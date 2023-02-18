Is There Any World in Which Manny Machado Doesn’t Opt Out?

It’s no surprise, then, that Machado is planning to opt out. The Padres have been expecting this news for a while, as have most fans and media outlets. Machado has been appearing on lists of next year’s top free agents all winter, albeit with the words “opt-out clause” in parentheses next to his name. These parentheses got me thinking: what would have to happen for Machado not to opt out? It seems almost inevitable he’ll test the waters of free agency, so what would have to happen to change his mind?

The most obvious answer is that the Padres offer him a long-term extension, nullifying his opt-out clause. The other possibilities are less fun to think about: a down year or an injury. However, I’m honestly not sure that either of those possibilities actually convinces Machado not to opt out. Throughout his ten-year career, he’s been a perennial All-Star and the picture of good health. Even if he struggles mightily in 2023, his chances of bouncing back in 2024 are high. Machado knows how good he is, and one disappointing season isn’t going to change that.

Other superstar players have entered free agency after a down year or an injury and still done well for themselves. Trevor Story signed for six years and $140 million after a mediocre showing in 2021, while Justin Verlander signed for two years and $50 million that same winter after missing the entire season recovering from Tommy John. Therefore, barring a pretty terrible injury (knock on wood), I’m confident Machado will exercise his opt-out clause no matter what happens in 2023. He strikes me as the kind of guy who would bet on himself even if the odds were stacked against him. It’s that tenacity that makes him such a good ballplayer in the first place.

The one thing that gives me pause is the Nolan Arenado of it all. This offseason, the 31-year-old superstar third baseman had the choice to opt out of the five years and $144 million remaining on his contract. You couldn’t dream up a better comparison for Machado’s situation. Arenado, as we now know, decided not to exercise the opt-out; how can I be so confident Machado will make the opposite decision?

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 06: Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during the Wild Card game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

For one thing, we have to consider more than just the individual players when making a comparison. Machado and Arenado may be similar players in similar situations, but the timing of their opt-outs is entirely different. Arenado had to make his choice before the 2022 offseason began. He couldn’t have known how quickly the market would move. He couldn’t have known how many players would sign massive long-term deals. Arenado was used to glacially slow winters in which owners cried poor for a litany of reasons. If he could have foreseen the market this year, he might have changed his mind.

What’s more, the free agent market this winter was flooded with top-tier talent. Next year, there won’t be nearly as much competition. Shohei Ohtani headlines the class, but things thin out pretty quickly after him. The best position player after Machado figures to be Matt Chapman. Chapman is an excellent player in his own right but hardly a difference-making star. Arenado would have been up against star infielders like Trea Turner and Carlos Correa. Machado will be in a class of his own.