AL Wild Card Series Preview: Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The playoffs have finally arrived and potentially the most exciting Wild Card matchup is between two teams that were in charge of their divisions early but fell into the fourth and fifth seeds due to regression and injuries.

Over the past few weeks, it appeared that the Rays were unlikely to overtake the Orioles for the division and would subsequently be hosting the 4/5 matchup in the Wild Card round. Furthermore, it looked like the battle for the fifth seed would come down to one of the Astros, Blue Jays, or possibly even the Mariners.

The standings got flipped on the last day of the season as the Astros, in typical Astros fashion, got hot enough at the very end of the year to overtake the Rangers for the AL West and send Texas to the fifth seed, where they will now face the Rays.

This is disappointing for Texas but at the same time very few people expected them to even push the Astros for the division title and they ended up with the same record, losing out due to a tiebreaker.