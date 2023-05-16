Bailey Falter Is Holding the Phillies Back, and Vice Versa

With a 6-3 loss in San Francisco Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies fell to 1-7 in games with Bailey Falter on the mound. Excluding those eight contests, they are 19-14 on the season; when Falter isn’t pitching, they’re playing at a 93-win pace.

To be fair, almost any team would look better if you removed their fifth starter from the equation, but the point still stands. Even if the Phillies had won just half of Falter’s outings, they would have three more wins (and three fewer losses), putting them on a 91-win pace. Instead, they have fallen below .500.

If one thing is clear at the quarter mark of the season, it’s that Falter is not a reliable enough starting pitcher for a contending team. He allows too many baserunners and too much hard contact, and he lacks the strikeout stuff to escape the jams he gets himself into. He’s fine as a depth piece or a mop-up man out of the bullpen, but he cannot be pitching every five days for the rest of the season.

Bailey Falter: “I’m very frustrated. It’s not a good feeling going out there and letting your team down every start.” — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) May 7, 2023

Falter has given up 30 runs in 40.1 IP, an average of 6.69 RA/9. That’s the highest mark in the National League (min. 40 IP). Only two NL starters, Patrick Corbin and David Peterson, have allowed more runs. Falter’s 5.13 ERA is a little less depressing (seven of those 30 runs were unearned), but it’s still one of the highest marks in the league.