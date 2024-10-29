These AL Rookie of the Year Candidates Won’t Win but Still Deserve Praise

This year, the AL and NL Rookie of the Year Awards will be announced on November 18, a few weeks after the World Series ends and we find ourselves knee-deep in the start of free agency and the Juan Soto ‘hot stove watch’.

In the American League, the votes appear to be heading to the AL East, with Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser (who was recently voted AL Outstanding Rookie by his fellow players) and Yankees starter Luis Gil gaining most of the attention and boasting the best odds to take home the honor.

The National League is a bit more intriguing, in that Pirates right-hander and budding superstar Paul Skenes, who would be a runaway favorite most years, is gaining some stiff competition from Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill, who continued to get better as the days wore on in the regular season.

Regardless of who takes home the award in each league, there are plenty of additional rookies who shone brightly on the big league stage and should gain some down-ballot attention from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.