Biggest X-Factors in the NL Wild Card Race

Looking back at the recent World Series champions, each one had a solid ace that could give a fanbase confidence in a game seven, winner-take-all matchup. Justin Steele has become one of those guys this season. He’s cemented himself in the NL Cy Young conversation due to his 2.73 ERA and 3.06 FIP, which both rank second in the NL and top five across baseball.

Is Justin Steele still the most underrated pitcher in all of baseball?



In the postseason, good offenses will take advantage of mistakes and free passes. Steele doesn’t give up either of those. He ranks in the 91st percentile in walk rate and has given up the second-fewest home runs (13) among qualified pitchers this season. That will play beautifully come October, when the Cubs can face teams like the Phillies or Braves, both of whom demolish baseballs.

There are a handful of players on this roster who can make a huge impact for the Cubs in October. Bellinger is another name to highlight, with his experience in the playoffs that includes the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series run. However, the most important piece to a playoff team is the ace who can win his team any game in which he takes the ball.

Diamondbacks – Zac Gallen, SP

Zac Gallen was making a case for the NL Cy Young not too long ago. At the same time, the Snakes were scaring their NL West rivals after a hot start, flirting with first place for a couple of months.

Pre-All-Star break, the D-backs were fourth in the NL with a .571 winning percentage. Since then, they are five games below .500, with the fourth-worst record on the Senior Circuit.

Gallen was flawless while the Diamondbacks were on a roll, flashing a 3.04 ERA and 2.74 FIP. His team was winning nearly every game with him on the bump, going 12-5 in his starts. His 3.7 fWAR ranked behind only Kevin Gausman at the time.