+/AA): 59 G, .333/.388/.610, 13 2B, 15 HR, 47 RBI, 7% BB%, 23% K%, 2-6 SB
One of the hottest names in the prospect world, Caminero has followed up a breakout 2022 campaign by continuing to mash at Double-A as a 19-year-old. Caminero already posts elite exit velocities–his 110.5 mph 90th percentile is the best in the entire organization–and he has even seen some more reps at shortstop after predominantly playing third base last year.
Poised to be one of the biggest climbers in our midseason top 100 update, Caminero has special upside and will be one of the names most prospectors will be excited to watch in Seattle.
Kyle Manzardo – 1B – Tampa Bay Rays
2023 Stats (AAA): 65 G, .245/.3453/.455, 17 2B, 10 HR, 34 RBI, 14% BB%, 21% K%
After demolishing High-A and Double-A competition to the tune of a 172 wRC+ last season, Manzardo has been challenged a bit more as a 22-year-old in Triple-A. While the numbers at Triple-A are a step down, his pure feel to hit and incredibly high floor make him another big league-ready option in a talented Durham lineup.
Kyren Paris – MIF – Los Angeles Angels
2023 Stats (AA): 65 G, .234/.354/.406, 9 2B, 11 HR, 29 RBI, 14% BB%, 31% K%, 20-21 SB
A second round pick out of high school in the 2019 MLB Draft, Paris showcased his athleticism immediately, but his game was raw. He swiped 33 bases on 37 tries last year along with a career-high 11 homers between High-A and Double-A.
In a little over half the games entirely at Double-A this year, the 21-year-old has already matched his home run output while going 20-for-21 in stolen base attempts. There’s swing and miss in his game, but he is an electric athlete who is still one of the younger players at his level.
Justyn-Henry Malloy – UTIL – Detroit Tigers
2023 Stats (AAA): 72 G, .264/.386/.434, 10 2B, 11 HR, 44 RBI, 15% BB%, 25% K%, 2-3 SB
Acquired from the Braves for reliever Joe Jimenez in the offseason, Malloy has hit at every stop since he was drafted in the sixth round out of Georgia Tech in 2021. Nothing jumps off of the page with the 23-year-old but he’s an above average hitter with above average power that he has been able to tap into pretty well in games. He looks like he could be a nice piece for the Tigers who is capable of playing both outfield corners and the hot corner.
Outfielders
Spencer Jones – OF – New York Yankees
2023 Stats (A+): 60 G, .268/.327/.496, 19 2B, 10 HR, 36 RBI, 8% BB%, 33% K%, 18-23 SB
Standing at 6-foot-7 with enough athleticism to play a good center field, Jones has immense upside, as well as risk, in his profile. The 2022 first round pick has already showed off his plus plus power potential with 12 batted balls over 110 mph already this season and 10 homers.
The 22-year-old has also whiffed a bit more than the Yankees would like to see at High-A (33%), but he has slowly cut his K-rate as the year has progressed. Jones has a chance to be a special talent, and he has provided glimpses on the field this year.
Heston Kjerstad – OF – Baltimore Orioles
2023 Stats (AA/AAA): 63 G, .304/.377/.579, 15 2B, 15 HR, 28 RBI, 6% BB%, 17% K%, 4-7 SB
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft unfortunately did not start his pro career until 2022 due to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart). The powerful corner outfielder made up for lost time with a solid 65 game return last season and then really started to look like his former self in the Arizona Fall League.
Now, Kjerstad looks like the best version of himself we’ve seen, mashing 15 homers between Double-A and Triple-A while hitting for average and keeping the strikeouts in check. He has been one of the best bats in the upper minors this year, adding to the Orioles’ embarrassment of riches in the position player department.
Drew Gilbert – OF – Houston Astros
2023 Stats (A+/AA): 58 G, .265/.374/.437, 11 2B, 8 HR, 28 RBI, 13% BB%, 19% K%, 7-9 SB
The 28th overall selection in last year’s draft, Gilbert jumped out of the gate with a dominant 21 games in High-A before earning a quick promotion to Double-A. He is a polished bat with a great approach and feel for contact. With solid tools across the board, it is hard to poke a hole in Gilbert’s game.
Jonatan Clase – OF – Seattle Mariners
2023 Stats (A+/AA): 65 G, .246/.365/.520, 16 2B, 16 HR, 46 RBI, 15% BB%, 32% K%, 42-51 SB
One of this year’s biggest breakout prospects, Clase tore through High-A both with his elite wheels and added power before earning a promotion to Double-A just before his 21st birthday. After stealing 55 bags last year, Clase has already racked up 42 swipes this season along with a career-high 16 homers already.
Though his approach could use refinement, Clase hits the ball hard from both sides of the plate with 70 grade wheels and the ability to make highlight reel plays in center field.
Lawrence Butler – OF – Oakland Athletics
2023 Stats (AA): 59 G, .284/.350/.460, 15 2B, 9 HR, 39 RBI, 9% BB%, 19% K%, 10-12 SB
Butler enjoyed a nice season at High-A last year, posting a solid .825 OPS, but he struck out 31.5% of the time. At Double-A this season, Butler has nearly matched that OPS figure while whiffing just 18.6% of the time along with more home runs and stolen bases.
A good athlete who is just scraping the surface of his plus power potential, Butler is a fun player who seems to get better each time you check in.
National League
Pitchers
Kyle Harrison – LHP – San Francisco Giants
2023 Stats (AAA): 15 GS, 49.2 IP, 4.53 ERA, 14.9 K/9, 7.1 BB/9, 1.49 WHIP
One of the best left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, Harrison boasts an electric fastball/slider combination. The fastball sits mid 90s but features elite life and carry while the slider Harrison has already reached Triple-A as a 21-year-old despite his command struggles thanks to his ability to pick up strikeouts in bunches. Since entering pro ball, Harrison has punched out 38% of batters.
Carson Whisenhunt – LHP – San Francisco Giants
2023 Stats (A/A+/AA): 13 GS, 49.2 IP, 2.90 ERA, 12.9 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 0.99 WHIP
You’d be hard pressed to find a better changeup than Whisenhunt’s. The recently promoted (Double-A) southpaw holds opponents to a .330 OPS with his “Bugs Bunny” changeup, along with a low 90s heater and taste-breaking curve. A second round pick in the 2022 draft, early returns have Whisenhunt looking like a steal.
Mick Abel – RHP – Philadelphia Phillies
2023 Stats (AA): 12 GS, 55.2 IP, 4.53 ERA, 10.3 K/9, 5.2 BB/9, 1.29 WHIP
Abel sits in the upper 90s with his fastball, along with two impressive breaking balls and a changeup that he will mix in. The 6-foot-5 right-hander overpowers hitters, but can also lose the strike zone at times. Just 21 years old with the potential for an elite pitch mix, Abel has front-line upside.
Tink Hence – RHP – St. Louis Cardinals
2023 Stats (A+): 10 GS, 40.0 IP, 2.25 ERA, 9.5 K/9, 2.5 BB/9, 1.03 WHIP
Hence is an extremely athletic pitcher with an upper 90s heater that sets the tone for two potentially plus secondary offerings. The curveball is sharp in the mid 80s, while Hence’s changeup has been a nightmare for left-handed hitters. The Cardinals have been careful with their 2020 second round pick and top pitching prospect, but he has dominated at each level thus far.
Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – Milwaukee Brewers
2023 Stats (A/A+): 13 GS, 42.1 IP, 2.34 ERA, 14.0 K/9, 4.5 BB/9, 0.95 WHIP
A tall, lanky righty with devastating stuff, Misiorowksi can touch triple digits with his heater along with a low 90s cutter and mid 80s sweeper. Opponents have hit just .130 against the 6-foot-7 second round pick between Low-A and High-A this season.
Mike Vasil – RHP – New York Mets
2023 Stats (AA/AAA): 12 GS, 57.2 IP, 4.37 ERA, 10.3 K/9, 2.0 BB/9, 0.99 WHIP
Vasil has emerged as arguably the most impressive arm in the Mets system thanks to a solid assortment of pitches and fantastic command. He may lack a true plus offering, but Vasil has five viable pitches that he is comfortable going to and sequences well.
Spencer Schwellenbach – RHP – Atlanta Braves
2023 Stats (A): 12 GS, 45.2 IP, 2.76 ERA, 7.3 K/9, 2.8 BB/9, 1.16 WHIP
A second round pick in 2021, Schwellenbach was seen as a legitimate two-way prospect out of Nebraska, but had seen much more action as a position player than as a pitcher. Still, his upper 90s heater and athleticism on the mound was enough to entice the Braves to select him solely as a pitcher and he has not disappointed.
After recovering from Tommy John surgery last year, Schwellenbach has looked as sharp as ever, sitting in the mid-to-upper 90s with a good slider and a changeup that is in progress.
Patrick Monteverde – LHP – Miami Marlins
2023 Stats (AA): 12 GS, 67.2 IP, 2.13 ERA, 10.5 K/9, 3.3 BB/9, 1.02 WHIP
The oldest player on either roster for the Future’s Game, Monteverde has enjoyed far and away the best season of his pro career since being drafted in the eighth round back in 2021. Despite only operating in the low 90s on a good day, Monteverde’s fastball has sneaky life. He will mix in an above average cutter and changeup along with the occasional curveball to keep hitters off balance.
J.P. Massey – RHP – Pittsburgh Pirates
2023 Stats (A/A+): 12 G, 10 GS, 54.1 IP, 2.98 ERA, 10.1 K/9, 4.6 BB/9, 1.33 WHIP
A seventh round pick in last year’s draft, Massey has a five pitch mix that he will use to pick up plenty of ground balls and just enough whiff. There’s room for projection with Massey.
Catchers
Endy Rodriguez – C/1B – Pittsburgh Pirates
2023 Stats (AAA): 56 G, .248/.332/.389, 11 2B, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 11% BB%, 16% K%
Last year’s Minor League Hitter of the Year at Just Baseball has been a bit slow out of the gate at Triple-A this year, but seems to be getting things rolling. A switch hitter with a plus hit tool and above average pop that he taps into well in games, Rodriguez is a good defensive backstop as well.
Jeferson Quero – C – Milwaukee Brewers
2023 Stats (AA): 49 G, .265/.338/.475, 8 2B, 10 HR, 31 RBI, 10% BB%, 19% K%
Plus tools at the plate and behind it have Quero looking like one of the leaders of baseball’s next wave of elite catching prospects. At just 20 years old, Quero has posted well above average offensive numbers while throwing out nearly 40% of attempted base stealers. He is quickly becoming one of the game’s best catching prospects.
Dalton Rushing – C – Los Angeles Dodgers
2023 Stats (A+): 48 G, .263/.438/.500, 14 2B, 7 HR, 32 RBI, 20% BB%, 24% K%
Ever since Rushing was selected 40th overall in the 2022 draft, he has done nothing but mash. Though a small sample size and low-level for a college bat, Rushing posted a ridiculous line of .424/.539/.778 with 8 home runs in 28 Low-A games last season and has been an offensive force in High-A this year. There’s some questions as to whether Rushing will stick behind the dish, but so far, there has been almost no reason to question the bat.
Infielders
Jordan Lawlar – SS – Arizona Diamondbacks
2023 Stats (AA): 58 G, .245/.340/.459, 13 2B, 10 HR, 32 RBI, 11% BB%, 23% K%, 20-22 SB
Lawlar shook off a terrible May by going absolutely crazy in June (.990 OPS). He still cannot legally buy a beer for another couple weeks, but Lawlar is already making an impact at the Double-A level. He is an absolute burner on the base paths with above average power and solid defense at short. He has true five-tool potential.
Ryan Bliss – MIF – Arizona Diamondbacks
2023 Stats (AA): 60 G, .350/.396/.581, 19 2B, 11 HR, 43 RBI, 21-26 SB
An athletic infielder with a good feel for the game, Bliss has lit up Double-A competition despite average-at-best exit velocities and contact rates. He uses the whole field really well while driving the ball in the air consistently, allowing for plenty of doubles and a few extra homers than some may expect from him.
Jackson Merrill – SS – San Diego Padres
2023 Stats (A+): 59 G, .266/.300/.414, 11 2B, 7 HR, 29 RBI, 5% BB%, 12% K%, 9-11 SB
Thanks to his plus hit tool and big, projectable frame, Merrill has quickly become one of baseball’s best shortstop prospects despite hardly playing more than 100 games above the complex to date. Now in High-A, Merrill is still feeling things out a bit, but his elite bat to ball skills have been evident (90% zone contact) while he has flashed exit velocities above 109 mph. The 20-year-old is already fun to watch and he is just scraping the surface of his immense potential.
Noelvi Marte – SS/3B – Cincinnati Reds
2023 Stats (AA): 50 G, .281/.356/.464, 10 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, 10% BB%, 17% K%, 10-12 SB
Traded to the Reds as the headliner in the Luis Castillo deal, Marte has transitioned to more third base action than shortstop defensively, but it has always been about the bat for him…which as not disappointed. At 21 years old, Marte was already younger than his Double-A counterparts, but posted strong enough offensive numbers to earn a promotion to Triple-A recently.
He routinely posts plus exit velocities with solid contact rates. It is just a matter of using the whole fielder more and improving his overall approach, but Marte could be a middle of the order masher at the highest level.
Brady House – MIF – Washington Nationals
2023 Stats (A/A+): 44 G, .297/.359/.512, 11 2B, 8 HR, 30 RBI, 6-7 SB
The 11th overall selection in the 2021 draft, House has looked to be putting things together this season. Injuries hampered House last season, limiting his power output, but that has not been an issue in 2023. House has already posted exit velocities as high as 113 mph, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106.5 mph. The newly-turned 20-year-old may be on the cusp of a major breakout.
Nasim Nuñez – MIF – Miami Marlins
2023 Stats (AA): 68 G, .226/.343/.308, 6 2B, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 15% BB%, 22% K%, 33-36 SB
Routinely among the Minor League leaders in stolen bases, the switch-hitting Nuñez can absolutely fly. While his offensive impact is limited, he is one of the best defensive shortstops at any Minor League level, making difficult plays routine while making highlight reel plays seemingly every other week.
B.J. Murray Jr. – CIF – Chicago Cubs
2023 Stats (AA): 65 G, .258/.376/.446, 17 2B, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 15% BB%, 25% K%, 5-7 SB
Despite being selected in the 15th round of the 2021 draft, Murray has posted well above average offensive numbers at each level he has played at. Murray is an extremely patient switch-hitter who flashes above average power from the left side and decent wheels.
Outfielders
Jackson Chourio – OF – Milwaukee Brewers
2023 Stats (AA): 64 G, .252/.308/.416, 13 2B, 10 HR, 46 RBI, 7% BB%, 23% K%, 21-24 SB
A top five prospect in the game, Chourio wowed scouts with his ability produce agains much older competition while posting elite exit velocities at 18 years old. Now 19 years old, Chourio is the youngest player at the Double-A level and can sometimes Chourio be a bit expansive with his approach. Even so, he has already launched 10 homers along with 34 batted balls above 105 mph this year. There’s potential for an extremely rare 70 grade speed and power combination here.
James Wood – OF – Washington Nationals
2023 Stats (A+/AA): 66 G, .272/.368/.536, 15 2B, 12 HR, 52 RBI, 13-15 SB
One of the integral pieces in the Juan Soto package from the Padres, the 6-foot-7 center fielder endeared himself to scouts by flashing his prolific power potential along with a surprisingly polished feel to hit for such a large, strong and young hitter. The cherry on top with Wood is the fact that he is a plus runner who has a legitimate chance to stick in centerfield. Suffices to say, Wood has a chance to be the top prospect in all of baseball by the time he debuts.
Pete Crow-Armstrong – OF – Chicago Cubs
2023 Stats (AA): 53 G, .280/.363/.491, 10 2B, 9 HR, 45 RBI, 8% BB%, 24% K%, 19-26 SB
The best defensive centerfielder at any Minor League level is no slouch with the stick either. Though he’s an aggressive hitter, PCA hits the ball hard (105 mph 90th percentile exit velocity) and consistently in the air. There’s shades of Michael Harris II in PCA’s game.
An eccentric player who spares no emotion on the field, PCA has the personality to be a fan favorite in Chicago. Don’t believe us? Check out his extremely fun interview on our podcast, “The Call Up”.
Justin Crawford – OF – Philadelphia Phillies
2023 Stats (A): 46 G, .346/.395/.456, 10 2B, 5 3B, 0 HR, 32 RBI, 7% BB%, 17% K%, 32-36 SB
Son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, Justin was selected in the 2022 draft and has wasted no time getting things rolling in pro ball. Similar to his father, Crawford is an elite runner who is a threat to steal every time he’s on base. Though it may take a bit for Crawford’s power to seep into his game, he has consistently made contact in Low-A, striking out just 17% of the time.
Yanquiel Fernandez – OF – Colorado Rockies
2023 Stats (A/A+/AA): 66 G, .313/.351/.591, 15 2B, 19 HR, 73 RBI, 6% BB%, 21% K%
Everything we said about the personality with PCA is applicable with Fernandez who provides some of the most satisfying home run swings which he is not afraid to admire himself. Not only is Fernandez fun, but he really packs a punch with his left-handed stroke, reaching exit velocities as high as 114 mph. Another aggressive hitter, the 20-year-old was recently promoted to Double-A.
Victor Scott II – OF – St. Louis Cardinals
2023 Stats (A+): 66 G, .282/.365/.399, 9 2B, 8 3B, 2 HR, 29 RBI, 9% BB%, 17% K%, 50-57 SB
The Minor League leader in stolen bases at the half-century mark, Scott can absolutely motor. Though his power is fringy and the hit tool is average, Scott is an extremely patient hitter who grinds his way on base and lets his wheels do the rest. The guy is so fast, he has nearly as many triples as doubles.