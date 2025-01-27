2025 MLB Draft – Top 80 High School Prospects
Our pre-season ranking of the top 80 high school prospects who could be taken in the 2025 MLB Draft this upcoming July.
With a new year comes new opportunities.
We are beyond excited to unveil a brand-new era here at Just Baseball with a draft team focused on bringing you plenty of live looks, industry information, and extensive coverage as we creep toward draft day.
To kickstart our coverage before the start of our season, it’s time to unveil two separate lists to highlight the top 80 players in both the prep and college ranks. When it comes to the preps, while it’s a stronger class than 2024, some questions must be answered at the top.
Guys like Ethan Holliday and Xavier Neyens will need to have big springs after having subpar summers, though Eli Willits and Cameron Appenzeller did the opposite and found themselves at the top of the crop.
This board will include plenty of information on every player, but the most important aspects will come in the availability of reports and the use of our videos from the field.
We’ve seen plenty of these prospects over the past year and video will be updated with the respective player’s blurb throughout the spring as we get more looks in. Scouting reports and interviews will be included in each blurb, so keep an eye out for those, as well!
These first two lists will be the only separate updates, as the remaining board updates will consist of a single congealed board. We hope you are as excited as we are to launch and be prepared for plenty more content as we inch closer to July 13th!
1. Eli Willits – SS
HT/WT: 6’1/175 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Fort Cobb-Broxton (OK) | Commitment: Oklahoma | Age: 17.7
A reclass from the 2026 ranks, the switch-hitting Willits projects to fit at the top of lists with a very solid toolset at his disposal. The son of former Angels outfielder Reggie Willits, Eli has the chance to be a legitimate switch-hitter at the next level, as he’s shown quality polish from both sides of the plate.
Both swings are compact and short to the baseball, with the right side featuring more bat speed and pop while the left has more hitter-ish traits. He’ll split the gaps on a regular basis from both sides and projects to have fringe-average power at the next level, but the pure hitting ability really stands out.
It’s a very polished approach, too. He’s also an athletic specimen in the field, showcasing solid range and enough tools to stick at shortstop long-term.
It’s not flashy/twitchy, but it’s consistent and Willits has the instincts to handle the position. He’s been shifted elsewhere, including some run in center during his time at 18U USA Trials.
He’s an average to above-average runner on the basepaths and has the chance to be a base-stealing threat. He is committed to attending Oklahoma, where his dad, Reggie, is the Associate Head Coach on Skip Johnson’s staff.
2. Cameron Appenzeller – LHP
HT/WT: 6’5/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Glenwood (IL) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.5
At 6’5, 185 pounds, Appenzeller is insanely projectable and projects to be one of the best southpaws in the class. Appenzeller’s delivery is incredibly easy and he oozes athleticism on the bump, creating fast arm speed and a slingy action to a lower release.
As a result of the low release, he generates quite a bit of armside run on the fastball, sitting in the 88-92 MPH bucket and tickling 93-94 MPH in shorter spurts. When in the zone, the pitch jumps on batters and he’ll execute on the top rail for whiffs.
Given the projection, there’s a good chance Appenzeller could reach 95+ MPH in due time. His upper-70s sweeper flashes solid bite and spin traits and his low-80s change-up has heavy fade and tumble, projecting as an above-average offering.
He commands all three pitches well and may ultimately need a firmer breaker to give himself a “bridge pitch.” He’s a legitimate data darling who should continue to garner interest as he adds muscle to his lanky frame. Appenzeller flipped his commitment to Tony Vitello’s camp in October, joining a stout Tennessee recruiting class.
3. Ethan Holliday – 3B
HT/WT: 6’4/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Stillwater (OK) | Commitment: Oklahoma State | Age: 18.4
The younger brother of 2022 first overall pick Jackson, Ethan is already more physical and displaying louder tools than Jackson did at this stage.
Offensively, Holliday’s toolset is as loud as it gets, though there are still warts to iron out. Holliday is quite passive and selective with his approach, plus there have been some issues with swing-and-miss as his swing can get long, though his swing is buttery smooth and extremely easy.
He’s already posted triple-digit exit velocities on the regular in-game, too, including a 111 MPH bolt during 18U trials. Scouts expect Holliday to add more muscle to his frame as he matures physically, enhancing his power potential.
The biggest priority will be shortening up his swing, but there’s tons to like with the offensive projection. As a defender, many believe his ultimate home will be third base, as his physical frame is better suited for the position.
He’s shown solid range and fluidity in his game on the dirt and his strong arm would fit perfectly at the hot corner. While he may not be the standout 1.1 pick right now, he’s one of the leading high school candidates. If Holliday elects to attend school, he’ll stay home and attend Oklahoma State, where his father is a volunteer assistant coach.
4. Seth Hernandez – RHP
HT/WT: 6’4/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 19
At this stage of the 2025 cycle, there’s no better arm in the class than Hernandez.
At 6’4, 195 pounds, Hernandez has plenty of projection remaining to his frame and his operation is as easy as they come. He’s very athletic and moves fluidly down the mound with loud arm speed and a methodical nature to his timing.
His fastball has sat in the low-to-mid 90s thus far, though he’s gotten up to 96-98 MPH, even touching triple digits in shorter stints, and projects to sit closer to that mark as he fills out his frame.
He gets a solid extension and fills up the strike zone, as well as showing a tendency to miss bats on the top rail. His change-up is one of the best in the country, a low-80s parachute that flashes plus with a ton of sinking action and velocity separation from the heater.
He’ll mix in a bigger curveball in the upper-70s and a firmer cutter/slider hybrid in the mid-to-upper-80s, both of which possess spin rates near 2,700 RPMs. His secondary command will need refinement, but overall, he peppers the strike zone.
The mix of pure stuff, projection, and athleticism make him the best arm in a prep class that lacks dynamic arms. Hernandez is on the older side of the class and will be 19 on draft day. If he gets to campus, he’d be eligible as a sophomore at Vanderbilt.
5. Xavier Neyens – 3B
HT/WT: 6’4/205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Mount Vernon (WA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 18.8
It’s not too often that the state of Washington is home to one of the top prospects in the country, but Neyens is putting himself in rare territory with his tools and performance.
With an advanced approach, top-of-the-scale bat-to-ball skills, and loud power from the left side, Neyens’ offensive potential is sky-high. He is rather passive, but Neyens does a good job of staying within the zone and limiting chases.
The power itself grades out as plus with natural loft and loud bat speed, playing to all fields. He creates a tight coil with his core during his load, allowing his body to rotate rapidly and allowing his hands to explode through the zone.
Against premier pitching, he’s already tattooed baseballs at 110 MPH. It’s loud. Neyens has the tools to stick at the hot corner, though some scouts express concern about the footwork at the position, as it can get rather clunky.
With that note out of the way, Neyens has the soft hands and strong arm to handle the position. If he moves off third base, he’d get a chance in a corner outfield position. Neyens is currently committed to the West Coast powerhouse of Oregon State.
6. Kayson Cunningham – SS
HT/WT: 5’10/178 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Johnson (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19
Despite the smaller stature that Cunningham possesses, he has a case for having the best pure contact hitter in the entire prep class. Cunningham covers the zone exceptionally well, keeping the whiffs and chases at bay.
It’s a smooth, direct left-handed swing with a good bit of bat speed and an all-fields approach at the dish. The hit tool projects as a plus or better tool with contact rates over 90% over the summer.
There is some pop in the bat, mainly to the pull side and he’ll work the gaps for extra bases, but his swing is more suited for line drives right now. He should add some lift to his swing in due time, but he’ll profile best as a hit-over-power type.
Cunningham is a plus runner underway and has good range at shortstop with smooth hands and a strong arm. There’s a chance he could move to the other side of the second base bag, but it’s hard to envision him leaving the dirt up the middle. Cunningham flipped from Texas Tech to Texas over the summer and will be eligible as a sophomore in 2027.
7. Billy Carlson – SS
HT/WT: 6’1/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.11
A two-way athlete out of the loaded Corona High School roster, Carlson may just be the best shortstop defender in the class. Carlson possesses smooth, rangy actions at the “six” with bounce, soft hands, and a quick release across the infield.
His arm is very stout and grades out as plus or better at the position, too, leaving little doubt that he’ll stick at the position long term.
At the plate, his swing can get a bit steep, but there’s not a ton of whiff concerns, and stays within the strike zone. He’s beginning to lift the ball more and there’s robust power in the bat thanks to loud bat speed. It’s akin to former Tennessee standout Jordan Beck.
His athleticism and arm strength translate on the mound, as he’s been up to 96-97 MPH already with fluidity down the mound.
The secondaries are promising, as he throws a quality mid-70s curveball with depth and a mid-80s change-up with solid fading life. He’s thrown strikes at a solid clip, too. There’s a ton of upside if everything works out with Carlson. Carlson flipped from Vanderbilt to Tennessee during the fall, joining a highly touted class for Tony Vitello’s crew.
8. Jaden Fauske – C
HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Nazareth Academy (IL) | Hometown: Louisiana State | Age: 18.7
An infielder from the state of Illinois, Fauske boasts one of our favorite swings in the whole class. It’s a lovely left-handed swing with loose wrists, quick hands, and a whippy barrel through the zone. There’s very few flaws in his approach, as he’s got excellent barrel control and will utilize the whole field to his advantage.
It’s hit-over-power right now, but as Fauske continues to grow into his body, we should see higher power output. He’s already beginning to register exit velocities into the triple digits and he’s shown some power to all fields in-game.
Expect the bat to be the money-maker in his profile. He’s already a pretty physical specimen, though he’s an above-average runner and possesses solid athleticism behind the dish.
Some scouts prefer Fauske in the outfield, where the speed and arm strength would be a better fit for his profile, though there’s enough tools behind the plate to give him run there. Fauske was the top uncommitted bat in the class until late November, as he announced his commitment to Louisiana State.
9. Kruz Schoolcraft – LHP
HT/WT: 6’8/230 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Sunset (OR) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.2
A gangly, uber-projectable southpaw from Oregon, Schoolcraft reclassed from the 2026 class and now projects as one of the best two-way players in the class.
There’s more upside on the mound right now, as the 6’8, 230-pound lefty has exquisite body control and projects to throw much harder as he grows into his frame. He’s primarily sat in the low-90s, though he’s maxed out at 97 MPH, with tons of extension (upwards of seven feet or more) down the hill and a heater that jumps on hitters quickly.
He’ll miss a bevy of bats during outings with it thanks to a lower release and hop at the top of the zone. He had a grip change with his slider that now sits in the mid-80s with cutter-esque firmness and an ability to command it glove-side, though he’s experienced some growing pains with landing it for strikes.
The change-up has high upside, too, as it tumbles heavily from right-handed bats and features great feel and velocity separation. As he learns to sync up his frame more, expect more strikes. He’s also a power-hitting first baseman with legit feel for the barrel and loud power potential given the projection. Schoolcraft announced his commitment to Tennessee just before Christmas.
10. Brady Ebel – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 17.11
The son of longtime Angels third base coach Dino Ebel, Brady is one of the more famous bats in this class. Ebel is renowned for his maturity and contact prowess at the dish, though he did get off to a slow start to the summer.
He gradually got better as the summer progressed, ending on a high note at the PBR All-American Classic in Miami. His sweet left-handed swing is very repeatable with a quick, direct path to the baseball that is built for line drives presently.
Ebel doesn’t sell out for a ton of power and while it’s a hit-over-power profile now, he’ll grow into more power as he begins to fill out his lean frame. He’s got the defensive chops to stick on the left side of the dirt, too. He may grow off of shortstop once he physically matures, but Ebel has excellent hands, rangy actions, and a strong arm to handle the position.
If he outgrows shortstop, he’ll fit in at third base. There’s a bit of Eric Bitonti in his profile. He will be one of the youngest bats in the class, too, as he won’t turn 18 until late July. He is committed to attending Louisiana State.
11. Gavin Fien – 3B
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Great Oak (CA) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 18.4
This is no hyperbole: Gavin Fien had the loudest summer showing of any player on this list.
The brother of A’s farmhand Dylan Fien, Gavin had the loudest showing of any bat during USA Baseball’s 18U Trials and that continued into the 18U World Cup, becoming a prominent offensive threat during their gold medal run.
Fien is a physical specimen with huge offensive upside in the future. He keeps it simple with a balanced stance at the plate with low-effort mechanics and extension through the baseball.
There’s a bit of stiffness to his swing, but that hasn’t stopped his offensive output. His plate coverage is exceptional and he manipulates the barrel well, plus he handled higher-end velocity very well.
His power has trended up in the past year, as his bat speed has gotten better and he has solid leverage in his swing. As he fills out his frame, the expectation is that Fien’s power can reach above-average or better.
While his footwork and range are limited at the hot corner, Fien has the arm strength and instincts to be a reliable defender at the position. He won’t wow people with his play, but he’ll be a consistent force. His arm could play well in right field, too. If he makes it to campus, he’ll attend the University of Texas.
12. Slater de Brun – OF
HT/WT: 5’9/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Summit (OR) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 18.1
Slade Caldwell was just taken in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, but it looks like he’s been cloned and moved to Oregon as Slater de Brun. de Brun’s body is very similar to what Caldwell is, as he’s a smaller, yet physical outfielder with exceptional speed and an excellent approach at the plate.
There’s very little to hate at the plate, as de Brun has posted incredibly healthy contact rates and rarely expands the zone, getting on base frequently where he can be a basepath menace.
His bat speed is top-notch, though the swing plane is more suited for line drives to the gaps than fly balls over the fence. His speed is double-plus, if not better. He’s had home-to-first times clocked between 4.05-4.15 seconds on the regular, displaying an incredible second gear and he has the makings of a very difficult out.
That speed translates to center field, where he figures to stick long-term with strong route-running, instincts, and a strong arm. There’s a lot to love here and it would not be a shock to envision this profile in the first round in 2025. He is younger for the class at 18.1 years old and is committed to attending Vanderbilt.
13. Sean Gamble – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: IMG Academy (FL) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 19
If you’re looking for the best pure athlete in this class, look no further than Sean Gamble. An Iowa native who resides at IMG Academy, Gamble is incredibly twitchy on both sides of the ball.
We’ll start at the plate, where he’s got some of the loudest bat speed and power in this prep class. His hips explode open, allowing his hands to race through the zone with impressive barrel lag. He’s had exit velocities with wood up to 108 MPH in-game settings already this summer and given the frame, it wouldn’t be a shock to see higher numbers.
He has excellent torque and rotation in his swing, though the hit tool does lag behind a bit. He’s working on refining his approach and has shown more adjustability to off-speed pitches, displaying a swing that’s more in control.
In the field, Gamble has the tools to be a potential center fielder. It’s loud arm strength with excellent range at the “eight” and the glove has the potential to grade out as above-average or better.
If he is forced out of center, he can handle either corner outfield position or move back to the infield and stick on the left side of the dirt. Gamble is part of an uber-talented Vanderbilt recruiting class.
14. Joseph “JoJo” Parker – SS
HT/WT: 6’2/195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Purvis (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11
While Joseph doesn’t have the same kind of physicality as his twin brother, he put together one of the loudest summers of any prep in this class.
Parker employs a narrow stance with an open front leg before expanding his lower half, which helps him coil his body and possess good hip/shoulder separation. His barrel flies through the zone as a result and there’s an excellent barrel feel with an emphasis for hitting the gaps.
He has posted robust exit velocities to his pull side and has solid power potential to that side of the park. Pair that with excellent contact rates (93% on heaters this summer) and you’ve got a budding offensive profile that scouts love.
Defensively, Parker has the tools, instincts, and arm strength to handle the “six” long term. He has rangy actions with solid speed and a quick first step to either side of his body, though as he grows, he may move to third base. There’s a good chance he may go higher in the draft than his brother. He is committed to Chris Lemonis’ crew in Starkville.
15. Dean Moss – OF
HT/WT: 6’0/182 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: IMG Academy (FL) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 19.2
After traveling across the country to attend IMG Academy, Moss has put himself at the top of the pecking order for outfielders in this class.
While he’s smaller-statured, don’t let the size fool you. Moss possesses loud power to his pull side with excellent bat speed and very quick hands. His left-handed swing is tightly wound, allowing him to burst through the zone and turn on pitches to right field with authority, as well as some opposite-field pop.
Given his size, it’s average power moving forward. Moss’ plate discipline is advanced for his age and he loves to take his walks. Moss’ pure hit tool is rather polished and he displays very little warts, staying within the zone and adjusting to off-speed pitches very well.
He’s done a great job of keeping the strikeouts at bay this summer. With average speed and an average arm in the outfield, Moss is destined for a corner outfield position at the next level. He is on the older side of the class, as he’ll turn 19 a couple of months prior to the draft, making him eligible as a sophomore at Louisiana State if he chooses to attend classes.
16. Carson Brumbaugh – SS
HT/WT: 6’2/196 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Edmond Santa Fe (OK) | Commitment: Arkansas | Age: 18.9
Brumbaugh was one of the highest upside two-ways in the country as an underclassman, but an arm injury kept him off the mound this summer and scouts took notice of the bat.
He’s a toolshed with high-end athleticism and twitch, possessing loud offensive upside in the future. Brumbaugh has a strong lower half and utilizes it well in his swing, displaying solid hip/shoulder separation that leads to impressive bat speed, rotation, and barrel whip through the zone.
He’s produced impact to all fields this summer and while there’s some swing-and-miss, it’s hard to ignore the pure tools on display.
Defensively, he has the arm strength to handle shortstop, plus he has soft hands, range, and great defensive instincts. He can make throws from many angles and has electric flair to his game.
There’s little doubt that he moves away from an up-the-middle spot moving forward. If teams want to see him back on the mound, he’s a legit relief prospect with a mid-90s heater at his best and a diabolically good mid-80s slider. Brumbaugh is slated to attend classes at Arkansas if he goes unselected.
17. Brayden Jaksa – C
HT/WT: 6’6/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Irvington (CA) | Commitment: Oregon | Age: 18.5
At 6’6″, 210 pounds, Jaksa is not your typical catching prospect. Jaksa has an extra large frame with proportionate strength and long levers to his body, giving him ample projection to his figure.
While he’s gangly, he does a great job of controlling his limbs and body on both sides of the ball. At the plate, his plate discipline has very little warts and there’s a ton of power projection in the stick. He stays within the strike zone and maintains a high contact rate thanks to a consistent bat path through the zone.
He has a heavy barrel through the zone with natural loft and leverage, allowing him to tap into legitimate all-field power that should grade out as above-average or plus when all is said and done.
Behind the dish, Jaksa is rather mobile for his size thanks to quality athleticism. He’s a good receiver with a strong arm, as well. He’s got a good shot to stick back there, but if he has to move positions, he fits best in a corner outfield spot with his arm strength. Jaksa’s college commitment belongs to the Oregon Ducks.
18. Josh Hammond – RHP
HT/WT: 6’1/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Wesleyan Christian Academy (NC) | Commitment: Wake Forest | Age: 18.9
The son of High Point skipper Joey Hammond, Josh burst onto the scene as an arm after a loud showing during the 2023 summer circuit.
While the command itself is a work in progress and will need refinement, he has the makings of a true power pitcher. He has a very strong lower half down the mound, as well as extremely quick arm speed and fluidity down the mound.
The low-90s heater has touched 96 MPH in the past calendar year, coming in like a bowling ball and boring in on right-handed hitters. He’ll change the shape slightly and add more riding life, plus there’s exceptionally high spin rates on the pitch.
However, it’s the low-80s slider that has the most upside. It’s a beast of a pitch, featuring nasty sweep and bite that has left hitters floundering on occasion.
There’s a good chance that the pitch becomes a plus offering at the end of the day. The CH has heavy fade and there’s feel to throw strikes, too. He’ll need to iron out the inconsistent command, which seems to revolve around his pre-pitch turn out of the windup.
Hammond also has tools at the plate, including impressive juice in the stick. He is committed to attending Wake Forest.
19. Anthony Pack Jr. – OF
HT/WT: 5’11/175 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Millikan (CA) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 18.6
If you’re looking for a Dillon Head/Braylon Payne clone in this class, look no further than Anthony Pack Jr. Pack is an exceptional athlete with a ton of twitch on both sides of the ball.
At the plate, Pack is a bit more of a slasher profile, though he’s got extremely quick hands, tight rotation, and bat speed that separates him a bit from his peers.
He’s employed more of a line-drive approach in recent viewings and while there’s some swing-and-miss, Pack is patient and racks up his walks. He’ll attack the gaps and utilize his plus speed to his advantage, plus there’s some pull side juice, too.
He’s a fit in center field long term thanks to the aforementioned plus speed, which enables him to get excellent reads off the bat and chase down fly balls with ease. He has the chance to be an exceptional defender when all is said and done. Overall, there’s a lot to like with the profile and there’s a good chance he’s a Day 1 prospect. Pack is committed to the University of Texas.
20. Nicky Becker – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Don Bosco Prep (NY) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.7
Scouts are well acquainted with the Becker family, as Jeff played in Cleveland’s organization and Eric is expected to be a key piece in Virginia’s loaded offense as a sophomore.
Nicky is the next one in line and he’s as tooled up as they come, possessing one of the better power/speed packages in the class. He’s grown to 6’3, 180 pounds, and possesses a lean, projectable frame with standout athleticism on the diamond.
Becker has extremely quick hands and effortless bat speed, showing off solid power output to his pull side. Becker finds the barrel consistently and his pure contact skills are advanced with minimal warts. It’s a well-rounded offensive profile with the potential for average or better raw juice.
Becker is a plus to double-plus runner with great jumps and a loud second gear down the line. This speed allows him to cover plenty of ground at shortstop, where he’s a strong defender with solid footwork, big arm strength, and a good internal clock.
Finding this kind of potential at a keystone position is hard and that’s what has drawn attention towards him late in the summer. If he goes undrafted, he’d join Eric in Charlottesville.
21. Brock Sell – OF
HT/WT: 6’1/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Tokay (CA) | Commitment: Stanford | Age: 18.8
While his last name may tell you otherwise, now’s a great time to begin buying stock in Brock Sell.
Sell is an exceptionally twitchy athlete on the field and his game has blossomed over the past year, turning into one of the highest upside profiles in this class. His swing is as simple as they come.
There’s very few wasted movements in his load and the bat explodes through the zone, taking tight turns to the baseball and lacing line drives to all fields.
He can be aggressive and expand the zone a bit, but there’s minimal swing-and-miss to his game and he does a great job of consistently getting the barrel to the baseball.
It’s a hit-over-power profile right now, though he’s begun to tap into more pull-side juice. His hands are very quick and there’s impressive bat speed there.
Sell has been clocked as an above-average to plus runner and has the defensive chops to make a legitimate case to stay in center field.
The arm strength is certainly there, getting into the low-90s from the outfield, plus he’s hovered around 90 MPH on the bump. He is older for the class and committed to Stanford, which is something to keep an eye on, but the tools look too good to pass up right now.
22. Matthew Fisher – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Evansville Memorial (IN) | Commitment: Indiana | Age: 19.3
A massive riser this past summer, Fisher has established himself as one of the top arms in the Midwest with a loud arsenal. He’s a physical presence on the mound with minimal effort and a quick right arm, releasing the baseball from a high three-quarters slot.
The fastball is explosive out of his hand with impressive spin rates, running up to 94 MPH with a ton of carry and slight cutting action. Hitters struggled to square up the heater up in the zone and Fisher should miss a healthy amount of bats with the pitch.
His upper-70s/low-80s breaking ball has more of a sweeper shape, though he’ll add more depth at times. There’s a firmer mid-80s cutter that gives him a bridge offering and he’ll flash a firm mid-80s change-up that has tailing action.
While he’s on the older side of the class, Fisher’s mix of stuff, strikes, and ease of operation will make him a favorite amongst scouting circles. He will be eligible in 2027 as a sophomore if he makes it to Indiana.
23. Tate Southisene – 3B
HT/WT: 6’0/170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Basic Academy (NV) | Commitment: Southern California | Age: 18.9
Next up in the Southisene family line, there’s a chance that Tate goes higher in the draft than his brother, Ty. He’s not a physically imposing player in the box at 6’0, 170 pounds, but his athleticism, sheer rotational force, and bat speed help him stand out.
It’s a relaxed, closed stance at the plate with a low handset and his hands move violently through the zone, helping him create the bat speed he’s known for. It’s a more linear bat path that is built for hard line drives, though there’s impressive raw juice to his pull side with lift, as he’s hit 107 MPH for a home run during PG National.
It’s an explosive toolset, plus he’s got a mature approach and rarely chases. His arm strength is impressive in the infield and outfield, possessing great carry and velocity into the mid-90s or higher.
His footwork is strong at both positions and he has the speed to handle center field, though he fits best on the left side of the dirt or in right field. Overall, it’s a tantalizing profile with bloodlines that teams look for. If he goes unselected, he’ll attend Southern California.
24. Landon Harmon – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/188 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: East Union Attendance Center (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.10
One of the biggest risers in this year’s summer circuit, Harmon possesses one of the best fastballs in the entire class.
The heater jumps out of the hand from a wide angle thanks to Harmon’s crossfire and catches hitters by surprise, darting away from righties with slight cutting action and some riding life. He’s already been up to 98 MPH in brief stints, quickly settling into the low/mid-90s across longer outings.
The fastball also possesses extremely loud spin rates, as he’s been clocked in the 2,600 RPM range at times. He has electric arm speed and controls his body well down the mound, allowing him to throw a solid amount of strikes that should improve as he becomes more polished.
Harmon’s sweeper lacks power and can get a bit inconsistent, but it plays best in the low-80s and he can generate up to 15 inches of sweep at its best. The expectation is that Harmon will begin to throw it with more conviction in due time. He’s got a firm mid-80s change-up, as well. Harmon is a key piece in a stout Mississippi State recruiting class.
25. Aaron Watson – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Trinity Christian Academy (FL) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.6
Watson experienced a velocity uptick as a junior and carried that over into the summer, where he improved his stock thanks to his easy delivery, projection, and budding arsenal.
At 6’5, 205 pounds, Watson possesses a ton of projection to a lanky frame and his low-effort mechanics have little warts, working down the hill with ease and control.
What was an upper-80s heater last year became a low-90s sinker that has gotten up to 96 MPH in shorter spurts, boring in heavily on the hands of right-handed hitters.
Watson’s breaking ball has gotten better, too. It’s a two-plane breaking ball in the low-80s that he manipulates, flashing more of a curveball shape with good depth and up to fifteen inches of sweep.
He’s worked on an upper-80s cambio that has sink and fade, though he’s still learning feel for the pitch. It’s a profile that won’t miss a ton of bats, but he’ll generate plenty of ground balls and eat up innings. It’s a high-floor starter with backend potential. Watson would be eligible as a junior at Virginia if he gets to campus.
26. Jacob Parker – OF
HT/WT: 6’4/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Purvis (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11
The more physical Parker twin, Jacob’s physicality and power help him stand out amongst his peers. Scouts are enamored with the ever-sought-after left-handed power in his bat, which grades out as double-plus raw juice to the pull side.
His swing plane can get steep and will result in grounders, but Parker’s huge strength, mammoth bat speed, and quick hands allow him to tattoo baseballs with a heavy barrel. He’s already reached 108 MPH on exit velocities and there’s more in the tank. Parker’s approach is sublime, too.
He rarely expands the zone and limits swing-and-miss, plus he’s shown very little warts against higher-end velocity. It’s a dynamic offensive profile that will produce a ton of damage.
In the field, he’s a classic right-field profile with loud arm strength. The footwork can be choppy on routes to the ball, though he’s progressing on that front. Both he and his twin brother, Joseph, are committed to Mississippi State.
27. River Hamilton – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Sam Barlow (OR) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.9
Could Hamilton become the next big arm out of Oregon? There’s a chance it could happen, as the uber-projectable right-hander has a lot to like. Built like a twig, Hamilton’s entire delivery is rather loose and athletic, moving fluidly down the mound with a bit of effort at release.
It reminds us of Cole Schoenwetter’s delivery a bit. The fastball has a chance to be very, very loud. Already sitting in the low-90s consistently, Hamilton’s heater generates a ton of vertical carry, averaging close to twenty inches of ride and he’s shown an ability to add run down in the zone.
He’s been throwing strikes with it, too. There’s a chance for a plus offering here as it jumps out of his hand. The low-80s breaking ball can get inconsistent, but at its best, he generates solid sweeping action with late bite away from righties.
His mid-80s change-up has solid fading life and he’s gaining more feel for the pitch. Command can come and go, though given the athleticism, there’s a good chance it’ll continue to improve. Hamilton recently flipped his commitment to Louisiana State.
28. Coy James – SS
HT/WT: 6’0/188 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Davie County (NC) | Commitment: Mississippi | Age: 18.4
James is one of the more potent offensive profiles in this draft class.
A potential leadoff sparkplug type of bat, James has torched opposing pitching this summer, including a record performance at 17U WWBA in Georgia, where he set a record with 22 hits throughout the tournament.
James is an aggressive hitter who expands the zone at a high clip, but he’s able to get the barrel to the ball consistently. It’s very quick hands with power that presently plays to the gaps, though there’s been some inconsistencies with his pure contact.
Strikeouts were a concern this summer and he seldom takes walks. With that said, if James can limit the strikeouts and shore up the contact, he has the pedigree to find his way back up draft boards. His power has upticked over the past calendar year and it projects as average or better.
There’s a solid chance he can stick at shortstop, as he’s shown off great range, smooth actions, and a sound internal clock at the position. In the off chance that he moves off the position, he’ll likely end up at second base, though he’s gotten some run in center field this summer. If James makes it to Oxford, he’ll be eligible as a junior in 2028.
29. Angel Cervantes – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Warren (CA) | Commitment: UCLA | Age: 17.10
One of the youngest players in the class, Cervantes is an intriguing arm out of southern California. Cervantes is a great athlete with a fluid delivery and a clean arm swing with little to no effort down the mound. It’s led by a low-90s fastball that has a downhill plane with some ride and run to it.
Given the projection of Cervantes’ frame, he could reach the mid-90s in due time. The change-up is the best pitch in his arsenal and it’s a contender for the best cambio in the class.
It’s a higher spin offering that hits the brakes halfway to home plate in the upper-70s to low-80s, diving away from lefties.
Add in consistent feel to throw the pitch for strikes and it’s a potential plus offering. He’ll throw in a curveball with high spin and shape manipulation, throwing both a vertical and sweepy breaking ball.
Given the command, pitchability, and arsenal strength, Cervantes has a legitimate case to be a starter at the next level, whether that be at UCLA or in the minor leagues. He won’t turn 18 until after draft day, something model-friendly teams will value highly in their evaluations.
30. Ethan Porter – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Huntington Beach (CA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 19.6
An uber-physical outfielder from Huntington Beach High, Porter is next in a long line of high-profile recruits to come out of the school.
At 6’2, 200 pounds, he’s incredibly strong with broad shoulders and barrel-chested features, though there’s a good amount of athleticism in his profile. He’s one of the more well-rounded hitters on the West Coast, displaying an excellent approach at the plate with impressive contact rates and exit velocities.
It’s a bit of a loud swing, though he’s on time with a compact swing and he seldom chases or whiffs. He’ll utilize the whole field to his advantage and his power is beginning to show up in-game, as he stays into his backside well and has significant hand strength with bat speed. He’s posted some of the healthier line drive/fly ball rates in the class, too.
Many love the profile in the outfield where he has excellent defensive instincts with range and solid arm strength, even after having Tommy John surgery not long ago. He is one of the oldest bats in the class at 19.6, but that didn’t prevent Dante Nori from being a first-rounder in 2024.
The Oregon State commit is expected to have a lot of eyes this coming spring against tough SoCal competition.
31. Johnny Slawinski – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Lyndon B. Johnson (TX) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.4
An impressive athlete with a stringbean frame, Slawinski is a dynamic mover down the bump with tons of projection, deception, and pitchability that scouts covet. It’s a quick arm from a lower slot and natural deception, as he hides the ball well and creates some crossfire action.
Slawinski has yet to throw exceptionally hard, as he’s been in the 89-92 MPH bucket thus far and maxing out at 93 MPH, but the heater gets on hitters quickly with good life and command to both sides of the plate.
Given the projection and arm speed, there’s a good chance that Slawinski can throw much harder in the spring. His high-spin change-up is sold very well in the upper-70s, featuring tons of fading and tumble away from righties and excellent velocity separation from the heater.
The mid-70s breaking ball projects more as a two-plane curveball with good bite and shape, though he’ll manipulate the shape and present a pure sweeper. He projects to be 18.4 on draft day, which further helps his model-friendly traits.
It’s top 100 potential at the end of the day. Slawinski is committed to Michael Earley’s crew in College Station.
32. Ty Peeples – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Franklin County (GA) | Commitment: Georgia | Age: 18.8
Peeples was a big riser as a junior in this class, and while he’s run into some warts this summer, he performed consistently across all stops and is a name to know in the state of Georgia.
We’ll start with the tools at the plate, which are as smooth as they come. It’s a gorgeous left-handed swing with quick hands, budding bat speed, and whippiness through the zone. He keeps it simple with little movement pre-pitch and he utilizes an optimized bat path and great rotation in his swing.
Adjustability to off-speed pitches is present, though he’ll need to manipulate the barrel moving forward. As he continues to grow, he’ll add more power, though there’s already present thump in the stick.
There’s a good chance that he’ll hit for average and power at the next level. Peeples has the tools to be a center fielder right now, though he’s destined for a corner outfield spot as he matures physically. He has very solid route running, above-average speed, and a strong, accurate arm. Peeples is committed to Georgia, less than an hour from his hometown of Lavonia.
33. Cooper Flemming – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Ganesha (CA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 18.11
While Flemming has seen opportunities as a two-way prospect, most believe that he’ll wind up being a highly coveted bat come July. A left-handed bat with considerable projection to his frame, Flemming can really, really hit.
His swing is simple and quiet with legitimate bat speed, tight turns, and barrel manipulation, covering the zone very well. He’ll utilize the whole field and consistently finds the barrel, punishing baseballs on a line.
There’s solid raw juice in the stick and he generates good lift on the baseball, which makes scouts believe that this power will soon translate in-game as he fills out physically.
Pair this with mature plate discipline and you’ve got an enticing offensive profile. He’s a solid average runner with good mobility, range, and arm strength in the dirt. It’s hard envisioning the profile leaving shortstop, though he may outgrow the position and move to his left or right.
There are enticing tools on the mound, as well. He’s been up to 93 MPH with the heater with an effortless delivery and possesses a high-spin curveball that projects as his best secondary. He’s on the older side of the class, but that may not matter at the end of the day with his toolset.
If he goes to college, he’ll attend Vanderbilt.
34. Trent Grindlinger – C
HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Huntington Beach (CA) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11
Grindlinger has quietly had one of the better summer circuits of anyone in the class, hitting at every stop he’s been at. A physical catching prospect from Huntington Beach, Grindlinger is one of the best catch-and-throw guys in this class.
He has solid athleticism and moves well behind the dish with a very strong arm, throwing out would-be base stealers with ease on numerous occasions. He’s a near-lock to stay behind the plate long term. At the plate, he does expand the zone a bit, but he does a great job of fighting off strikeouts.
It’s a powerful swing with solid bat speed and he’s shown an ability to adjust to off-speed pitches, handling them well this summer. His swing incorporates a medium-sized leg kick before sticking to a wider base in two-strike counts.
He’ll pepper the gaps with line drives and there’s considerable raw juice in the bat during his BP rounds, primarily targeting his pull side. It’s a fun profile to dive into.
He’ll be on the older side, as he’ll turn 19 during All-Star Weekend in 2025, though he’s got the tools to be signed away from his Mississippi State commitment.
35. Daniel Pierce – SS
HT/WT: 6’1/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Mill Creek (GA) | Commitment: Georgia | Age: 18.11
Pierce is a wiry infield prospect who has been renowned for his defensive prowess over the years, but his bat is beginning to turn a corner. It’s a loud setup and load at the dish, featuring a ton of moving parts, but there’s a ton of twitch in his profile and his hips fire explosively at foot strike.
For now, he’s a hit-over-power bat with little swing-and-miss to his game. Pierce possesses barrel manipulation skills and his ability to separate and generate bat speed has allowed the power to trend upwards over the past calendar year.
He’s a legitimate speed threat, too, as he’s posted consistent plus run times and popped some double-plus times, as well. The bounce translates to the dirt, where he’s a quality defender with impressive range, instincts, and loud arm strength across the diamond.
He’s a reliable glove that makes the tough plays look easy, plus he’s flashed highlight reel plays at the “six” this summer. If he outgrows his body, he’s a candidate to move to second or third base. The Georgia native plans to stay in-state and travel to Athens for college.
36. Alec Blair – OF
HT/WT: 6’6/195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: De La Salle (CA) | Commitment: Oklahoma | Age: 18.8
A prominent two-sport star, Blair’s toolset is tantalizing to baseball scouts. While he’s a top fifty recruit on the hardwood nationally, Blair’s projection, raw power, and defensive prowess put him on a high pedestal for baseball scouts.
At 6’6, 195 pounds, Blair is super lanky with a ton of physical projection remaining to his frame. He employs a very wide stance from the left side, taking up the whole box in some cases, though he’s working on repeating his swing consistently, as his levers create inconsistencies.
Scouts expect Blair to adjust and rein in his levers in due time. His plate discipline has little warts and he racks up walks at a solid rate, rarely expanding the zone. His power potential has scouts’ attention the most and for good reason.
Blair has already registered multiple EVs over 100 MPH in-game and his power translates to both sides of the ballpark. As he fills out, there’s a chance his power can reach the plus plateau.
Blair glides in the outfield with long strides and covers plenty of ground, plus his route-running is advanced. This gives him the chops to stick in center long term, though he’ll need to refine his footwork and jumps. He is expected to be a tough sign as a two-sport signee at Oklahoma.
37. Justice de Jong – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Poly Prep Country Day (NY) | Commitment: Duke | Age: 17.11
Another two-way talent in this class, de Jong is a lanky, physical specimen that many prefer as an arm. He controls his body well and moves fluidly down the mound, requiring little to no effort in his delivery. There’s good arm speed and pitchability in his profile, plus he fills up the strike zone with all three of his pitches.
The heater is more of a dead-zone shape and doesn’t miss a ton of bats, but he sits in the 92-94 MPH bucket consistently and has crept into the mid-90s in shorter stints this summer. He’s likely a sinker guy at the next level, though his deception helps it play up a bit.
His upper-70s curveball can get a bit slurvy, but it’s a true sweeper with up to 15+ inches of horizontal movement and good depth. It tunnels off the heater well and breaks sharply away from righties.
The change-up is a viable weapon to lefties with firm shape, too. If scouts prefer the bat, it’s potentially big right-handed pop with bat speed and leverage, though there’s swing-and-miss to his profile. De Jong won’t turn 18 until after the draft, which helps him become more of a model-friendly prospect. He’d be eligible as a junior in 2028 out of Duke if he goes to campus.
38. Nicholas Partida – SS
HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Pearland (TX) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.8
One of the best two-way prospects in the country, Partida has excellent tools on both sides of the ball and impressed at every stop this summer.
While he’s already rather physical with minimal projection at 6’0, 190 pounds, Partida possesses a sublime approach at the plate with a loose swing and excellent bat-to-ball skills. Partida posted a 91% contact rate across a sizeable sample this summer with quick hands, good bat speed, and an accurate barrel.
It’s average power that plays best to his pull side and there’s a chance for above-average pop as he begins to lift the ball more. His body fits better at third base, but he’s a reliable defender at shortstop with great arm strength, soft hands, and good footwork.
As an arm, Partida has grown significantly on the bump. He’s been up to 97 MPH in shorter stints, sitting in the low-mid 90s with some steepness to the plate and tailing action away from lefties, some cut to righties.
His change-up has better potential than the curveball, hitting the brakes hard with good arm speed and tumbling life in the low-80s. The curveball has two-plane tilt in the mid-70s, though it can get soft at times. The two-way talent is committed to Texas A&M.
39. Mason Pike – RHP
HT/WT: 6’0/200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Puyallup (WA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 18.10
One of the top two-way talents in the country, Pike is incredibly athletic and has a chance to go high on both sides of the ball. With that said, some teams prefer Pike on the mound, where he flashes loud stuff.
It’s an effortful delivery and he’s struggled to hold his velocity deep into outings, but he’s been up to 97 MPH with explosive arm speed. He’ll hold low-90s throughout deeper outings, mixing his fastball shape based on location.
It’s a steeper plane with running life at the knees and he’ll flash more carry on the top rail. His two breaking balls are dynamic and have wipeout potential. The mid-80s slider has exceptional late bite and two-plane shape, while the upper-70s curveball features more depth.
Both pitches have excellent spin rates, too. His mid-80s change-up lags behind these pitches. If teams prefer the switch-hitter, there’s the potential for solid power and defense on the left side of the infield.
He’s aggressive and can get out of sync from both sides of the plate, though he’s more polished from the right side. He has strong instincts on the dirt with loud arm strength, though his physical body may move him to third base.
If Pike makes it to campus, he’ll join Mitch Canham’s crew in Corvallis.
40. Josiah Hartshorn – 1B
HT/WT: 6’2/225 | Bat/Throw: S/L | School: Orange Lutheran (CA) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.5
Orange Lutheran continues to churn out quality prospects, as Hartshorn is the next in a long line of top prospects to hail from the school. A physical figure in the box, Hartshorn is incredibly athletic for his size and projects to be on the younger side of the class at 18.5 on draft day.
Hartshorn hit exclusively as a right-handed hitter last summer and decided to flip to the left side in 2024, strictly hitting as a lefty this summer. Hartshorn’s bat speed stands out and while the swing can get a bit handsy, he coils his body very well and produces loud power off the bat.
There’s very little whiffs in his profile, as well, especially against heaters. He doesn’t sell out for power and will slash the line around the ballpark. He’s a solid average or better runner and has the athleticism to handle a corner outfield spot, where he’s shown the arm strength to handle right field.
Should he outgrow his athleticism, he would fit best at first base, though that doesn’t seem to be in the cards just yet. Should he make it to campus, he’ll attend Texas A&M.
41. Brock Ketelsen – OF
HT/WT: 6’4/202 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Valley Christian Schools (CA) | Commitment: Stanford | Age: 17.11
Ketelsen is a bit of an unknown, but his mix of tools and projection makes him a quality prospect at this stage in the cycle. At 6’4, 195 pounds, Ketelsen is rather lanky and features a lot of twitchy actions in his game.
A left-handed bat, Ketelsen has very impressive bat speed and displays accuracy with his barrel through the zone, staying short and direct to the baseball. There’s already present strength and power in the profile, mainly to the gaps and pull side, though as he adds weight to his frame, expect the power to tick up.
His hips open up violently and there’s natural loft to the swing. In the field, he’s likely a corner outfielder at the next level, though he’s able to cover a ton of ground thanks to his lengthy stride and quality speed.
He runs like a gazelle in the outfield and shows defensive maturity, giving him a solid outlook with the glove. He has also seen time on the bump, getting up to 92 MPH from the left side. Ketelsen is one of the youngest players in the class, too.
With that said, he is a Stanford commit, which is something to keep an eye on come draft day.
42. Quentin Young – 3B
HT/WT: 6’5/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oaks Christian (CA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.4
Another reclassification from the 2026 ranks, Young is as tooled up as they come. Young is an extremely tall, lanky prospect with a ton of projection remaining to his frame, plus he’s an excellent athlete on the field.
The raw power in his profile is one of the more enticing in the class, grading out as easily plus and some may even put a double-plus grade on it. It’s a heavy barrel with a ton of bat speed and torque in the swing, allowing the ball to fly off the bat.
It plays to both sides of the ballpark and he’s already registered 105+ MPH exit velocities with wood bats. The hit tool is a work in progress, as an inconsistent and steep bat path and whiffs have hampered him. He’ll need to iron out the kinks to live up to the sky-high offensive potential.
Defensively, he has loud arm strength and projects best as a third baseman or right fielder as a result. His footwork at third base needs some work, but he has good range and actions at the position. Young is related to former big leaguers Delmon and Dmitri Young and will now be on the younger side of the class. He is committed to Louisiana State.
43. Dax Kilby – SS
HT/WT: 6’2/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Newnan (GA) | Commitment: Clemson | Age: 18.7
A long-levered infielder from the state of Georgia, Kilby is one of the more underrated bats in the entire 2025 class. It’s a smooth left-handed swing with little wasted movements, balance, and exquisite barrel control through the zone.
He generates a good bit of leverage with a firm frontside and displays a short route to the baseball with legitimate bat speed. There’s very little swing-and-miss to his game and he stays within the zone consistently, drawing a copious amount of walks.
The power emphasis plays best to the gaps presently, though he’s flashed above-average raw juice to right field in batting practice.
As a defender, Kilby is suited best on the left side of the infield. He’s got the range and footwork to work at shortstop, as well as the arm strength, though as he physically matures, his body may fit better at third base.
There’s an outside chance that he can play in the outfield with the speed he possesses, too. It’s a model-friendly profile given his offensive potential, athleticism, and age on draft day. Kilby is committed to attending Clemson if he makes it to campus.
44. Caleb Barnett – 3B
HT/WT: 6’6/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Mountain Brook (AL) | Commitment: Alabama | Age: 18.9
An uber-physical specimen from the state of Alabama, Barnett has a case for the best power in the entire prep class. He’s a lanky, yet powerful athlete with a ton of strength throughout his frame and there’s still a considerable amount of projection left to his body.
There is length to his swing, which has led to swing-and-miss, but he has super quick hands and innate barrel feel, allowing him to torch the ball with immense power.
Barnett can easily get beyond the 105 MPH exit velocity threshold and it’s legitimate plus juice to all fields. There’s a little bit of Ethan Petry in his offensive profile, though he’ll need to refine the pure hit tool.
Defensively, Barnett moves well laterally for his size and possesses monster arm strength at the hot corner. He should stick at the position assuming he doesn’t outgrow his body, which could lead to him being moved to a corner outfield position. Barnett elected to stay in-state for college and will attend Alabama if unselected.
45. Xavier Mitchell – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/165 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Prestonwood Christian Academy (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19
A stringbean of a human being, Mitchell excelled in multiple outings with Team USA, earning rave reviews amongst scouts for his dynamic one-two punch. There’s a lot of Alton Davis to his profile, from the way his projectable body looks to the way he moves down the mound.
Mitchell operates from an over-the-top arm slot with good arm speed and deception, generating good carry to his low-90s fastball that plays well up in the zone. He’ll add and subtract horizontal movement to the heater to both sides of the plate, too.
However, his best pitch is an upper-70s/low-80s curveball with big depth, bite, and some lateral movement. The pitch drops to the dirt out of his hand and tunnels well off the heater, giving hitters fits at the plate. He’ll throw a decent low-80s change-up with fading action to righties only, too.
As he fills out, he should see more velocity in the tank. He will turn 19 right before the draft, making him a draft-eligible sophomore if he makes it to Texas.
46. Sebastian Norman – 3B
HT/WT: 6’2/225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Glendale (MO) | Commitment: Oklahoma State | Age: 18.4
At 6’2, 225 pounds, there are very few preps that can rival Norman’s strength and physicality. He’s a broad-shouldered monster with tons of strength throughout his body, leaving little projection remaining to his lean, muscular frame.
While that can lead to skepticism amongst scouts, Norman has twitchy actions rarely seen in players of his size and stature. There’s loud bat speed from the right side of the plate with ease of motion throughout, though he hasn’t been able to tap into his raw juice quite yet.
It’s a line drive swing with hitterish qualities, utilizing the gaps and the middle of the field to his advantage. He’ll need to tinker with his swing plane and add loft/leverage to his pull side to fully tap into his power, but the exit velocities have already touched 108 MPH with wood bats.
He’s a quicker runner than his size suggests and his frame works for third base, where he has solid arm strength and range, but he may move to the outfield as he ages. He’ll need to monitor his body to stay on top of his game, but it’s a unique profile that should get plenty of looks. Norman is committed to Oklahoma State, where he’d be eligible as a junior in 2028.
47. Ethan Baiotto – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Southlake Carroll (TX) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.10
A projectable and athletic right-hander from Texas, Baiotto turned heads with impressive performances at the 18U Trials and Area Code Games.
While his arm swing is lengthy, he repeats his operation rather well and moves fluidly down the bump, utilizing a high three-quarters arm slot at release. His low-90s heater generates a ton of sinking life and he’s comfortable pitching inside to righties, boring the pitch in on their hands.
It has the chance to be a buzzsaw down the line. He’s tickled the mid-90s in shorter stints this summer and many scouts believe he’ll unlock more velocity with some tweaks to his delivery. His best pitch is his low-80s slider which has very good two-plane shape and late bite.
He’ll toy with the shape at times and it tunnels well off the heater, which makes it difficult for hitters to pick up. The change-up is sparsely utilized now, but flashes solid tail and has potential down the line. His pitchability and sequencing stand out on film, too.
Baiotto has the makings of a high-floor arm with solid upside if he adds more velocity this winter. If he forgoes the draft, he’d enjoy the time under Frank Anderson’s wing in Knoxville.
48. Jack Ruckert – SS
HT/WT: 6’1/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Catholic (LA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.5
A lean, projectable shortstop prospect from the state of Louisiana, Ruckert established himself as one of the top prep bats in the South this summer. It’s a gorgeous left-handed swing with connection, twitchy hips, and loud bat speed.
Utilizing a minimal toe tap, Ruckert’s hips open quickly and violently, allowing him to get leverage out front and allowing him to tap into potentially above-average juice to his pull side, especially on any offering within the inner half.
His swing can get long and he’ll get behind on heaters, but he has great plate coverage and has managed to keep himself within the zone at a good clip. As long as Ruckert can clean up those aspects of his game, he’ll possess immense offensive upside.
In the dirt, he’s shown the tools to handle shortstop, though, in all likelihood, he’s destined for second base. It’s an average arm with good range, though as he fills out his body, he may lose some of his athleticism. It’s a bat-first profile with tons to like. He’s on the younger side of this class and will be eligible as a junior if he attends Louisiana State.
49. Caden Crowell – LHP
HT/WT: 6’4/199 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Valparaiso (IN) | Commitment: Notre Dame | Age: 19
The son of former big leaguer Jim Crowell, Caden is a bulky, deceptive southpaw with a powerful pitch mix that has drawn interest from scouts. Crowell’s delivery is incredibly deceptive with tons of limbs coming at the hitter, creating a tough angle with crossfire and a wider release from a low slot. His arm action is a bit slingy in nature, too.
The heater features high spin rates with a ton of sink and tail, consistently sitting in the 88-92 MPH bucket and topping out at 94 MPH. The deception and angles allow the pitch to play up from that velocity, as he misses more bats than you’d expect from that velocity.
Hitters struggle to pull the trigger on Crowell’s upper-70s sweeper, though his low-80s cambio is the better secondary. He has advanced feel for the pitch and has tunneling traits off the heater, allowing it to garner plenty of chases and empty swings.
Mix in tons of fading life and you’ve got an above-average or better pitch. As Crowell physically matures, he should become more in sync with his mechanics and find some more velocity. Crowell is committed to play at Notre Dame and would be eligible again as a sophomore.
50. Josh Gibbs – SS
HT/WT: 6’0/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Forsyth Central (GA) | Commitment: Georgia | Age: 18.7
Gibbs is a lean, athletic infielder out of the state of Georgia who is really explosive on both sides of the ball.
An XBH machine to start the 2024 summer circuit, there’s quite a bit of noise ongoing during his load, but the timing of his swing is exquisite and the twitchiness in his profile really stands out.
Gibbs possesses electric bat speed as a result of uber-quick, whippy hands, and loud body coil during his swing. Despite how noisy everything is, Gibbs stays in the zone and waits for his pitch, drawing walks and getting to the barrel often.
As he fills out his frame, expect more power gains. There’s a really good likelihood that Gibbs is capable of staying on the left side of the dirt, namely at shortstop. He’s a great runner and utilizes his range on the dirt, showcasing soft hands and a rather strong arm across the diamond.
The overall upside here is super enticing and reminds scouts a bit of Zach Neto. If Gibbs makes it to campus, he’d be eligible as a junior at the University of Georgia.
51. Steele Hall – SS
HT/WT: 5’11/170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Hewitt-Trussville (AL) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 17.11
Originally part of the 2026 class, Hall signed his National Letter of Intent to Tennessee in mid-November and will graduate a year early, making him one of the youngest players in the class. Hall is a twitchy athlete with plenty of bounce in the dirt, showcasing exceptional range at shortstop.
It’s a very quick first step with great instincts and a strong throwing arm across the diamond, giving him the tools to stick there. Offensively, Hall is a hit-over-power profile with a clean bat path and a compact swing. There is some swing-and-miss presently to his profile, but he’s shown an ability to put the ball in the air and has the bat speed to generate decent power for his size.
His projectable lower half is utilized prominently in his swing, pointing towards more power, as well. Hall will now be 17.11 on draft day, which makes him a young junior in 2028 instead of a draft-eligible sophomore at Tennessee.
52. Ethan Moore – 2B
HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Oak Park & River Forest (IL) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.9
A switch-hitting infielder from Illinois, Moore profiles best as a top-of-the-order sparkplug that can be a menace to opposing pitchers. The pure definition of a slasher, Moore possesses flat swing planes from both sides of the plate and laces liners to all fields.
He sits into his back leg well and employs a shift to initiate his swing from both sides, possessing solid bat speed and great feel for consistently finding the barrel. Moore loves to be aggressive on pitches in the zone, too.
While there’s strength in his body, Moore’s power output is limited. It’s below-average pop at best and he’ll utilize the gaps for extra bases consistently, allowing his plus speed to impact the game. While he doesn’t steal a ton of bases yet, that may change at the next level.
Moore profiles best as a future second baseman with good balance, range, and footwork in the dirt. He projects to be a consistent defender at the position long term. Moore recently committed to Tony Vitello’s crew in Knoxville, though his hit/speed combination will garner plenty of suitors.
53. Lucas Franco – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Cinco Ranch (TX) | Commitment: Texas Christian | Age: 18.2
An athletic and projectable infielder, Franco has risen up the ranks over the past year thanks to a solid toolset. Franco is a great athlete with a long, lean body type that oozes projection. Franco has very quick hands and rotates well, displaying budding bat speed and fluidity throughout a beautifully balanced left-handed swing.
There’s some loft already present and utilizes his lower half well, meaning there’s a solid chance that he achieves average or better power as he grows into his body. His contact quality is improving as time goes on and his plate discipline is selective, waiting for his pitch to attack.
He does a great job of staying within the zone and minimizing chases, though he did boast an elevated whiff rate this summer. He’s got the defensive chops to stay at shortstop, as he has soft hands, fluid motions, and a strong arm across the diamond.
As he fills out, he may have to move to the hot corner. The projection surrounding Franco’s profile is the selling point and if he can add weight and improve his contact further, the Texas Christian commit will be one of the first preps off the board.
54. Noah Yoder – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Atlee (VA) | Commitment: Duke | Age: 18.2
Yoder entered this summer as a bit of an unknown, but after a loud showing at East Coast Pro and subsequent events, he’s firmly placed himself into Top 100 discussion.
At 6’5, 230 pounds, Yoder is a physical specimen with plenty of length to his body, which assists his delivery and adds deception to the hitter. There’s still rawness to his profile and he’s learning to sync up his body consistently, but it’s a good mold to work with presently.
His fastball has already been up to 99 MPH in short bursts, primarily sitting in the 92-95 MPH bucket across lengthier outings. The shape itself is a bit generic, flashing average riding life with some cut, though he commands it well and he generates over 6.5 feet of extension, allowing it to play up slightly.
Yoder’s primary breaking ball is a big-bending curveball in the low-80s that plays off a tunnel with the heater. He’s learning to command the pitch, but it boasts high spin rates and huge depth from an over-the-top slot.
There’s a firm cambio in the low-mid 80s that comes out lower, but he’s not used it a ton. This is the kind of profile that needs more development, but the raw clay may be too enticing to skip out on. If he goes to college, he’d attend Duke University.
55. Marcos Paz – RHP
HT/WT: 6’2/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Hebron (TX) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.7
Paz is a Texas arm with a ton of traits that lead to a starting role as a professional player. Unfortunately, Paz underwent Tommy John surgery in early July, taking him out through next summer and clouding his future a bit.
He’s more of a physical specimen at 6’2, 220 pounds, Paz has a low-effort delivery with a lightning-quick right arm and an arm swing that’s a bit reminiscent of Chase Burns, allowing him to command gloveside with ease.
His stuff is very impressive, led by a fastball that has been up to 97 MPH this spring. He’ll usually sit in the 91-95 MPH pail and the pitch has solid carry upstairs, as well as good command.
His slider profiles as one of, if not the best, breaking ball in the class. Sitting in the low-80s, Paz generates loud spin numbers and hitters struggle to connect thanks to the late bite and sweep out of the zone.
There’s a mid-80s change-up that has solid fade and tumble, projecting as average or better. Paz’s pitchability is strong and he’ll grow into more strikes as he finds a bit more consistency with his delivery. Paz is committed to Louisiana State and would be eligible as a junior in 2028.
56. Caeden Cloud – SS
HT/WT: 6’1/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Nixa (MO) | Commitment: Kentucky | Age: 18.9
Cloud was a significant riser this past summer after adding a large amount of muscle to his skinny frame, helping his tools stand out amongst his peers. It’s proportionate strength throughout his lean, athletic build, turning himself into an imposing figure in the right side of the box.
His swing features little wasted energy and low-effort mechanics, keeping it simple throughout his operation. It’s a clean bat path with a firm front side at impact, flashing quick hands, torque, and significant impact to his pull side.
His plate discipline is sublime and Cloud rarely chases out of the zone, plus there’s outstanding athleticism. Assuming that Cloud can begin to lift the ball more, he’ll begin to tap into above-average raw juice that began to show up more this past summer.
He’s a reliable defender at the “six” with adequate mobility, range, and arm strength. He may move to his left or right if he comes across a stronger defender, but there’s little to worry about with his future home. It will be in the dirt. A Kentucky commit, Cloud would bring significant upside to Nick Mingione’s club if he makes it to campus.
57. Philip Cheong – OF
HT/WT: 5’10/170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Bill Crothers (ON) | Commitment: Stanford | Age: 18.6
The top Canadian prospect in this class, Cheong saw his stock skyrocket after a loud showing at the Area Code Games. At 5’10, 170 pounds, he’s a powderkeg of twitch and athleticism that projects as a solid table-setter at the next level. Cheong is a slasher profile with a flatter swing plane, but it’s twitchy hips and explosive bat speed from the right side.
While there is some swing-and-miss to his game, Cheong has excellent barrel feel and can abuse the gaps for extra-base hits with his plus speed.
There’s not a ton of power in his profile, likely grading out at 40-grade at best, but he’ll become a pest to the opposition with his ability to walk and wreak havoc on the bases. While he’s had some run in the infield, Cheong’s athleticism and speed shine in center field.
He’s an aggressive fielder that will give up his body to reel in fly balls to the gaps. It’s excellent range and instincts out there. He is a Stanford commit, which will always make things interesting come draft day, but his profile certainly warrants an early selection.
58. Brett Crossland – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/241 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona del Sol (AZ) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19
At 6’5, 241 pounds, Crossland has physicality that is unmatched by his peers on the mound. It’s a deep arsenal for Crossland, who has seen his velocity creep towards the mid-90s this summer and he’s flirted with triple digits in side sessions this fall.
Given his size and longer levers, he’s had trouble syncing up his body, leading to inconsistent command. The fastball has tremendous carry and slight cut, sitting primarily in the 91-95 MPH bucket this summer and in the mid-90s across shorter stints.
When he’s in the zone, it’s an overpowering pitch, though it’s the pitch most affected by his inconsistent mechanics. With that said, there’s good pitchability here. His low-mid 80s slider and upper-70s curveball flash potential, plus his mid-80s change provides a weapon against lefties.
The slider features more sweeping shape, while the curveball possesses more 11/5 shape with immense depth.
The cambio features good sink and fade, matching arm speed to the heater. The command will need to improve, but there’s a good mold for a development team to work with. He will be 19 on draft day and is committed to Texas.
59. Reid Worley – RHP
HT/WT: 6’2/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Cherokee (GA) | Commitment: Kennesaw State | Age: 19
An uber-projectable right-hander out of Georgia, Worley tore up the opposition this summer with a dynamic three-pitch mix and premium pitchability. He’s a mobile mover who is getting better with his body control and repeatability of his mechanics, throwing from a three-quarters arm slot.
His velocity has jumped into the 88-92 MPH bucket this summer, topping at 93 MPH with significant armside run that can be tough to control at times.
Given the projection left to his frame, it’s easy to envision the mid-90s in due time, maybe more. The low-80s sweeper has a case to be the best pitch in the prep class.
It features huge spin rates that hover around the 3,000 RPM barrier and generates up to 18 inches of sweep, plus Worley can manipulate depth. Worley’s mid-80s cambio mimics the heater shape and tumbles away from lefties, giving him a viable third offering.
There’s legitimate upside here once Worley gets bigger and syncs up his body more. He’s on the older side of the class and would be eligible as a sophomore at Kennesaw State.
60. William Patrick – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: St. Frederick (LA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 19.1
An athletic freak from the state of Louisiana, Patrick is a physical outfielder who may surprise people with his power/speed potential. He’s a violent rotator from the right side of the dish with explosive bat speed and quick hands built to do damage on the inner third of the zone.
He does struggle slightly with pitches on the outer half, but Patrick’s swing is short and compact, lacing line drives to all fields and displaying a mature approach.
Patrick’s biggest asset is his speed, which grades out as double-plus. He projects to be a menace on the basepaths and an ability to cover plenty of ground in the outfield. He can play all three outfield spots, though his future home is likely right field given the physicality to his frame.
His premier arm strength would play perfectly in that role, plus his range, jumps, and athletic nature helps his advanced defensive instincts. He is on the older side of the class, as he projects to be 19.1 on draft day, though it’s hard to ignore the toolset.
Patrick is one of the higher-ranked Louisiana State recruits.
61. CJ Hughes – SS
HT/WT: 6’0/163 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Junipero Serra (CA) | Commitment: UC Santa Barbara | Age: 17.10
Hughes was a relative unknown amongst scouts until this past fall, where his twitchy actions on both sides of the ball generated buzz amongst the SoCal contingency.
There’s a legitimate chance that Hughes can continue switch-hitting in pro ball, featuring solid rhythm from both sides and growing bat speed. There’s more power potential from the left side, whereas the right side features more of a slasher mentality with hitterish traits.
There’s room to add considerable mass to his frame as he matures, giving him a chance to have more than below-average pop.
Defensively, Hughes flashes significant potential in the dirt and should be able to hold his own at the “six” long term. He performs smoothly around the position and has great footwork, rhythm, and bounce in his game. Hughes projects to be a model-friendly prospect for teams, as he won’t turn 18 until October. He would call UCSB home for three years if he made it to college.
62. Cooper Rummel – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Dripping Springs (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19.1
A super physical right-hander out of Texas, Rummel improved his draft stock immensely with a strong summer circuit, which included a gold medal with USA’s 18U squad in Panama. He’s an efficient, yet methodical mover down the mound with little effort to his delivery and an over-the-top arm slot.
His fastball command stands out amongst his peers, spotting the pitch to both sides of the strike zone with ease. He’s sat in the low-90s primarily, running the heater up to 95 MPH with good carry and backspin, flashing some cut.
He’s a short strider and isn’t getting the most out of his lower half, which means there’s more velocity to tap into with mechanical changes. He can manipulate the shape of his upper-70s/low-80s curveball, adding and subtracting depth and mixing in sweeping life.
Rummel can land the pitch for strikes at will and he’ll get empty swings/chases in two-strike counts often. He’s seldom used a change-up to this point, though. He projects to be on the older side of the class at 19.1 and will be a draft-eligible sophomore at Texas if he makes it to campus.
63. Grayson Boles – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Saint Augustine (CA) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 18.9
At 6’5, 215 pounds, Boles looks every bit like a future workhorse starter. A projectable athlete on the bump, Boles moves fluidly down the bump and repeats his delivery well.
While he’s more of a low-90s arm currently, he’s shown mid-90s velocity in shorter stints this summer and the pitch possesses a lively nature, especially on the top rail. There’s some flatness with his approach angle and as he matures, the expectation is that he may sit more in the mid-90s.
That’s an excellent recipe for a heater that projects to miss quite a bit of bats, especially up in the zone. He’s flip-flopped between an upper-70s curveball and a low/mid-80s gyro slider, both of which have quality depth and project well.
He’s used more of the slider this summer, flashing short shape with nasty bite when he’s on. There’s a fading mid-80s cambio in there, too.
Given the athleticism and repetition of his delivery, there’s a good chance he’ll grow into more strike-throwing. A SoCal native, Boles is committed to attending Texas.
64. Gustavo Melendez – SS
HT/WT: 5’9/158 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Colegio la Merced (PR) | Commitment: Wake Forest | Age: 17.8
The top recruit out of Puerto Rico in this cycle, Melendez is an absolute powderkeg of twitchy athleticism. He’s a top-of-the-order sparkplug with loud tools despite his smaller stature at 5’9, 158 pounds. He employs a big leg kick, but there’s a ton of bat speed and his hands are lightning-quick, allowing him to get to the ball quickly with a short path. It’s excellent barrel control, as well. Power will never be a big part of Melendez’s game, though he’s shown the ability to drive the ball uphill and flash some pop. On the defensive side, Melendez has sufficient arm strength and can make throws from a multitude of angles. The bounce and soft hands are there, as well, though his range can be limited. He’s a likely second baseman at the next level as a result. He’s one of the youngest players in the class and will only be 17.8 on draft day. He is committed to Tom Walter’s crew at Wake Forest.
65. Meridian Leffew – SS
HT/WT: 6’2/187 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Gaston Christian (NC) | Commitment: UCF | Age: 18.4
Originally one of the top 2026 preps in the state of North Carolina, Leffew announced his reclassification in early January, making him eligible for the 2025 draft. Leffew offers significant projection with a slim figure and length to his limbs, though don’t let the smaller frame fool you.
He has twitchy hips and has the ability to lift the baseball with good bat speed from a simplified swing. He’ll showcase good feel to launch the ball to his pull side, though there’s decent thump to the opposite field here, too.
His pure contact skills are rather solid, minimalizing whiffs, though he can get jumpy and chase at a decent clip. He’ll need to iron that out, but it’s hard to ignore the contact and sneaky power. In the field, Leffew has the long-term tools to stick on the left side of the dirt.
He’s got good bounce and range at shortstop with adequate arm strength, though he may move to second base over time. Leffew recently committed to UCF, where he’ll play for three years and be on the younger side of the 2028 college class if he makes it to Orlando.
66. Ryan Mitchell – SS
HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Houston (TN) | Commitment: Georgia Tech | Age: 18.5
The top prospect in the state of Tennessee, Mitchell is a highly athletic specimen with looseness, twitch, and projection.
Mitchell’s swing is a bit funky, featuring plenty of movement as he loads deeply into his back leg, though his compact swing and superb bat speed help me produce quality line drive contact.
He’s more of a slasher right now, though there’s sneaky pop in the stick with the amount of bat speed he possesses. Mitchell’s speed and affinity for the gaps will be what drives his extra-base hits. Overall, it’s a polished offensive profile that fits at the top of the lineup.
Defensively, his twitch shines in the dirt. He’s rather rangy with quality jumps to his left and right, plus his overall instincts are solid. It’s an average arm, which leaves the idea of second base in mind, but he should get reps at shortstop once he transitions to the next level.
The 6’2, 185-pound infielder is committed to Georgia Tech.
67. Omar Serna – C
HT/WT: 6’2/225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Lutheran South Academy (TX) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.6
If you’re looking for the slugger of this prep class, look no further than Omar Serna. At 6’2, 225 pounds, he’s a menacing presence in the box with a swing that is tailor-made for damage. Serna generates a ton of torque from an even stance with excellent hip/shoulder separation and robust bat speed.
Add in natural loft and leverage and you have the recipe for plus, potentially double-plus, power potential. The hit tool is a bit shaky, as Serna is aggressive and doesn’t have to bat-to-ball skills of his peers, but it has gotten better within the past calendar year.
It’s a profile that is rather reminiscent of Gary Sanchez. On the defensive side, Serna is renowned for his strong throwing arm, which has been clocked into the mid-80s in showcase settings.
His footwork and blocking skills are still a bit raw, but there’s time to refine those actions. If he makes it to Louisiana State, he’ll be eligible as a junior in 2028.
68. Ethan Grim – RHP
HT/WT: 6’1/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Governor Mifflin (PA) | Commitment: Virginia Tech | Age: 18.1
A cold weather arm, Grim has seen his draft stock skyrocket this summer after breaking out at East Coast Pro. There’s not a ton of projection left to his compact frame at 6’1, 190 pounds, but Grim brings deception and improving power to the mound.
It’s an uptempo delivery with a strong lower half, good balance, and solid arm speed with some crossfire. He doesn’t generate a ton of extension on the fastball, but he’s sat in the low-90s this summer with immense carry from a lower release height, producing some slight cut away from righties.
He’s got two distinct breaking balls in his arsenal, the first being an upper-70s/low-80s sweeper with great spin and bite. The curveball produces more depth (up to 15 inches) in a similar velocity bucket while maintaining similar sweep and spin traits. The sweeper projects better at this stage.
His final offering is a firm mid-80s cambio with good depth.
Given the strike-throwing and pitchability, Grim has positioned himself nicely and has model-friendly traits, including being one of the youngest arms in the class at 18.1 on draft day. If he’s unselected, he’d venture down I-81 to Virginia Tech.
69. Landon Schaefer – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Fayetteville (AR) | Commitment: Arkansas | Age: 18.10
Schaefer, a wiry-framed infielder from the state of Arkansas, is a dynamic athlete who has hit at every stop this summer. He has the makings of a top-of-the-order table-setter with impressive contact rates and a linear swing with a line drive approach to all fields.
He can get a bit disconnected with his swing and has some swing-and-miss, but Schaefer can manipulate the barrel, maintain balance, and adjust his hands to cover the zone well.
His power has grown over the past calendar year and he’s flashed considerable bat speed in batting practice, which points to solid power upside once he’s fully filled out.
Schaefer is a quality defender in the dirt and has the instincts, range, and glove for shortstop. It’s above-average arm strength at the position, as well.
In a pinch, Schaefer can play in the outfield, where he’s gotten some run in center. If Schaefer makes it to college, he’d stay home and play for Dave Van Horn at Arkansas.
70. Charlie Willcox – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: South Walton (FL) | Commitment: Georgia Tech | Age: 19
Willcox is a strong-bodied right-hander from Florida that has the potential to jump up boards fast in the spring. He put himself on the map after an impressive outing at WWBA Worlds in Jupiter, striking out seven in 3.2 innings.
It’s a starters build with smooth mechanics and efficiency down the mound, as well as standout arm speed. He’s been up to 95 MPH and has held the low-90s consistently throughout starts, possessing solid carry and cutting action late in the zone.
The upper-70s breaking ball has upside and Willcox is working on improving its consistency and shape, but he lands it at will and steals strikes from the opposition. He’s working on a firm change-up in the mid-80s with some tumble, primarily working it in against lefties.
The ease of operation, sturdy size, and budding stuff give him ample helium heading into the spring. He would be eligible as a sophomore at Georgia Tech if he gets to campus.
71. Danny Wallace – OF
HT/WT: 5’11/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Papillion-La Vista South (NE) | Commitment: Oklahoma State | Age: 18.6
An extremely athletic toolshed, Wallace is a physical specimen with the power/speed combination to shoot up draft boards this spring. Wallace has a powerful lower half and utilizes it very nicely in his swing, exhibiting solid hip/shoulder separation and rotational force.
The swing can get steep, but Wallace displays excellent barrel whip through the zone with uber-quick hands and legitimate bat speed. Wallace has the potential for above-average or better power to his pull side when fully developed.
With that said, he’ll need to refine the hit tool this spring, as he’s a bit aggressive at the plate and can run into strikeout issues.
Defensively, Wallace lets his athleticism shine in the outfield. He’s a speedster with excellent range and closing speed in center, though most project his tools to fit in right field as he physically matures. It’s loud arm strength that would play in right field, too.
This is a profile that should get plenty of attention in the spring. If Wallace goes unselected, he’ll travel to Stillwater and be eligible as a junior.
72. Aiden Stillman – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Trinity Preparatory (FL) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.6
Stillman experienced growth with his entire arsenal over the past calendar year and impressed scouts with a stint on Team USA’s 18U team this summer. Stillman’s delivery is relatively clean and repeatable with a quick left arm from a high three-quarters release that has some width to it.
This creates a tough angle to lefties as he throws across his body a bit. His heater jumped into the low-90s this summer with impressive metrics, including high spin rates in the 2,500 RPM tier and considerable carry/backspin.
He’s been up to 95 MPH in shorter stints and fills up the zone well. There’s power to his low-80s breaking ball that projects best as a slider with late sweep, bite, and spin rates above 2,800 RPMs.
It can morph into a curveball at times, though it can get soft. He sells his low-80s change-up well with similar arm speed and fading life, though he’s working on his feel.
Overall, if the command ticks up, Stillman is a potentially fun metric arm. He is committed to the University of Virginia.
73. CJ Gray – RHP
HT/WT: 6’1/193 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: A.L. Brown (NC) | Commitment: NC State | Age: 18.5
A two-sport athlete from Kannapolis, Gray sprung onto the draft scene during an outstanding outing at NPI, striking out seven batters and walking none with explosive traits. Gray’s frame is lean and athletic, possessing good projection overall with strength in his lower half.
It’s a longer arm swing behind the back, but there’s explosive arm speed from a three-quarters arm slot. The fastball has tickled 96 MPH in shorter stints, averaging ~93 MPH during the summer, with running action at the knees and some carry upstairs.
It’s a high spin offering that jumps on hitters quickly and he throws a good amount of strikes with it. He leaned heavily on the heater, though there’s a good two-plane curveball with snap and depth in the upper-70s. He’ll throw in a low-80s cambio, as well. Secondary improvement will be key, but there are not many heaters better than this in the prep class. Gray is committed to NC State.
74. Brody Walls – RHP
HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: McKinney Boyd (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 18.10
Walls ended the summer circuit on an extremely high note, dominating opposing hitters during a stint with the Texas Scout Team in September.
While he’s a bit undersized at 6’0, 190 pounds, Walls has begun to repeat his delivery more consistently and he’s very athletic, moving fluidly down the bump with little to no effort with outstanding arm speed.
What was a low-90s heater during the summer burst into the mid-90s across multiple stints, touching 96 MPH at his peak. The heater features good running life at the bottom of the zone and he’ll cut it against righties on the top rail.
His mid-80s change-up is his best secondary and was his biggest weapon late in the summer. He maintains fastball arm speed and sells it very well with heavy tumble to both sides of the plate.
It’s every bit of a future above-average or better cambio. His low-80s slider has solid bite and is gradually getting better, though he’s still working on his feel for the offering.
Everything points to a fun profile that will get plenty of attention this spring. He would spend time at Texas if he goes unselected in the draft.
75. Jack Lafflam – RHP
HT/WT: 6’6/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Brophy College Preparatory (AZ) | Commitment: Arizona | Age: 18.9
Lafflam is one of the most projectable arms in the entire country. At 6’6, 180 pounds, his body is really skinny and lanky, which reminds scouts of Triston McKenzie’s current frame.
He’s an uber-athletic specimen on the bump with an interesting crossfire delivery, though there’s work to be done with his repetition. This has led to his command being lackluster, but his stuff has everyone intrigued.
The fastball shape is a bit generic, acting more like a cutter from a wider release, though Lafflam holds low-90s well and has ventured into the 95+ MPH bucket on a couple of occasions.
Given the projection, he should be sitting in the mid-90s in due time. Lafflam has two breaking balls in his arsenal, though they can blend together.
The low-80s slider projects better than the upper-70s curveball, featuring impressive spin rates and tons of sweeping action across the plate.
His final pitch, a mid-80s cambio, features heavy sink and run, though he’s still learning the feel of the pitch. As he grows, the expectation is that Lafflam’s body control and command should take a step forward.
Lafflam plans on staying in-state and attending Arizona if he goes unselected.
76. Ethin Bingaman – RHP
HT/WT: 6’1/198 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Auburn | Age: 18.9
While he may be a relief prospect out of high school, Bingaman’s stuff is incredibly electric. It’s an effortful delivery, but Bingaman toys with his tempo on the bump before firing himself down the mound with serious intent.
It’s insane arm speed from an over-the-top arm slot that generates a ton of riding life and backspin from his release. The carry he gets on the pitch is consistently near the 20-inch mark, which is close to elite numbers. There’s slight cut with the offering at times, sitting in the low-90s and reaching back for 96 MPH.
The upper-70s curveball is a true hammer with diabolical depth and bite that tunnels very well with the heater, catching hitters off-guard. He gets roughly 35 inches of vertical separation between the two pitches, which is truly special.
There’s a firm change-up in the arsenal, though it’s sparsely utilized given the dynamic one-two punch. There are solid tools at the plate, as well, where there are very few holes in his swing, and has a tendency to put the ball in the air.
The Auburn commit transferred to Corona High School, where he’ll get plenty of eyes this spring.
77. Uli Fernsler – LHP
HT/WT: 6’4/200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Novi (MI) | Commitment: Texas Christian | Age: 17.11
If there’s anyone who fits the bill for a young arm with exciting data/metrics, it’d be Michigan’s Uli Fernsler. At 6’4, 200 pounds, Fernsler boasts a lanky frame with tons of projection remaining to his frame and excellent athleticism on the bump.
It’s a free-flowing delivery down the mound with a five-foot release height from a wide angle, giving him tough angles to the plate with deception and crossfire. He doesn’t throw particularly hard yet, sitting primarily in the 87-91 MPH bucket and topping out at 92 MPH with tons of tail, but the release traits, extension, and flat approach angle allow his heater to play up substantially.
Add in advanced command to both sides of the plate and you’ve got the recipe for a fun fastball. As Fernsler physically matures, the expectation is that he’ll see gains in the velocity department.
The low-80s slider has good bite from a tough slot to spin the ball and features slight sweeping shape with some lift. The change-up mimics the fastball shape and runs heavily from righties with great feel.
Overall, it’s a bit similar to Jamie Arnold. Fernsler won’t be 18 until after the draft, too. He is committed to Texas Christian, though there’s a good chance he won’t make it to campus.
78. Boston Kellner – 3B
HT/WT: 6’0/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Hamilton (AZ) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 19
A physical prospect out of the state of Arizona, Kellner has a well-proportioned frame with plenty of strength throughout and a well-rounded offensive profile that bodes well for his draft stock.
Kellner keeps it simple at the dish with minimal movement in his load, utilizing an upright stance and taking tight turns to the baseball. He’s able to generate good leverage and uses his lower half well, allowing him to separate and punish the pull side.
His bat-to-ball skills have improved and he’s shown adjustability, though he can struggle on the inner third. Kellner’s power grades out to average and he’s a solid runner with a good first step out of the box.
Defensively, his physicality will likely push him to second or third base. He’s a steady defender with good footwork, soft hands, and quality arm strength. He has tried out in the outfield during showcases, as well, displaying supreme arm strength with accuracy.
Kellner will be 19 on draft day and will be eligible as a sophomore at Texas A&M.
79. Aidan West – 2B
HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Long Reach (MD) | Commitment: NC State | Age: 18.2
West boasts a powerful and athletic build with a sweet left-handed swing that scouts have fallen in love with in recent months. He employs a slightly open stance from the left side with excellent hip/shoulder separation and little effort to a powerful swing.
There’s a ton of bat speed with a flatter swing plane, though he’s shown the ability to generate leverage and lift the ball to his pull-side with authority. His swing can get long and off-balance, plus he’s a bit aggressive, but that can be cleaned up with player development programs.
His offensive upside is considerable with this in mind. In the dirt, West possesses smooth hands, body control, and a strong arm across the diamond.
His body profile suggests a move to his left is possible down the line, though his quick release and instincts give him a shot at shortstop. He’ll be on the younger side of the class at 18.2 on draft day, too. West is committed to Elliott Avent’s crew in Raleigh.
80. Miguel Sime – RHP
HT/WT: 6’4/235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Poly Prep Country Day (NY) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.2
Sime has been the hardest thrower in this prep class, having touched 100 MPH this summer and routinely sitting in the mid-90s.
At 6’4, 235 pounds, he’s a physical specimen with a ton of strength throughout his frame, though he’s got a ways to go in terms of repeating his mechanics and finding a consistent release point.
The fastball is overpowering when he’s in the zone, missing bats at a consistent clip with good carry through the zone. His breaking ball flips between a slider and a curveball in the low-80s, flashing solid bite and two-plane shape at its best. He’s struggled to command it thus far and he’ll spike it in the dirt more often than not.
The change-up is a distant third offering with some shape, but little feel. Overall, Sime has the arm talent to overpower guys at the next level, but the lack of command and secondary pitches makes him a one-trick pony.
It’s a relief profile that works in the back of the bullpen with more seasoning. He is committed to Louisiana State.
