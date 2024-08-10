Atlanta Braves Must “Embrace The Suck” as Slide Continues

“You play for each other, even when you feel like everyone’s against you,” Minter said about Atlanta’s ability to rebound and get back into the postseason picture. “I’m sure people are counting us out. I’ve been a part of pretty special teams and you have to embrace the suck just as much as when everything’s going good.

“I know one thing is that we’re still have a lot of baseball left. I know we’re going to come out of this. Winning is contagious and losing can be contagious as well, but I know we’re going to get out of this.”

Atlanta is now 60-55 on the season and has 47 more games left to play to determine its postseason fate. Each one seems to carry a little more weight with the team scuffling. Seeing what’s left on the calendar has Minter and many others in the Braves clubhouse believing there is time to turn the season around.

“You go back to these leaders in this clubhouse and just the experiences that we’ve gone through together,” Minter said.

“The ups and downs are really just the ups and downs. We know it’s still in there. We’re going to stay strong. We’re going to find it eventually. But, at the same time, we got to get this ball rolling today. We can’t sit around and feel sorry. There’s still time and we’re still right where we need to be.”

Before Friday’s series opener, and the start of a three-city, 10-game road trip, Braves manager Brian Snitker was open and honest about his team’s emotions and opportunities after its recent slide.