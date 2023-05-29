Week 10 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Francisco Alvarez, Steer, Miller

Week 10 is one of those rare week where it feels like several options are available on the wire. Players returning from injury have likely made others available, while prospects continue to get picked up in hopes of a June debut *cough cough Elly De La Cruz*.

Five names for you this week, three hitters and two pitchers. As always, you can check out the Just Fantasy Baseball Podcast on YouTube or your favorite podcast app for additional coverage.

Francisco Alvarez – C- New York Mets- 11.6% ESPN

2023 Stats: .269/.327/.558, 8 HR, 19 RBI, 0 SB

Alvarez did not end up on this list simply because of his Coors Field stats this week (2 HR, 6 RBI), he’s been trending in the right direction for awhile now. After having one multi-hit game in April, Alvarez is up to seven in May while hitting .309 for the month.