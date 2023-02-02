Top 10 Shortstops in College Baseball

After looking into college baseball’s top pitchers, it is time to check out some hitters, with no better place to start than shortstop. One of the most talented positions in the sport, this list features a mix of experienced and young players, all of whom have produced at just about every level, including a handful in the prestigious Cape Cod League. Let’s start with some honorable mentions.

Honorable Mentions

Nick Goodwin – Kansas State: Many evaluators are buying stock in Nick Goodwin after a productive spring and summer in the Cape Cod League. Goodwin is a very well-rounded player and has the chance to stick at shortstop once drafted.

Alex Mooney – Duke: A top prospect coming out of high school, Mooney made it to campus and immediately impressed. He showed an advanced on-base ability during his freshman year, along with a strong line-drive approach. Mooney also stole 26 bags in 32 attempts last spring.

Blake Wright – Clemson: Wright’s defense is his calling card, with some believing that he can turn into an above-average hitter at the next level. Last spring, he produced a .999 OPS with 11 home runs and nine doubles. Wright, if productive this spring, could turn himself into a day-one pick by July.