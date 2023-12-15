How Jack Flaherty Fits with the Detroit Tigers and What to Expect

No doubt Flaherty has the talent to be a successful Major League pitcher. He’s lost a touch of velocity over the past few years but has maintained similar spin rates. Aside from walking too many batters, he’s struggled to produce swing and misses. What the baseline numbers do not tell us is what the Tigers see and think they can change. Is it an arm slot? A pitch shape? Pitch usage?

We did see a bump in his cutter usage last year, throwing is nine percent of the time. The pitch only produced a 26% whiff rate but gave him another option to use against lefties. He has a changeup he mixes in but it is not very effect because he cannot throw it for a strike. The majority of the time you will see fastball, slider, (knuckle) curveball.

Flaherty finding his fastball again would really change how good he can become. Last season batters hit .290 0ff the pitch with a .357 WOBA. He struggled to locate it, throwing it for a strike only around 64% of the time. A look at his fastball locations which is more for your viewing pleasure than anything:

Via Baseball Savant

If the staff can find a tweak to help Flaherty with his fastball command, than this signing will look much different. Another pitch I’m personally curious about is his curveball, which is a knuckle curve. This pitch produced a 33.6% strikeout rate and 40.2% whiff rate. Batters his .204 off the pitch and I would like to see him use it as his “put away” or strike three pitch. Breaking off a 76 mph curve with good movement after an effective fastball will be tough to hit. Now, get that effective fastball back.

I understand you are not rushing out to buy a Flaherty jersey, but I think there’s enough here to be excited about. Again, trust the staff on this one. They have been great at identifying Major League talent that they think they can improve, so I say give them the benefit of the doubt. Flaherty is more than just some waiver claim flyer.