A Cast of Unsung Heroes Has Kept the Twins Afloat

Catcher was a question mark for the Twins entering the season, and as a result, they signed Christian Vázquez. Vázquez has played solid defense behind the dish but is one of the worst hitters in the league. For a team that has struggled offensively all season, Jeffers has been a pleasant surprise.

Jeffers has hit .271/.369/.466 this year, which is good for a 133 wRC+ in 82 games. The unfortunate thing is a lot of his expected stats do not line up with his production. He currently grades as one of the luckiest hitters in baseball. Still, as the old adage goes, sometimes it is better to be lucky than good.

Only three catchers in #MLB this season have over 200 plate appearances and a wRC+ of at least 139:



Sean Murphy

Mitch Garver

Ryan Jefferspic.twitter.com/zM0G6C8aFh — Ahaan Rungta (@AhaanRungta) August 30, 2023 This was tweeted on August 30th. Jeffers’ wRC+ has since fallen to 133.

With a rise in strikeouts, chase rate, and whiff rate, it is best to take his .271 batting average with a grain of salt. He has popped a 117.4-MPH maximum exit velocity, which is the highest of his career by over four miles per hour.

As far as counting statistics go, over a 162-game season, he is on pace for 20 home runs, 65 RBI, and 27 doubles. It is really hard to imagine where the Twins would be without the offensive production that they have received from Jeffers. They are going to need him to keep it up through the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

Edouard Julien

This man Edouard Julien might be the most underrated rookie in all of baseball. He is balling and deserves his flowers.

Among rookies with at least 200 plate appearances, Julien is tied for fourth in wRC+ at 132. After Minnesota suffered the loss of Royce Lewis earlier in the year, Julien has picked up a lot of the production that was lost. He is walking a lot and has been a good table setter this year.