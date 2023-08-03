Did the Diamondbacks Accomplish Enough at the Trade Deadline?

Since the All-Star Break, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been in free fall. In the second half of the season, they have gone 5-13, which is not promising for a team hoping to make the postseason. Currently, the D-backs are 57-53 and 1.5 games back from a three-way tie for the third Wild Card. For a team that had such a promising start, this has been a disappointing turn.

Still, the Diamondbacks clearly remain in contention with the trade deadline providing an opportunity for improvement. That they needed to shore up their pitching was obvious. Case in point, their bullpen has the NL’s eighth-highest ERA (4.45) and twelfth-highest FIP (4.26).

However, prior to the trade deadline, general manager Mike Hazen made clear that any moves would be measured.

His restrained approach was further informed by the D-backs’ poor record since the All-Star Break. As he told reporters Tuesday,