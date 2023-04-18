Don’t Go All in on These Pitchers After a Hot Start

Advanced Stats: 5.48 FIP, 5.60 xFIP, .220 BABIP, 11.1% HR/FB

Jack Flaherty lowers his ERA to 1.76! pic.twitter.com/4dwXFpIwTE — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 12, 2023

Jack Flaherty made waves in his first start of the season, holding the powerful Blue Jays offense scoreless over five innings en route to a 4-1 Cardinals victory. During his next appearance, he kept a surprisingly potent Brewers team at bay, giving up two runs in another five innings of work. He followed that up with a third successful outing against the Rockies, allowing just two runs (one earned) while pitching in the dangerous confines of Coors Field.

As Flaherty walked off the mound in Colorado, his ERA stood at a minuscule 1.76. Cardinals fans hadn’t seen him pitch so well since 2019, when he finished fourth for the NL Cy Young.

Unfortunately for the Redbirds, there were signs that Flaherty’s success was unsustainable from his very first game. He walked seven batters against the Blue Jays and another six against the Brewers. Overall, he recorded 14 walks (plus one HBP) and 13 strikeouts in his first three starts. Flaherty managed to work his way out of several jams in those three outings, as demonstrated by his 88.5% left on base percentage, but it was hard to imagine he could keep that up. The league average LOB% this season is 71.3%, while Flaherty’s career average is 78.4%. It was only a matter of time before all those baserunners came back to haunt him.

That’s exactly what happened in his latest outing. Flaherty allowed four hits, three walks, and four earned runs to Arizona, taking the loss as the Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 6-3. It wasn’t an implosion, but Flaherty looked more like a number five starter than a top-of-the-rotation arm. That might just be the case going forward as well.

Merrill Kelly – Arizona Diamondbacks

Traditional Stats: 2.53 ERA, 21.1 IP, 18 K