Fantasy Baseball Questions for Each MLB Team

Grissom was a popular draft candidate this season and a potential breakout shortstop. Well, now he’s in the minors and Orlando Arcia starts for the Braves on Opening Day. Arcia is no stranger to making the situation a bit uncomfortable for those with Grissom stock. Luckily Grissom has hit well at each level. He just turned 22 and has plenty of time. Do not drop him, hold on, and see how mid-May looks.

Baltimore Orioles

Who loses a role first?

The Orioles have several roster-worthy fantasy players with few true fantasy difference-makers. Prospects are coming up waiting to take at-bats from veterans and someone could quickly get replaced. Jorge Mateo and Austin Hays bring real team value, certain fantasy value, but do not feel like complete locks for everyday at-bats. Felix Bautista was incredible last season but if he struggles this year, how long is his leash? Prospects coming up, too many guys trying to fit into the rotation, and talented yet unproven rookies. Shuffling will happen so make sure you are tracking.

Boston Red Sox

Will Triston Casas be a top 10 fantasy first baseman in 2023?

After a cup of coffee with Boston last season, Casas will be the everyday option at first for the Red Sox. There’s no doubt about the swing and approach, which makes me believe he has a chance to finish top 10 at his position. Casas will walk at a high clip and hit for power but we will have to wait and see about his average. Projections have him around .240, I think it will be closer to .265. Is the lineup good enough to help his overall run production? I think so.

Chicago White Sox

Can their top talent stay healthy?