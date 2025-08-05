Early Look at the 2026 Draft-Eligible College Arms

Peterson’s primary offspeed offering is a mid-80s slider featuring late bite and downward action. He commands it well, consistently locating to his glove side while landing it for strikes over 60% of the time along with generating a 43% whiff rate last season.

Peterson also commands a plus changeup, thrown to left handers most of the time while generating lots of swing-and-misses down in the zone. Rounding out his arsenal is a rarely used but intriguing curveball. Thrown almost exclusively to lefties, it averages nearly 15 inches of drop and spins it just under 2700 RPM typically.

Liam’s command took a big step up this past season and look for that to continue in 2026. Expect Peterson to once again serve as the anchor of Florida’s weekend rotation, leading a talented and deep Gator group.

Jason DeCaro, North Carolina – 6’5, 230 lbs

Very young for the class but talk about a poised and composed pitcher in Jason DeCaro. He began starting games as a 17-year-old freshman and quickly established himself as a key piece in North Carolina’s rotation, leading the team in starts, innings pitched, and strikeouts in 2024. He followed that up with another strong campaign in 2025, logging over 83 innings with a 3.78 ERA across 16 starts.

While the fastball shape may not be overpowering, DeCaro’s ability to generate elite spin is undeniable. He ranks in the 99th percentile with an average spin rate exceeding 2500 RPM, a clear indicator of his plus feel for the baseball. Along with that, it’s the offspeed pitches that headline his arsenal, each producing a whiff rate north of 30%.

His changeup is devastating, primarily used against left-handed hitters, featuring over 20 inches of arm-side run with heavy tumble. The slider is equally impactful, thrown in the low 80s with an average of 10 inches of sweep, giving him two true swing-and-miss weapons. Lastly, there’s a curveball in the mix. While DeCaro doesn’t throw it often, he shows good feel for the pitch when he rips it.