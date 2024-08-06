Did the Cardinals Do Enough to Hang in the Wild Card Race?

According to FanGraphs, the Cardinals have a 10.2% chance of winning the NL Central and a 16.5% chance of reaching the postseason. It also gives them the second-most difficult remaining schedule in the National League, as St. Louis still has series remaining against the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The full trade:



Cardinals receive: Tommy Pham, Erick Fedde



Dodgers Receive: Tommy Edman, Michael Kopech



White Sox receive: Miguel Vargas, prospects Alexander Albertus and Jeral Perez pic.twitter.com/H8CbIDn0NE — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 29, 2024

To make matters even more difficult for St. Louis, the only teams it faces the rest of the way that it is in direct competition with for a playoff spot are the Milwaukee Brewers (x6), Pittsburgh Pirates (x4), San Francisco Giants (x3), and San Diego Padres (x4). Out of those four teams, only the Padres and Brewers are currently holding a spot, so the Cardinals don’t have a ton of opportunities to directly make up ground on any teams ahead of them.

With all that said, Pham, Fedde, and Armstrong were all solid additions that didn’t cost too much for St. Louis. So, let’s dive into what each brings to the Cardinals and what weaknesses they might help paper over.

Did the Cardinals Do Enough at the Deadline?

Erick Fedde

Acquired for: Tommy Edman, Oliver Gonzalez

While his Cardinals debut was far from what he had delivered so far this season with the Chicago White Sox, Fedde was one of the top additions made at this year’s deadline.

The 31-year-old righty has returned from a year in Korea and found the formula to being a successful major league starter after six trying seasons with the Washington Nationals.

Now firmly the No. 2 starter in the Cardinals rotation, Fedde has a 3.34 ERA, 3.89 FIP, 21.% strikeout rate and 6.5% walk rate over 162.2 innings this season. Health permitting, he will give St. Louis a chance to win every time he takes the mound over the final two months.