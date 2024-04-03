Jackson Chourio Is Already Helping the Brewers Win Ballgames

Chourio’s Impressive Start

The Brewers wasted no time getting Chourio entrenched in the big leagues. Chourio hit leadoff on Opening Day, and he jump-started his career with an impressive four-pitch walk. He then promptly followed up his leadoff walk with the first stolen base of his major league career.

Chourio is going to be active on the base paths this season. He stole 44 bases between Double-A and Triple-A in 2023, and his speed is a skill that can translate to the majors right away. The Brewers want to be aggressive on the bases this season, and Chourio is going to be a major asset in that department.

Jackson Chourio has arrived!@MLBPipeline's No. 2 overall prospect gets his first MLB stolen base. pic.twitter.com/j3G5f59DQ7 — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2024

When considering his overall performance, it was Chourio’s speed that impressed all series long against the Mets. On several occasions, Chourio reached base on groundballs that typically would have ended up as routine outs. Take a look at this batted ball from Sunday’s game that had an expected batting average of .110, yet Chourio was able to impressively leg it out and turn it into a base hit:

jackson chourio can get down the line you guys pic.twitter.com/leK9rwUzdM — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 31, 2024

While much of Chourio’s contact has been on the ground thus far, it helps that he has the ability to turn routine plays into base hits with his legs. He can hit for a high average this season due to his outstanding speed and ability to put the ball in play with his quick bat.

Additionally, Chourio made a handful of plays in right field that showcased his athleticism and defensive upside. While his reads off the bat and routes to the ball are certainly a work in progress, he has the speed to make up for any inefficiencies in those areas, and that was on full display this weekend.

Jackson Chourio makes it look easy!



MLB's No. 2 overall prospect with a sliding catch for the @Brewers. pic.twitter.com/3JqJvJgWNf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 31, 2024 Jackson Chourio is showing off all the tools in his Major League debut! pic.twitter.com/N7LxgBp39N — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 29, 2024

It’s a small sample size, but it’s hard not to be blown away by Chourio’s impact in the early goings of the 2024 season. He played just six minor league games above the Double-A level, but you wouldn’t know it from his performance thus far.