Fantasy Baseball Trade Targets Before It’s Too Late

Fielding Independent Pitching, or FIP, accounts only for what the pitchers can control. Therefore, if Webb has been successful in the areas he can control, i.e. walks and strikeouts, the advanced numbers are going to reward him for it. Where the issue lies with Webb is his susceptibility to the long ball in 2023.

Webb has already allowed four home runs on the season. His 2.12 home runs per nine (HR/9) is a career high by a wide margin. Granted, it is early, but Webb only allowed 11 home runs in his 32 games started last season. When looking at his pitch arsenal, nothing stands out as a glaring red flag that would suggest this long ball susceptibility will continue.

The first thing I looked at was Webb’s sinker, which is his primary pitch. Both the velocity and spin rate on his sinker are up from 2022. Additionally, he is getting similar, if not better, movement on the pitch from a season ago. These are positive signs that he hasn’t lost a step with a pitch he throws most frequently.

Where Webb can look to improve is his secondary pitches. While he has had success with his changeup and/or slider in the past, he hasn’t had that same success this season. Whether or not he can establish a reliable slider or changeup to play off his sinker will play a large role in what his ceiling as a player will look like in 2023.

With that being said, I do believe Webb’s home run numbers should stabilize. He has faced two of the top teams in the league in terms of home run totals in 2023: the Dodgers, who have the second most homers (21), and the Yankees, who have the fifth most homers (17).

Better days are ahead for Webb. He’s still just 26 years old, and his arsenal has not diminished. While expected stats are not necessarily predictive of future performance, they do imply he has been pitching better than his 6.35 ERA suggests. This may be the window to acquire Webb as his next start comes versus Detroit, one of the league’s worst offenses in 2023.