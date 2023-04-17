AL Rookie Pitchers Showing Signs of Bright Futures

Hunter Brown spins another gem for the @astros 💎

7 IP

5 H

0 ER

1 BB

5 K's



The rookie boasts a 1.38 ERA over 10 regular-season outings in The Show: pic.twitter.com/oDrtDt3Ewz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 16, 2023

Thirteen of his 17 strikeouts this season have come from his vicious curveball and slider, which freeze hitters in the box. His powerful arsenal isn’t his only impressive attribute; Brown has shown improvement in his command this season, diminishing his walk total with each start. He walked three in his season opener against Detroit, two in his follow-up outing against Minnesota, and just one over seven innings against Texas in his most recent start.

Astros fans should be pumped about what Brown has displayed this season and for his future with the club. There’s no doubt he has the ability to become the ace of the Astros in the near future and add brilliance to the top of an already scary rotation featuring Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez.

Kyle Muller – Oakland Athletics

Muller is a unique rookie who made his debut with the Atlanta Braves back in 2021. He pitched for the Braves again in 2022 before being traded to Oakland as part of the deal for All-Star catcher Sean Murphy. However, while Muller already had 11 starts under his belt, he was still considered a rookie entering the season.

Kyle Muller’s first Opening Day start was a special one, going toe-to-toe with the remarkable Shohei Ohtani. He flourished over five innings, striking out three and allowing just one run on four hits, giving a weak A’s lineup a fighting chance against Ohtani. As predicted, Ohtani shut out the A’s offense through six innings, but a dramatic eighth-inning comeback granted Muller a no-decision.

His fastball ranges between 92-94 mph, and he pairs it with a strikeout slider that runs away from lefties and into right-handed hitters. The fastball-slider combo makes up about 85% of what Muller uses to attack hitters, leaving room for him to add a solid third pitch to put him in that ace conversation. His changeup and curveball have decreased in usage since he joined the A’s. Luckily, since Oakland isn’t competing for anything but top draft picks for the next several years, Muller will have a handful of opportunities to develop a strong pitch to utilize with his fastball and slider.

The A’s seem to trade away anything that grows in Oakland, but Muller and top catching prospect Shea Langliers could be the stepping stone for them to start competing again. Growing pains are expected with Muller, but a strong start to the 2023 season is a positive sign.