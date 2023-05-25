Can Older Starting Pitchers Get Their Groove Back This Year?

The 2022 campaign was a banner year for starting pitchers in their mid-to-late thirties (and early forties, too). If you talked baseball with me at all last season, this probably isn’t news to you – it was one of my favorite storylines, and I brought it up with every chance I got. I love to see players prolong their careers, and I love to see veterans thrive. These are the last remaining pitchers from my childhood; ideally, I’d like them to stick around as long as possible.

Nine pitchers aged 36 or older were tabbed for a start in 2022, and eight racked up at least 120 IP. As a group, they threw 1341.1 IP with a 3.53 ERA and 23.6 FanGraphs WAR. That’s the highest WAR for starters in that age category since 2007, when talented veteran pitchers were much more plentiful. Perhaps you remember these five eventual Hall of Famers?

Pitcher Age GS IP WAR John Smoltz 40 32 205.2 5.5 Greg Maddux 41 34 198.0 3.9 Mike Mussina 38 27 148.1 2.6 Randy Johnson 43 10 56.2 1.6 Tom Glavine 41 34 200.1 1.5 2007 starting pitching stats, courtesy of FanGraphs

Cy Young winner Justin Verlander did much of the heavy lifting with his 1.75 ERA and 6.1 fWAR, but he wasn’t the only success story. Max Scherzer looked as sharp as ever; Adam Wainwright, Corey Kluber, Johnny Cueto, and Charlie Morton were solid mid-rotation arms; and Zack Greinke and Rich Hill were reliable back-end contributors.

Even if you removed Verlander from consideration, their combined fWAR would be the most in the age group since 2013. Only one starter in his late thirties finished with less than 1.5 fWAR – the recently retired Aníbal Sánchez.