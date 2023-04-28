Dynasty Mailbag: Belli Bombs Are Back, and Josh Lowe Is for Real

Things are looking up for Reds fans. Shoutout to Clay! Their farm system is booming, the pitchers are looking good, and Matt McLain is living up to the hype. On the season, he is hitting .320/.457/.627 with six homers and six steals. He is on fire. His value is rising, and while he is hitting well right now, I don’t envision him being this guy forever. I think there is a bit of a selling opportunity here. I think you can get a better prospect than him right now in a trade.

Kyle Hendricks, meet Matt McLain and CES 🤝#MadeInLou pic.twitter.com/TQxiJhr8SG — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) April 27, 2023

Call this man up!!

Bobby Miller is right on the cusp of a call-up, or at least one would think so, especially with all the stuff the Dodgers pull. I do think that with pitching prospects, the best time to sell is right when they are on the verge of a call-up. Miller has been fantastic and has quietly been pitching well in the pitcher’s nightmare that is the PCL. A 3.38 ERA with 28 punchouts in 21 ⅓ innings of work is nothing to sneeze at. Miller, right now, much like one of my favorite beers, is living the high life, and it is only a matter of time before he gets THE CALL. He’s got fantasy SP3 upside. Just remember, it takes pitchers a while to adjust to the best hitters in the world. I know this is from last year, but this curveball makes me feel things I haven’t felt in a long time:

Bobby Miller showcases the curve for his first Triple-A strikeout. 😍 pic.twitter.com/KL9lDyEZPm — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 20, 2022

David Festa has seen his value go up in my eyes. He had a jump in stuff in 2022, and now he is putting it all together by punching batters out, controlling walks, and not getting hit hard either. He is firmly a starter for me and someone I am actively trying to include in trade discussions. I mean, pitchers get hurt all the time, and Festa has shown enough that he should be in line for a call-up at some point. His stock takes a jump up if, for some reason, he goes to a team where a starting spot is easy to envision. But who knows? All he needs is a chance. Maybe he doesn’t have the highest fantasy ceiling, but he can be a solid back-end fantasy starter for you.

You know what sucks? I like Jordan Diaz, but his start to the season has been cheeks. Much like the rest of the A’s organization, nothing is going right with Diaz. He is striking out just south of 40% of the time. His value has to be taking a massive drop. He’s not hitting, and he’s not hitting for power. He’s unplayable in almost any format, unfortunately.

Tork and Greene. If you own them, do you hold? Sell, panic!!!!??? — Claiborne Snowden (@Clay_sno) April 24, 2023

Things are looking bleak for my dear Tigers. Ugh, why can’t anything go right with this stupid organization that I love so much? At this point, I don’t think you can sell, but definitely bench them and panic. I mean, you can’t sell players who have no value and aren’t producing right now. In dynasty leagues, you have to hold, but it’s getting rough. At least Riley Greene is rocking a sweet mustache these days. *Cries myself to sleep.*