Hyun Jin Ryu Has Made a Strong Return for Toronto Blue Jays

Last year, Blue Jays southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu was struggling on the mound right out of the gate and dealing with forearm inflammation early in the season. He missed time in April and June as he battled to a 5.67 ERA through six starts.

The end result was Tommy John surgery, the second time the South Korean product has undergone the procedure after going through the process back in 2004 when he was still in high school. Ryu went under the knife in mid-June last season, and his timeline for return was at least 12 months and potentially even longer, considering this was his second surgery for the same issue.

The 36-year-old began his rehab process this July, starting out in Rookie League ball and eventually finding himself in Triple-A. Finally, he was brought back to the big leagues on August 1.

Hyun Jin Ryu Makes His Return to the Blue Jays Rotation

Ryu’s first time back on the mound was later that day against the division-leading Baltimore Orioles and their impressive young squad. He lasted five innings and allowed four runs off nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts. However, the Jays lost by a score of 13-3, with the bullpen struggling to pitch clean innings following his removal after 80 pitches.