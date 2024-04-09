Blue Jays Reliever Mitch White is Doing Everything Right Early This Season

His second season with the Jays also got off to a sour note, as what looked to be an opportunity for White to compete for a rotation spot turned into him starting the year on the IL with elbow inflammation. Once healthy, White was moved to the bullpen but did not find success there as well, allowing ten earned through 12 2/3 innings while producing a 1.737 WHIP. He allowed runs in his first two outings and followed that with seven earned in July across four appearances. With the Jays needing a 40-man roster spot at the trade deadline, White was designated for assignment and passed through waivers finishing the year in triple-A Buffalo.

This past offseason, White was added back to the 40-man roster and heading into Spring Training, he was being stretched out as a starter, although his best chance for a roster spot was him heading back to the bullpen considering he needed a spot on the active roster or risk being DFA’d again. Through six outings, the 29-year-old allowed nine earned across 18 innings but the biggest improvement was his velocity. He routinely flirted with the high 90s with his fastball and limited opponents to a .175 average while generating 14 strikeouts.

With his ability to pitch multiple innings and an uptick in his fastball, White cracked the Opening Day roster and firmly inserted himself in the Jays bullpen as the club’s long-man, ready to go should any starter struggle out of the gate. So far this season, the right-hander has produced some quality outings and has been a huge help for the Blue Jays in multiple capacities.

In his first appearance, White followed reliever Nate Pearson who replaced starter Kevin Gausman, who only had one start under his belt this past spring after a shoulder injury limited his ramp-up. Tasked with eating up some innings with Gausman and Pearson getting them through five, White took over in the sixth inning and was lights out the rest of the way. He held the Rays batters hitless through three innings and the only damage on his stat line was a walk on the first batter he saw, with White earning his first win of the season (and of his Jays career) for his efforts.

His second outing was the one that has the most significance so far this season, with White replacing Gausman once again but in a completely different scenario.

The Blue Jays ace was struggling against the Yankees and had allowed four hits, two walks, and six runs with five earned through 1 1/3 innings. White entered the second inning once again needing to eat up some innings, with Juan Soto at first base and one out. He did allow a hit to Aaron Judge to put runners on first and second but he settled down and got Anthony Rizzo to line out to second base, which resulted in Soto being doubled up and the Jays getting out of the inning without any further runs scoring.