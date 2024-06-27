Fantasy Baseball Two-Start Pitcher Streaming Options: July 1-7
Carlos Carrasco and Sean Manaea highlight this list of the top available streamers in fantasy baseball who will make two starts next week.
Streaming starting pitchers is a common strategy that often leads to success in fantasy baseball. For those unfamiliar with the concept, the idea is simply to pick up a “lesser” pitcher for an inviting matchup or two that is soon to come.
The strategy certainly comes with risk, as there is usually a good reason, or several, that a particular hurler is rostered at a lower rate in most leagues. Still, the gamble can pay off nicely if a fantasy manager gets it right and their waiver add delivers.
The goal of this weekly article is to help fantasy managers pinpoint some two-start streamers with favorable matchups for the following week of the 2024 MLB season. These suggestions should be able to help out in a variety of season-long formats, but they can be especially useful to gain an edge in weekly head-to-head leagues.
*** Each SP below was rostered in fewer than 70% of Yahoo leagues at time of writing.
Next Week’s Best Two-Start SP Fantasy Streamers
Sean Manaea (NYM) – at WSH, at PIT – 23%
With Manaea, too many walks and random blowups are always things for fantasy managers to consider. The 32-year-old lefty was tagged for 12 runs (11 ER) over his first 9.1 innings in June.
However, he has quickly bounced back, posting a 2.30 ERA across 15.2 innings in his last three starts.
Manaea issued nine free passes in those 15-plus frames, including five in his most recent outing against the Yankees, but he has been able to work around the sporadic control with 16 strikeouts and only eight hits allowed (.157 AVG).
With the support of the Mets’ red-hot lineup, Manaea should be able to keep it going in a couple of favorable matchups next week and possibly grab a pair of victories.
David Peterson (NYM) – at WSH, at PIT – 5%
Another Mets’ hurler with the same opponents lined up for next week, Peterson is a target for deeper formats. The towering southpaw has been settling in since making his season debut with the Mets back on May 29, as he has turned in a 3.67 ERA through five starts and allowed no more than four runs in any outing.
Peterson only lasted 4.1 innings last time out, as he walked five Yankees and hit two others, leading to an elevated pitch count (103). Yet, he still managed to limit the damage to just one run by giving up just three hits and racking up a season-high eight punchouts.
Peterson has allowed just three runs on seven hits while striking out 14 over his last 10.1 frames.
Carlos Carrasco (CLE) – vs. CWS, vs. SF – 3%
Doubling down on the deep-league targets, Carrasco’s upcoming matchups are the main reason for his inclusion here. The White Sox lineup is anemic, while the Giants batting order is middle-of-the-road at best. Carrasco, on the other hand, is backed by one of the top offenses in the league.
It’s not only about the opposition, however, as Carrasco has pitched quite well in his last two trips to the bump. Back on June 21, he held the Blue Jays to only one run on four hits and no walks, striking out a season-high seven batters in the process.
Carrasco followed that up by allowing just two runs across five frames in Baltimore this past Wednesday.
Carrasco’s ERA ended up at 5.47 over five starts in June, but a 3.73 xFIP, 51.3% GB%, and fantastic 33.8% HardHit% suggest that number was quite inflated. He should fare well next week.
Other Streaming Options to Consider
- Erick Fedde (CWS) – at CLE, at MIA – 61%
- Kyle Gibson (STL) – at PIT, at WSH – 40%
- Zack Littell (TB) – at KC, at TEX – 24%
- Simeon Woods Richardson (MIN) – vs. DET, vs. HOU – 20%