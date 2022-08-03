An Open Letter to Vin Scully

Vin, suddenly it all hit me. The beauty of baseball is that it is a perfectly imperfect game. We keep track of numbers to establish who fails the least, expect our team to go out and win every game when even the greatest teams of all-time lost more than 25 percent of the time.

You opened my eyes to the beauty of falling short and finding redemption the following season, which the Dodgers did, reaching the NLCS in 2013 and never missing the playoffs since then.

Rick Monday speaks out on the loss of #VinScully during our broadcast

Vin, you taught me more about how to be a broadcaster than anyone else could just by being you. Your flawless stories about a ball player coming from a rough family background to the stories about a player’s favorite car, they never got old. It’s funny, Vin, as you grew closer to retirement, we wanted you to tell more and more stories because we all simply couldn’t get enough. You were the voice of my spring, my summer, and my fall. I’d sit and spend winter waiting for it all to start once again.

"It's really hard because it's a portion of your life that you don't want to lose, and you keep seeing your idols, your friends, continue to pass. This is a very, very tough day." @OrelHershiser remembers the great Vin Scully.

Vin, I know you physically may not be here on this earth anymore. However, a part of you will always be here. From the on-going recordings of your famous calls to the knowledge and stories you shared to those you came in contact with, it is a fact that your legacy will live on forever. You were the voice of baseball, Vin. You were the game’s greatest ambassador. You were also our best friend. We always needed you more than you ever needed us.

Vin, above all, I want to thank you. Thank you for being an inspiration to all who looked up to you. Thank you for being there through the lonely nights and hot summer afternoons. Thank you for being there when all I wanted was someone to tell me a story before going to bed.

Thank you, Vin, for being true to who you were as a person inside and outside of the Vin Scully Press Box. I know putting aside the microphone was already difficult enough. Vin, do us all a favor and, while you go rejoin your beautiful wife, Sandi, as well as Tommy, Kobe, and Jackie in heaven, let us take the mic and take some time to tell your story. I can promise you it will be a story that will be passed down for generations to come.