Brewers and Twins Present Similar Dark Horse Case in Playoffs

While things have not gone according to plan in that regard, the Twins, like the Brewers, are sitting pretty as we near postseason baseball.

The ultimate underdogs

Both the Twins and the Brewers are always viewed as underdogs in the grand scheme of things. The Brewers in particular are always a club that’s overlooked, primarily because of the small market they’re in and the fact that they are overshadowed by the St. Louis Cardinals, whose epic collapse has blown the door wide open for the Brew Crew to make a run.

Each of these teams are at a point where a postseason berth is locked down. The Twins have secured the AL Central division title while the Brewers’ final threat, the Chicago Cubs, are six games back in the NL Central. Technically the Cubs could still win the division, but their elimination number stands at 1 entering Tuesday.

Through and through, both of the Central divisions have felt massively underwhelming this season, and the numbers back that up. Each of the other four AL Central teams are destined for finishes under .500 on the year and all have negative run differentials. In the NL, the Cardinals and Pirates are currently the only two sub-.500 teams, but the fact remains that there’s an argument the Twins and Brewers are only atop their divisions because somebody has to finish first.

Now, the two clubs are set to enter the postseason in the same playoff bracket (3 seed) and each are going to play underdog, as they did all year long in the regular season.

The Brewers

Offense

All year long, the Brewers have thrown together a bunch of rookies and unproven veterans and essentially tried to see what would stick. This strategy has largely been one they’ve used a ton in recent years, almost always working out in their favor.