The Greatest Calls From Vin Scully’s Iconic Broadcasting Career

Lip-Reading

With all the microphones that capture the sounds around the diamond, it’s not often we get to hear the back-and-for disputes involving close calls. That’s when Vin occasionally translates the on-field conversation—minus a few unsavory words.

Two specific instances of this immediately come to mind. The first was a verbal showdown between Red Sox manager John McNamara and Jim Evans following a controversial play at second base in the ninth inning of Game 6 in the 1986 World Series.

The other occurred in 2012, when then-Rockies skipper Jim Tracy absolutely lost his mind over an umpire’s decision over a line drive to center field.

Storytime with Scully

There are many reasons why Scully remained the best in the business, even up until age 88. It’s not due to his description of the important plays, but how he seamlessly weaves in stories—sometimes historical, sometimes about the players on the field—in between the on-field action.

It’s why so many fans brought their transistor radios to Dodger home games and why so many stayed up past midnight to tune in via MLB.tv—even if it may be a semi-meaningless affair in July or August.

When he announced on-air that he was returning to the booth for another season, he prefaced it by saying, “You and I have been friends a long time.” That one-on-one connection between broadcaster and fan is often pursued, yet rarely achieved. That same connection is evident when he brings up those anecdotes for which he so noted.