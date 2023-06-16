Dynasty Mailbag: Bobby Witt and Bryce Miller for Gunnar Henderson?

It is with great pleasure that I bring you this week’s Dynasty Mailbag. As always, I put out a tweet on Monday asking for your questions, and I’ll answer whatever you want. It doesn’t have to be super serious around here. With the draft coming and trade deadlines in your leagues coming up, don’t forget you can always DM questions you may have if you need them between mailbags.

Should the Reds trade Elly De La Cruz — Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) June 12, 2023

The real question is whether we should do anything in life. Yes, they should. Don’t build up a good young team and try to compete. Instead, consider trading now in preparation for the inevitable rebuild.

While we’re here, why are there Jonathan India trade rumors? Isn’t the idea to have a group of talented players? The Reds simply need good players, and India is one of them. They could move him or someone else to left field, as I contend anyone can play that position.

I traded Bob Witt and Bryce Miller for Gunnar Henderson



Am I in the Avila Wing of the Hall of Shame? Or is Gunnar’s hot streak the start of big things? — Yooper_IA (@Yooper_IA) June 12, 2023

Yoop, no one can be as bad as Al Avila. That man ruined many of my evenings with his terrible roster building and piss-poor attempts at drafting and developing prospects. Few people in my life have let me down more than Al Avila. I hope no fanbase ever has to deal with him being in charge of their team’s rebuild. I have never met a more risk-averse general manager who consistently makes poor decisions.