Fantasy Baseball FYPD: First Year Player Draft Rankings

Beavers is one that is going to take some selling on for some but let me try. He’s got some serious juice in his bat and is decently athletic, so that should translate to that power and speed we are chasing. I just have questions about his ability to make enough contact, and the quality of contact. What he does do is offset that with a good eye, so he will help in the OBP department.

35. Xavier Isaac, 1B Tampa Bay Rays

Isaac sort of came out of nowhere to be a first round pick, but it’s not hard to see why the Rays liked him. He’s massive at 6’4” and weighs in at 240, but what he does do is hit the ball hard and far. He will be a nothing burger in the speed department, but he could become a middle-of-the-order masher for you.

36. Cole Young, SS Seattle Mariners

Every year a few guys blow pro scouts away when they enter proball, and Young was one of those guys this year. It’s not likely to be anything more than 15-18 homer pop but he can steal a bag, shows a mature feel for hitting, and should hit atop a lineup. Not super relevant in fantasy baseball but he will stick at shortstop.

37. Jacob Melton, OF Houston Astros

Melton is a hit over power prospect but he shows off some speed as well. This isn’t a no power guy, just someone who during his peak seasons might tap out at 20 homers. He’s in a good organization to maximize his talents.

38. Mikey Romero, SS Boston Red Sox

Romero is pretty famous out here in SoCal as a good defensive shortstop with the ability to make a ton of contact. There is speed here and I am projecting on the power to come, if it does this presents a bargain. As things stand he maybe ends up as a 15 homer 20-25 steal guy.

39. Shintaro Fujinami, P Oakland Athletics

Fujinami is a ready-made starter that you can get later in your drafts. The problem is that he is in Oakland so while the ballpark should help a little bit there will be nothing in the way of run support. A more competitive team in FYPD drafts probably bumps up their board because of the instant impact he will provide. I don’t view him as anything more than a streamer that should be used in good matchups, too bad he can’t pitch against his own team.

*This starts a little grouping of IFAs that are all ranked together because I think they are all about the same value wise, just depending on what you are looking for. It is hard to get video of these guys so the blurbs will be shorter because I am less confident with these guys.*

40. Brandon Mayea, OF New York Yankees

Mayea has a bit of everything and could contribute in all aspects of the fantasy game, but won’t blow you away anywhere. Think like 20 homers, 10-12 stolen-bases, maybe a .260 average.

41. Joendy Vargas, SS Los Angeles Dodgers

Vargas is your projectable shortstop build, standing at over 6’2” with some room to add weight. He may ultimately shift off of shortstop but if he does it’s because he added more power to his profile. Plus the Dodgers do well with IFAs so that is a plus.

42. Brailer Guerrero, OF Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays liked him enough to splash some cash so that’s enough to get my attention. He’s a bit more physically filled out so maybe he’s a corner outfielder who possibly develops into a middle-of-the-order bat.

43. Enmanuel Bonilla, OF Toronto Blue Jays

Much like Guerrero, I trust the Rays slightly more than the Blue Jays. Middle of the order masher type, who could help in the HR and RBI department. I am not sure about how his speed will age as he gets older and more physically mature.

44. Peyton Graham, SS Detroit Tigers

Peyton Graham has some interesting tools for a college middle-infielder, with above-average speed and power. The question becomes will he ever hit enough at the pro level to tap into that power. If he does hit enough, think along the lines of what Jeremey Peña just did 20 homers with 10 plus stolen-bases.

45. Jacob Misiorowski, P Milwaukee Brewers

Misiorowski has some serious upside, the stuff is nasty, and will get whiffs. The issue is he also has no idea where his stuff is going. If Milwaukee can get his command to passable, then we are talking about their next success story. If not then he’s almost unusable with that command even in a bullpen role.

46. Landon Sims, P Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona has become a place you want to draft their pitchers because they do a great job of harnessing stuff. Look at Brandon Pfaddt, Blake Walston, Ryne Nelson and there will be more to come. Maybe Landon Sims is the next in line, with a premium fastball and breaking ball. There is some concern he ends up as a reliever because of command issues, If he does, he could become a top 10 closer with that stuff if given that role.

D-Tier Prospects

47. Reggie Crawford, P San Francisco Giants

Crawford is a real wild-card he had TJ so we (I mean I but if I put we it makes it sound cooler and more legitimate) have no idea where to properly evaluate him. He does have pretty crazy stuff from the left-side. He has touched 100 and should be a fun piece of clay for the Giants, who have done well with pitchers in the past.

48. Sterlin Thompson, OF Colorado Rockies

Any hitting prospect has to drool at the thought of what they could do in Coors. This is to not poo-poo what Rockies hitting prospects are doing but keep in mind that outside of Double-A they play in some pretty extreme hitting environments. Which results in some inflated numbers, so keep that in the back of your mind if you just statline scout. Thompson is more of a contact orientated approach, which may play up in Coors.

49. Jonathan Cannon, P Chicago White Sox

It felt like Jonathan Cannon has been draft eligible for a few years now, and finally a team took him. I like Cannon for what it’s worth, it’s not a sexy fantasy profile but it could be a solid back-end package who doesn’t hurt your ratios and posts solid k totals.

*Another solid clustering of similar profiles of players, the prep pitchers. There is extreme risk, but the reward might be worth it this late.*

50. Walter Ford, P Seattle Mariners

The Mariners may have a battery in Walter and Henry Ford, and it should be sponsored by Ford, that would be cool, they could call it Built Ford Tough. Anyways Walter Ford has really good stuff, is just now focusing full-time on pitching and is in a great organization. There is SP2 upside here if he can harness the stuff and limit the walks, I am excited to see him at some point this year in person.

51. Owen Murphy, P Atlanta Braves

Another two-way guy that will be focusing on pitching full-time. The stuff isn’t as explosive with Murphy but the command at least profiles to be better right now. He is a classic cold weather player so being able to play full-time could mean he takes a massive jump this year.

52. Jackson Ferris, SP Chicago Cubs

Ferris got paid like a first-rounder by the Cubs so the organization is high on him. He’s got as much upside as any of this crop of pitchers, and has some projection left on the frame.

53. Noah Schultz, P Chicago White Sox

The last of this little cluster of prep pitchers, Shultz is in the org I trust the least to develop. Who is the last homegrown arm the White Sox have developed…I shall wait. That said Schultz has good stuff and just as much upside as the other three arms ahead of him, and the same risk.

54. Tyler Locklear, 3B Seattle Mariners

Locklear hits the ball really hard, that’s one thing he does do and he will need to do that to be a valuable fantasy asset. He provides no speed. He shouldn’t hurt you in the rate stats like BA and OBP but his calling card will be his power. He could even be passable at third which may help given the dearth at that position.

55. Ivan Melendez, 1B Arizona Diamondbacks

The Hispanic Titanic has been a favorite of mine since someone in a team mentioned this dude with crazy power in 2021. And well much like Locklear, Melendez’s carrying fantasy trait is his power. We are talking about 30 homer power if it all comes together. I do question how he will fare against pro pitches because he feasted on college arms. I hope he is good because that’s an 80 nickname.

56. Ryan Cermak, OF Tampa Bay Rays

Think of Cermak like a less tooled up Brock Jones, and that’s why he is down here. Instead of a 25-20 upside that I think Jones has, Cermak is in the 20 homers and 10-12 stolen-base bucket of players. I question if he will ever hit enough to tap into that power and speed but at this price he’s worth the gamble.

57. Tucker Toman, 3B Toronto Blue Jays

Toman might not provide the speed we are all craving but I think at third he will provide the power we want. The ultimate upside I see from him is he will rattle off a few 25-30 homer seasons during his peak years. The Blue Jays are a good org to get the most out of him.

58. Cayden Wallace, 3B Kansas City Royals

Wallace also probably won’t be getting much plaudents for his stolen-base acumen but he can hit the ball and hit it hard. I do hope Kansas City’s new front office doesn’t ruin him the way they have ruined other prospects in the past. He could develop into a solid CI option.

59. Daniel Susac, C Oakland Athletics

The A’s are on a quest to have as many catching prospects as they can. Susac is the most recent addition, and for a catcher I think he can be a league average bat with some power. At the catching position that is so valuable, just people are less inclined to roster catching prospects which I get.

60. Rayner Arias, SS San Francisco Giants

San Francisco has done a good job with IFAs, so I am gambling that their track record continues with Arias. There is room to add muscle on his frame which could result in 25 homer power at maturity.

61. Gabriel Hughes, P Colorado Rockies

Normally pitching prospects that go to Coors are complete write-offs for me in FYPDs but I like Hughes. The stuff is pretty crazy, and while the altitude can diminish the stuff in home starts I think there is a chance he can be a solid option. He could even shine away from Coors. If he can withstand the tough Rockies minor league ballparks then he might just be a solid SP4 for your fantasy team.

62. Roman Anthony, OF Boston Red Sox

Anthony has serious power, but the question ultimately comes to how much he can hit to tap into that power. That leftie power, which probably ends up being plus-plus in Fenway could be crazy, but if he can’t make more consistent contact then the point is mute.

63. Sebastian Walcott, SS Texas Rangers

Walcott has a nice swing with some room to add more power as he physically matures. He probably moves off shortstop at some point but that’s a later issue and maybe a non-issue if that means he can start hitting for power in game.

64. Blade Tidwell, P New York Mets

Blade is a great name, and he landed in a relatively good situation. He’s got an upper 90’s fastball that got whiffs with, a slider that misses bats and a solid changeup. He’s got all the ingredients of a solid starter for you, but also has the stuff to be a nasty reliever who gets swings-and-misses which has value in deeper leagues.

65. Ian Ritchie Jr., P Atlanta Braves

There are the ingredients here for a solid fantasy starter. He’s got some projection left in his frame, he already shows an ability to miss bats and doesn’t walk everyone. He is a high school pitcher so that demographic is littered with misses, draft prep pitchers at your own risk.

66. Justin Campbell, P Cleveland Guardians

A Guardians pitching prospect is always worth keeping an eye on in your FYPDs. They work magic on their pitchers over in Cleveland. He has a chance to be an SP5 for you who posts solid ratios and moderate strikeout totals for you.

67. Nazier Mule, SS/P Chicago Cubs

I am a massive fan of Masyn Winn and there is a non-zero shot that Nazier Mule is the next Masyn Winn. Now it’s not likely but similar profiles, high-octane arms who can play short. Mule has a bit more power than Winn did as an amateur. I will be interested to see how the Cubs use Mule as they have never let a guy two-way.

68. Ben Joyce, P Los Angeles Angels

The 105mph man, Joyce, has some serious stuff. This is about as high as I am willing to entertain a relief-only prospect. The upside is top 5 closer in baseball with that stuff, and he could be up relatively soon. He may be up in the second-half of 2023.

69. Henry Bolte, OF Oakland Athletics

Bolte is a classic power-speed profile who there are serious questions if he will ever hit enough to tap into that power and speed. If he does manage to make enough contact, then we are talking about a perennial 20-20 threat. If not he can be dropped rather quickly.

70. Peyton Pallette, P Chicago White Sox

So Pallette hasn’t pitched since 2021 after getting TJ before the 2022 season, so there is some unknown here. The White Sox did take him highly and we should start to see some returns on Peyton Pallette rather soon. Just like every SEC arm that gets TJ the year before they are drafted you will see Pallette drawing Walker Buehler comps. I don’t think he is that, but from what he did show in ‘21 he can get swings and misses with his stuff and that’s good enough. In a bullpen role he could even be fantasy viable.

71. Thomas Harrington, P Pittsburgh Pirates

Harrington seems likely to stay a starter and with his mid 90’s heater that gets swings-and-misses and good secondaries. Think of a high strikeout SP5, he should be relatively quick to the majors as well so that is a bonus. He’s advanced, shows a good changeup and has a nice homeball park if he makes it to the majors. He could even be up when the Pirates aren’t abysmal so there is a chance for some wins as well.

72. Robert Calaz, OF Colorado Rockies

This is an upside play for me, and a bet on the organization…I know weird being confident in the Rockies. But to be fair the Rockies have done a good job scouting and developing lately, it’s just everything else. Calaz is a million miles away but with the Rockies recent hits on IFAs makes me more likely to be in on Calaz. He’s a good athlete and shows some feel for hitting for power, he’s worth a flier this late.

73. Bryce Hubbart, P Cincinnati Reds

Hubbart doesn’t have the sort of stuff that will blow you away, but what he does have is the ability to get swings and misses with that stuff. There is a solid SP5 in fantasy here if the strides he has shown with his command hold up. He seems destined to remain a starter and there is some value in that.

74. Luis Morales, P Oakland Athletics

The A’s and spending money are not two things you see very often, so the fact that they splashed the cash on him is refreshing. This is purely a lottery ticket this late in drafts, we haven’t seen him in a while. He’s probably the best Cuban pitcher to come out in a little bit. Whether he remains a starter or a reliever is very much in the air.

75. Max Wagner, 3B Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore’s player development system I trust. If Baltimore drafts a hitter I tend to like them because there are a few things Baltimore likes, it’s guys who don’t chase, make solid swing-decisions and hit the ball hard. I think there is some untapped potential here with Wagner as he had 358 plate appearances in his entire collegiate career at Clemson. But despite that the Orioles took him in the second round, and this late in your FYPDs, that’s enough for me to take a gamble.