The Greatest Calls From Vin Scully’s Iconic Broadcasting Career
The greatest to ever speak into a microphone passed away last night at 94 years old. Here are some of Vin Scully's most memorable calls.
The story of baseball cannot be told without Vin Scully. And nobody could tell a story like Vin Scully.
The sport’s greatest announcer passed away Tuesday at 94. His legacy will be eternal. He began broadcasting the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950 and was a constant presence for a remarkable 67 years.
He saw and called Jackie Robinson and Gil Hodges, Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale, Fernando Valenzuela and Orel Hershiser, Mike Piazza and Clayton Kershaw.
He was witness to and was on the mic for 25 World Series, 12 All-Star games, and three perfect games. Yet they still don’t do his broadcasting life as much justice as the memories he provided us.
Here is the ultimate highlight reel for the quintessential baseball soundtrack.
A Hollywood Ending
As you can imagine, Scully is an icon for generations of Dodgers fans—both in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. The same reverence holds true for players, managers, and fellow broadcasters.
Tributes to Vin poured in during this farewell season. But the ultimate showing of thanks came during his final series in Los Angeles last weekend. A sensational pre-game ceremony Friday night preceded a stirring Sunday conclusion which proved there is such a thing as a baseball God.
The Dodgers, who needed a win to clinch the NL West, were down a run in the last of the ninth—until rookie Corey Seager went deep to right field. One inning later, Charlie Culberson ensured Vin’s final play-by-play call at Dodger Stadium was a walk-off homer.
It was Culberson’s first round-tripper of the 2016 season. How can you not be romantic about baseball?
Not that anyone wanted it to happen, but it was appropriate that when Scully’s passing was announced to the world, the Dodgers were in San Francisco playing the Giants. Because of the longtime rivalry that dates back to when both were in New York, because of Scully growing up rooting for the Giants, because it was where Scully finished his remarkable career.
Lip-Reading
With all the microphones that capture the sounds around the diamond, it’s not often we get to hear the back-and-for disputes involving close calls. That’s when Vin occasionally translates the on-field conversation—minus a few unsavory words.
Two specific instances of this immediately come to mind. The first was a verbal showdown between Red Sox manager John McNamara and Jim Evans following a controversial play at second base in the ninth inning of Game 6 in the 1986 World Series.
The other occurred in 2012, when then-Rockies skipper Jim Tracy absolutely lost his mind over an umpire’s decision over a line drive to center field.
Storytime with Scully
There are many reasons why Scully remained the best in the business, even up until age 88. It’s not due to his description of the important plays, but how he seamlessly weaves in stories—sometimes historical, sometimes about the players on the field—in between the on-field action.
It’s why so many fans brought their transistor radios to Dodger home games and why so many stayed up past midnight to tune in via MLB.tv—even if it may be a semi-meaningless affair in July or August.
When he announced on-air that he was returning to the booth for another season, he prefaced it by saying, “You and I have been friends a long time.” That one-on-one connection between broadcaster and fan is often pursued, yet rarely achieved. That same connection is evident when he brings up those anecdotes for which he so noted.
Go on social media and you’ll get countless terrific anecdotes delivered by Vin. Here is one of the best in his later years discussing the history of beards.
Bo Jackson’s Home Run — 1989 All-Star Game
As the lead play-by-play voice of baseball for NBC Sports from 1983-89, Scully got the chance to call the All-Star Game. Several notables were on hand for the 60th edition of the Midsummer Classic at Anaheim Stadium. Among them was former president Ronald Reagan—a former sports broadcaster who was set to call the first inning with Vin.
National leaders aside, it was all set to be a showcase for two-sport star Bo Jackson, making his first appearance in this setting. Simply put, he didn’t disappoint.
Leading off the bottom half of the opening frame, Jackson took NL starter Rick Reuschel deep en route to winning the game’s MVP. Scully’s home run exclamation appropriately voiced Bo’s entrance onto the All-Star stage.
Don Larsen’s Perfect Game — 1956 World Series
In the 1953 World Series between the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Yankees, 25-year-old Vin became the youngest announcer of the Fall Classic.
Just three years later, he was on hand for another extraordinary accomplishment. Yankees pitcher Don Larsen threw the first (and only) perfect game in the history of the World Series, with the last out coming on a strikeout of Dodger hitter Dale Mitchell.
For years, this historical moment was accompanied by the radio call of Bob Wolff. Recently, however, the television broadcast—with Scully calling the top of the ninth inning—has surfaced in the past few years.
Fernando Valenzuela’s No-hitter in 1990
Long before the Yasiel Puig craze, there was “Fernandomania.” To a city comprised of many with Mexican backgrounds, Valenzuela’s sudden emergence onto the scene in 1981 brought joy not just to that community, but to all Dodger fans.
Valenzuela remained consistent on the mound, becoming one of the winningest pitchers of the decade. But his finest outing happened in the next decade. He shut the Cardinals down on June 29, 1990, and the no-hitter was capped off by a double play by former teammate Pedro Guerrero. Another ex-Dodger, Dave Stewart, threw a no-no earlier that night.
Scully exalted soon after the finals outs were made: “If you have a sombrero, throw it to the sky!”
Bill Buckner’s Error—Game 6 of the 1986 World Series
“If one picture is worth a thousand words, you have seen about a million words.”
Apt words amidst the insanity that followed the New York Mets’ 10th inning rally to avoid elimination and prevail in Game 6. It was a rally capped by Bill Buckner’s infamous miscue and a call that all Mets fans love (and all Red Sox fans loath).
It was a moment that—in its aftermath—didn’t need any words. Scully, as he does so well, let the roar of the crowd and the images tell the story.
Viewers on NBC witnessed both exaltation from the Mets and the Shea Stadium crowd, as well as disbelief and despair from the Red Sox. Proof that the best announcers sometimes do more by saying less.
Hank Aaron’s 715th Home Run
Aaron’s pursuit of Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record reached its climax in the early part of the 1974 season — as he tied the mark on Opening Day in Cincinnati.
Less than a week later, Aaron and the Atlanta Braves were back home at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Serendipitously, the Dodgers were in town with Scully on his usual assignment.
No. 715 happened on April 8, 1974. Los Angeles pitcher Al Downing delivered a fastball, which Aaron promptly launched over the left field fence to an explosion of cheers from the partisan crowd.
After Aaron rounded the bases and was greeted by his teammates and his parents, Scully eventually interjected to recognize the social significance of this home run—still one of the greatest in baseball history.
Kirk Gibson’s Home Run—Game 1 of the 1988 World Series
The Dodgers were heavy underdogs against the powerful Oakland A’s, made more so by the fact that their top hitter, Kirk Gibson, was suffering from injured legs.
Trailing 4-3 with one on and two outs in the ninth inning, and dominant Oakland closer Dennis Eckersley on the mound, L.A. manager Tommy Lasorda sent Gibson up to pinch hit.
What happened next was a moment made for Hollywood. The hobbled Gibson connected on a 3-2 pitch that sailed over the right-field fence—giving the Dodgers an amazing 5-4 win.
Scully, again doing the national broadcast on NBC, did what he does best. While raising his voice to the level of the moment, he kept it simple. Then, he went silent. Nothing needed to be said—and nothing was said for about two minutes.
He broke the silence with a statement that was succinct, accurate, and fabulous: “In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.”
That magic Gibson produced (and Scully described) carried over for the rest of the series, as the Dodgers won the championship in five games.
Sandy Koufax’s Perfect Game vs. Cubs in 1965
The Gibson home run was the best moment Scully was a part of. This was his greatest performance.
Sandy Koufax, already with three no-hitters in his rear-view mirror, was heading to the mound in the top of the ninth—having yet to allow a Cub to reach base. And thus came nearly 10 minutes of perfection—both from the mound and the microphone.
Charles Einstein’s book, The Baseball Reader, transcribes that ninth-inning radio call verbatim. Einstein puts it this way: “As you read Scully’s spontaneous description, it will become hard to believe that this wasn’t written, but indeed the unrehearsed spoken word instead.”
This game never saw a television screen, yet Scully immaculately painted the picture of the drama and building tension better than anything that could have been visualized.
Do yourself a favor, especially in his honor: listen to this call. All eight-plus minutes. It’s the master at his most masterful.