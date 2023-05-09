Anthony Bass Needs to Turn Things Around in Toronto

At the trade deadline last year, the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen was sporting a 3.89 ERA (18th in baseball), as the club was knee-deep in the postseason race within a tough AL East division. The Jays sat second in the division, 11 games back of the New York Yankees, with the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles still within striking distance with just over two months left in the season.

The Jays needed a boost in the bullpen and made two separate trades to add some depth, acquiring Mitch White from the Los Angeles Dodgers for prospect Nick Frasso (who is currently tearing it up in Double-A) while also trading for Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins, sending former top prospect Jordan Groshans the opposite way.

For Bass, this was his second stint with the Blue Jays, as the right-hander was claimed off of waivers from the Seattle Mariners during the 2019-20 offseason and spent the shortened season with the Jays as one of their go-to relievers. Through 26 outings, Bass amassed seven saves in 25 2/3 innings with just 10 earned runs allowed while striking out 21 batters and walking nine.

Bass would leave the Jays the following offseason and sign with the Marlins on a two-year deal worth $5 million (with a $3 million club option for 2023). The right-hander continued to pitch well with the Marlins, posting a 3.82 ERA in 2021 and a 1.41 ERA through 45 outings in 2022 prior to the trade. After the deal to Toronto, the Michigan product picked up right where he left off, allowing just five earned runs through 25 2/3 innings, with each run coming via a solo home run. Unfortunately, he fizzled out in the postseason, as Bass allowed three runs in his lone outing against the Seattle Mariners, unable to register an out before being pulled in favor of Jordan Romano (who did not fare much better).