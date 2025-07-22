How MLB’s 30 Home Run Hitters Are Contributing to History

While some of these names provoke no surprise, others have defied expectations to get to this point. But for one reason or another, all of them are a part of something special this year.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 08: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Urakami/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

They may call him Big Dumper, but Raleigh’s career year has been no news dump in 2025

From leading the league in homers at the break to winning the Home Run Derby, everything seems to be coming up his way this year. His 38 home runs are the second most ever hit by a player in the first half of a season, trailing only Barry Bonds in 2001, who went on to hit 73 that year, which remains comfortably as the all-time record.

Raleigh’s 38 dingers put him on a 64-home run pace, a mark that would break Judge’s American League record of 62. He’s also just 10 bombs away from tying Salvador’s Perez single-season record by a catcher. Raleigh has gotten to this point by doing what he does best but at an even higher level this season.

Raleigh has played out his entire big-league career as a certain archetype of hitter — one that prioritizes quality of contact over quantity. His 27.6% strikeout rate since 2022 ranks 12th lowest among the 148 hitters with at least 1,500 plate appearances over the last four seasons.

But what he lacks in contact, he more than makes up for in power and timing. Also since 2022, he ranks third in fly ball rate (38.5%) and seventh in pull rate (48.9%). Perhaps more notably, he ranks second in pull rate on fly balls (50.9%) among hitters with at least 50 fly balls in 2025.