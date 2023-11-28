Hitting Home: Baseball and Mental Health with Kansas City Royals’ Melissa Lambert

“Relationship building requires understanding each player for who they are, where they have been, and where they are trying to go,” Lambert said. “I use shared commonalities, being present and available, and finding time away from the stadium to get to know them.”

Building those relationships is just a first step. They have to be grounded in trust and understanding of what each player is going through both internally and externally. Understanding what can lead to those challenges and being transparent about everything. Putting the power into the hands of the individual to make sure they feel comfortable.

As individuals, we often want to take control of situations and help as soon as possible, but sometimes we need to take a step back and listen. To make sure the other person feels like they are in control of the situation.

“I feel transparency is crucial so they know who is asking questions about how they are doing, and they drive communication on what they want shared and not shared with our coaching staff,” Lambert said. “Without trust and credibility, the role will no longer serve the purpose it needs to.”

“The most common reason I hear from players is lack of trust and fear of where information goes,” Lambert said. “Players feel they may lose their job and be perceived differently if they share something personal or ask for help. Players are also under the spotlight all the time with social media platforms. There is a lot of room for outside noise and conversation that players aren’t always equipped to handle, furthering their need to maintain an image.”

Despite some of the hesitations, there has been an increase in players feeling more comfortable sharing their stories. I mentioned two earlier in Austin Meadows and Daniel Bard, but many others including Drew Robinson and Jake Burger, have shared their stories to hopefully help others.