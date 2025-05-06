Devin Williams Has Not Been What the Yankees Need Him to Be

Williams has consistently offered free passes at a high rate throughout his career, but he was always able to get strikeouts at such a ridiculous rate that he was able to be elite. However, this season his K rate is way down from what we are used to seeing.

Striking out 20.8% of batters wouldn’t even be particularly great for a starter, so as a reliever with a 15.1% walk rate, he simply has to miss more bats to be effective. Batters are swinging and missing less than they ever have against Williams, and it all comes back to the changeup being less effective.

Williams throws his changeup 52.8% of the time, so it isn’t being used to change the batter’s sight from anything. He throws it so much because it’s been outstanding throughout his career. If right-handed batters continue to hit it well this season, Williams will have to adjust or add a new pitch to try and recapture his dominance.

Why Williams Could Bounce Back

Relief pitchers are always dealing with small sample sizes, but let’s be real: we are digging deep into a little 11.2-inning sample. I mention this because it’s very possible that batted ball luck can play a big part in a sample this small.

What immediately jumps out to me is that Williams has not surrendered a home run yet. His average exit velocity and hard-hit rate against him are still in the top-20% of all pitchers. So, while Williams is still missing less bats and getting less ground balls than he ever has, he still isn’t surrendering too much hard contact.

Since his hard-hit rate is still in a good place, it’s worth bringing up that his current .382 BABIP is noticeably higher than what we have seen Williams sustain in his career. While we’d certainly prefer him to start missing bats at a clip better than 20%, some of these soft and medium-contact batted balls should find a glove a bit more often in the future than they have thus far.