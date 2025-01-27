2025 MLB Draft – Top 80 High School Prospects

52. Ethan Moore – 2B HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Oak Park & River Forest (IL) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.9 A switch-hitting infielder from Illinois, Moore profiles best as a top-of-the-order sparkplug that can be a menace to opposing pitchers. The pure definition of a slasher, Moore possesses flat swing planes from both sides of the plate and laces liners to all fields. He sits into his back leg well and employs a shift to initiate his swing from both sides, possessing solid bat speed and great feel for consistently finding the barrel. Moore loves to be aggressive on pitches in the zone, too. While there’s strength in his body, Moore’s power output is limited. It’s below-average pop at best and he’ll utilize the gaps for extra bases consistently, allowing his plus speed to impact the game. While he doesn’t steal a ton of bases yet, that may change at the next level. Moore profiles best as a future second baseman with good balance, range, and footwork in the dirt. He projects to be a consistent defender at the position long term. Moore recently committed to Tony Vitello’s crew in Knoxville, though his hit/speed combination will garner plenty of suitors. Back to table

53. Lucas Franco – SS HT/WT: 6’3/175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Cinco Ranch (TX) | Commitment: Texas Christian | Age: 18.2 An athletic and projectable infielder, Franco has risen up the ranks over the past year thanks to a solid toolset. Franco is a great athlete with a long, lean body type that oozes projection. Franco has very quick hands and rotates well, displaying budding bat speed and fluidity throughout a beautifully balanced left-handed swing. There’s some loft already present and utilizes his lower half well, meaning there’s a solid chance that he achieves average or better power as he grows into his body. His contact quality is improving as time goes on and his plate discipline is selective, waiting for his pitch to attack. He does a great job of staying within the zone and minimizing chases, though he did boast an elevated whiff rate this summer. He’s got the defensive chops to stay at shortstop, as he has soft hands, fluid motions, and a strong arm across the diamond. As he fills out, he may have to move to the hot corner. The projection surrounding Franco’s profile is the selling point and if he can add weight and improve his contact further, the Texas Christian commit will be one of the first preps off the board. Back to table

54. Noah Yoder – RHP HT/WT: 6’5/230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Atlee (VA) | Commitment: Duke | Age: 18.2 Yoder entered this summer as a bit of an unknown, but after a loud showing at East Coast Pro and subsequent events, he’s firmly placed himself into Top 100 discussion. At 6’5, 230 pounds, Yoder is a physical specimen with plenty of length to his body, which assists his delivery and adds deception to the hitter. There’s still rawness to his profile and he’s learning to sync up his body consistently, but it’s a good mold to work with presently. His fastball has already been up to 99 MPH in short bursts, primarily sitting in the 92-95 MPH bucket across lengthier outings. The shape itself is a bit generic, flashing average riding life with some cut, though he commands it well and he generates over 6.5 feet of extension, allowing it to play up slightly. Yoder’s primary breaking ball is a big-bending curveball in the low-80s that plays off a tunnel with the heater. He’s learning to command the pitch, but it boasts high spin rates and huge depth from an over-the-top slot. There’s a firm cambio in the low-mid 80s that comes out lower, but he’s not used it a ton. This is the kind of profile that needs more development, but the raw clay may be too enticing to skip out on. If he goes to college, he’d attend Duke University. Back to table

55. Marcos Paz – RHP HT/WT: 6’2/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Hebron (TX) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.7 Paz is a Texas arm with a ton of traits that lead to a starting role as a professional player. Unfortunately, Paz underwent Tommy John surgery in early July, taking him out through next summer and clouding his future a bit. He’s more of a physical specimen at 6’2, 220 pounds, Paz has a low-effort delivery with a lightning-quick right arm and an arm swing that’s a bit reminiscent of Chase Burns, allowing him to command gloveside with ease. His stuff is very impressive, led by a fastball that has been up to 97 MPH this spring. He’ll usually sit in the 91-95 MPH pail and the pitch has solid carry upstairs, as well as good command. His slider profiles as one of, if not the best, breaking ball in the class. Sitting in the low-80s, Paz generates loud spin numbers and hitters struggle to connect thanks to the late bite and sweep out of the zone. There’s a mid-80s change-up that has solid fade and tumble, projecting as average or better. Paz’s pitchability is strong and he’ll grow into more strikes as he finds a bit more consistency with his delivery. Paz is committed to Louisiana State and would be eligible as a junior in 2028. Back to table

56. Caeden Cloud – SS HT/WT: 6’1/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Nixa (MO) | Commitment: Kentucky | Age: 18.9 Cloud was a significant riser this past summer after adding a large amount of muscle to his skinny frame, helping his tools stand out amongst his peers. It’s proportionate strength throughout his lean, athletic build, turning himself into an imposing figure in the right side of the box. His swing features little wasted energy and low-effort mechanics, keeping it simple throughout his operation. It’s a clean bat path with a firm front side at impact, flashing quick hands, torque, and significant impact to his pull side. His plate discipline is sublime and Cloud rarely chases out of the zone, plus there’s outstanding athleticism. Assuming that Cloud can begin to lift the ball more, he’ll begin to tap into above-average raw juice that began to show up more this past summer. He’s a reliable defender at the “six” with adequate mobility, range, and arm strength. He may move to his left or right if he comes across a stronger defender, but there’s little to worry about with his future home. It will be in the dirt. A Kentucky commit, Cloud would bring significant upside to Nick Mingione’s club if he makes it to campus. Back to table

57. Philip Cheong – OF HT/WT: 5’10/170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Bill Crothers (ON) | Commitment: Stanford | Age: 18.6 The top Canadian prospect in this class, Cheong saw his stock skyrocket after a loud showing at the Area Code Games. At 5’10, 170 pounds, he’s a powderkeg of twitch and athleticism that projects as a solid table-setter at the next level. Cheong is a slasher profile with a flatter swing plane, but it’s twitchy hips and explosive bat speed from the right side. While there is some swing-and-miss to his game, Cheong has excellent barrel feel and can abuse the gaps for extra-base hits with his plus speed. There’s not a ton of power in his profile, likely grading out at 40-grade at best, but he’ll become a pest to the opposition with his ability to walk and wreak havoc on the bases. While he’s had some run in the infield, Cheong’s athleticism and speed shine in center field. He’s an aggressive fielder that will give up his body to reel in fly balls to the gaps. It’s excellent range and instincts out there. He is a Stanford commit, which will always make things interesting come draft day, but his profile certainly warrants an early selection. Back to table

58. Brett Crossland – RHP HT/WT: 6’5/241 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona del Sol (AZ) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19 At 6’5, 241 pounds, Crossland has physicality that is unmatched by his peers on the mound. It’s a deep arsenal for Crossland, who has seen his velocity creep towards the mid-90s this summer and he’s flirted with triple digits in side sessions this fall. Given his size and longer levers, he’s had trouble syncing up his body, leading to inconsistent command. The fastball has tremendous carry and slight cut, sitting primarily in the 91-95 MPH bucket this summer and in the mid-90s across shorter stints. When he’s in the zone, it’s an overpowering pitch, though it’s the pitch most affected by his inconsistent mechanics. With that said, there’s good pitchability here. His low-mid 80s slider and upper-70s curveball flash potential, plus his mid-80s change provides a weapon against lefties. The slider features more sweeping shape, while the curveball possesses more 11/5 shape with immense depth. The cambio features good sink and fade, matching arm speed to the heater. The command will need to improve, but there’s a good mold for a development team to work with. He will be 19 on draft day and is committed to Texas. Back to table

59. Reid Worley – RHP HT/WT: 6’2/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Cherokee (GA) | Commitment: Kennesaw State | Age: 19 An uber-projectable right-hander out of Georgia, Worley tore up the opposition this summer with a dynamic three-pitch mix and premium pitchability. He’s a mobile mover who is getting better with his body control and repeatability of his mechanics, throwing from a three-quarters arm slot. His velocity has jumped into the 88-92 MPH bucket this summer, topping at 93 MPH with significant armside run that can be tough to control at times. Given the projection left to his frame, it’s easy to envision the mid-90s in due time, maybe more. The low-80s sweeper has a case to be the best pitch in the prep class. It features huge spin rates that hover around the 3,000 RPM barrier and generates up to 18 inches of sweep, plus Worley can manipulate depth. Worley’s mid-80s cambio mimics the heater shape and tumbles away from lefties, giving him a viable third offering. There’s legitimate upside here once Worley gets bigger and syncs up his body more. He’s on the older side of the class and would be eligible as a sophomore at Kennesaw State. Back to table

60. William Patrick – OF HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: St. Frederick (LA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 19.1 An athletic freak from the state of Louisiana, Patrick is a physical outfielder who may surprise people with his power/speed potential. He’s a violent rotator from the right side of the dish with explosive bat speed and quick hands built to do damage on the inner third of the zone. He does struggle slightly with pitches on the outer half, but Patrick’s swing is short and compact, lacing line drives to all fields and displaying a mature approach. Patrick’s biggest asset is his speed, which grades out as double-plus. He projects to be a menace on the basepaths and an ability to cover plenty of ground in the outfield. He can play all three outfield spots, though his future home is likely right field given the physicality to his frame. His premier arm strength would play perfectly in that role, plus his range, jumps, and athletic nature helps his advanced defensive instincts. He is on the older side of the class, as he projects to be 19.1 on draft day, though it’s hard to ignore the toolset. Patrick is one of the higher-ranked Louisiana State recruits. Film: TBA Back to table

61. CJ Hughes – SS HT/WT: 6’0/163 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Junipero Serra (CA) | Commitment: UC Santa Barbara | Age: 17.10 Hughes was a relative unknown amongst scouts until this past fall, where his twitchy actions on both sides of the ball generated buzz amongst the SoCal contingency. There’s a legitimate chance that Hughes can continue switch-hitting in pro ball, featuring solid rhythm from both sides and growing bat speed. There’s more power potential from the left side, whereas the right side features more of a slasher mentality with hitterish traits. There’s room to add considerable mass to his frame as he matures, giving him a chance to have more than below-average pop. Defensively, Hughes flashes significant potential in the dirt and should be able to hold his own at the “six” long term. He performs smoothly around the position and has great footwork, rhythm, and bounce in his game. Hughes projects to be a model-friendly prospect for teams, as he won’t turn 18 until October. He would call UCSB home for three years if he made it to college. Back to table

62. Cooper Rummel – RHP HT/WT: 6’3/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Dripping Springs (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19.1 A super physical right-hander out of Texas, Rummel improved his draft stock immensely with a strong summer circuit, which included a gold medal with USA’s 18U squad in Panama. He’s an efficient, yet methodical mover down the mound with little effort to his delivery and an over-the-top arm slot. His fastball command stands out amongst his peers, spotting the pitch to both sides of the strike zone with ease. He’s sat in the low-90s primarily, running the heater up to 95 MPH with good carry and backspin, flashing some cut. He’s a short strider and isn’t getting the most out of his lower half, which means there’s more velocity to tap into with mechanical changes. He can manipulate the shape of his upper-70s/low-80s curveball, adding and subtracting depth and mixing in sweeping life. Rummel can land the pitch for strikes at will and he’ll get empty swings/chases in two-strike counts often. He’s seldom used a change-up to this point, though. He projects to be on the older side of the class at 19.1 and will be a draft-eligible sophomore at Texas if he makes it to campus. Film: TBA Back to table

63. Grayson Boles – RHP HT/WT: 6’5/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Saint Augustine (CA) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 18.9 At 6’5, 215 pounds, Boles looks every bit like a future workhorse starter. A projectable athlete on the bump, Boles moves fluidly down the bump and repeats his delivery well. While he’s more of a low-90s arm currently, he’s shown mid-90s velocity in shorter stints this summer and the pitch possesses a lively nature, especially on the top rail. There’s some flatness with his approach angle and as he matures, the expectation is that he may sit more in the mid-90s. That’s an excellent recipe for a heater that projects to miss quite a bit of bats, especially up in the zone. He’s flip-flopped between an upper-70s curveball and a low/mid-80s gyro slider, both of which have quality depth and project well. He’s used more of the slider this summer, flashing short shape with nasty bite when he’s on. There’s a fading mid-80s cambio in there, too. Given the athleticism and repetition of his delivery, there’s a good chance he’ll grow into more strike-throwing. A SoCal native, Boles is committed to attending Texas. Back to table

64. Gustavo Melendez – SS HT/WT: 5’9/158 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Colegio la Merced (PR) | Commitment: Wake Forest | Age: 17.8 The top recruit out of Puerto Rico in this cycle, Melendez is an absolute powderkeg of twitchy athleticism. He’s a top-of-the-order sparkplug with loud tools despite his smaller stature at 5’9, 158 pounds. He employs a big leg kick, but there’s a ton of bat speed and his hands are lightning-quick, allowing him to get to the ball quickly with a short path. It’s excellent barrel control, as well. Power will never be a big part of Melendez’s game, though he’s shown the ability to drive the ball uphill and flash some pop. On the defensive side, Melendez has sufficient arm strength and can make throws from a multitude of angles. The bounce and soft hands are there, as well, though his range can be limited. He’s a likely second baseman at the next level as a result. He’s one of the youngest players in the class and will only be 17.8 on draft day. He is committed to Tom Walter’s crew at Wake Forest. Back to table

65. Meridian Leffew – SS HT/WT: 6’2/187 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Gaston Christian (NC) | Commitment: UCF | Age: 18.4 Originally one of the top 2026 preps in the state of North Carolina, Leffew announced his reclassification in early January, making him eligible for the 2025 draft. Leffew offers significant projection with a slim figure and length to his limbs, though don’t let the smaller frame fool you. He has twitchy hips and has the ability to lift the baseball with good bat speed from a simplified swing. He’ll showcase good feel to launch the ball to his pull side, though there’s decent thump to the opposite field here, too. His pure contact skills are rather solid, minimalizing whiffs, though he can get jumpy and chase at a decent clip. He’ll need to iron that out, but it’s hard to ignore the contact and sneaky power. In the field, Leffew has the long-term tools to stick on the left side of the dirt. He’s got good bounce and range at shortstop with adequate arm strength, though he may move to second base over time. Leffew recently committed to UCF, where he’ll play for three years and be on the younger side of the 2028 college class if he makes it to Orlando. Back to table

66. Ryan Mitchell – SS HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Houston (TN) | Commitment: Georgia Tech | Age: 18.5 The top prospect in the state of Tennessee, Mitchell is a highly athletic specimen with looseness, twitch, and projection. Mitchell’s swing is a bit funky, featuring plenty of movement as he loads deeply into his back leg, though his compact swing and superb bat speed help me produce quality line drive contact. He’s more of a slasher right now, though there’s sneaky pop in the stick with the amount of bat speed he possesses. Mitchell’s speed and affinity for the gaps will be what drives his extra-base hits. Overall, it’s a polished offensive profile that fits at the top of the lineup. Defensively, his twitch shines in the dirt. He’s rather rangy with quality jumps to his left and right, plus his overall instincts are solid. It’s an average arm, which leaves the idea of second base in mind, but he should get reps at shortstop once he transitions to the next level. The 6’2, 185-pound infielder is committed to Georgia Tech. Back to table

67. Omar Serna – C HT/WT: 6’2/225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Lutheran South Academy (TX) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.6 If you’re looking for the slugger of this prep class, look no further than Omar Serna. At 6’2, 225 pounds, he’s a menacing presence in the box with a swing that is tailor-made for damage. Serna generates a ton of torque from an even stance with excellent hip/shoulder separation and robust bat speed. Add in natural loft and leverage and you have the recipe for plus, potentially double-plus, power potential. The hit tool is a bit shaky, as Serna is aggressive and doesn’t have to bat-to-ball skills of his peers, but it has gotten better within the past calendar year. It’s a profile that is rather reminiscent of Gary Sanchez. On the defensive side, Serna is renowned for his strong throwing arm, which has been clocked into the mid-80s in showcase settings. His footwork and blocking skills are still a bit raw, but there’s time to refine those actions. If he makes it to Louisiana State, he’ll be eligible as a junior in 2028. Back to table

68. Ethan Grim – RHP HT/WT: 6’1/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Governor Mifflin (PA) | Commitment: Virginia Tech | Age: 18.1 A cold weather arm, Grim has seen his draft stock skyrocket this summer after breaking out at East Coast Pro. There’s not a ton of projection left to his compact frame at 6’1, 190 pounds, but Grim brings deception and improving power to the mound. It’s an uptempo delivery with a strong lower half, good balance, and solid arm speed with some crossfire. He doesn’t generate a ton of extension on the fastball, but he’s sat in the low-90s this summer with immense carry from a lower release height, producing some slight cut away from righties. He’s got two distinct breaking balls in his arsenal, the first being an upper-70s/low-80s sweeper with great spin and bite. The curveball produces more depth (up to 15 inches) in a similar velocity bucket while maintaining similar sweep and spin traits. The sweeper projects better at this stage. His final offering is a firm mid-80s cambio with good depth. Given the strike-throwing and pitchability, Grim has positioned himself nicely and has model-friendly traits, including being one of the youngest arms in the class at 18.1 on draft day. If he’s unselected, he’d venture down I-81 to Virginia Tech. Back to table

69. Landon Schaefer – SS HT/WT: 6’3/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Fayetteville (AR) | Commitment: Arkansas | Age: 18.10 Schaefer, a wiry-framed infielder from the state of Arkansas, is a dynamic athlete who has hit at every stop this summer. He has the makings of a top-of-the-order table-setter with impressive contact rates and a linear swing with a line drive approach to all fields. He can get a bit disconnected with his swing and has some swing-and-miss, but Schaefer can manipulate the barrel, maintain balance, and adjust his hands to cover the zone well. His power has grown over the past calendar year and he’s flashed considerable bat speed in batting practice, which points to solid power upside once he’s fully filled out. Schaefer is a quality defender in the dirt and has the instincts, range, and glove for shortstop. It’s above-average arm strength at the position, as well. In a pinch, Schaefer can play in the outfield, where he’s gotten some run in center. If Schaefer makes it to college, he’d stay home and play for Dave Van Horn at Arkansas. Film: TBA Back to table

70. Charlie Willcox – RHP HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: South Walton (FL) | Commitment: Georgia Tech | Age: 19 Willcox is a strong-bodied right-hander from Florida that has the potential to jump up boards fast in the spring. He put himself on the map after an impressive outing at WWBA Worlds in Jupiter, striking out seven in 3.2 innings. It’s a starters build with smooth mechanics and efficiency down the mound, as well as standout arm speed. He’s been up to 95 MPH and has held the low-90s consistently throughout starts, possessing solid carry and cutting action late in the zone. The upper-70s breaking ball has upside and Willcox is working on improving its consistency and shape, but he lands it at will and steals strikes from the opposition. He’s working on a firm change-up in the mid-80s with some tumble, primarily working it in against lefties. The ease of operation, sturdy size, and budding stuff give him ample helium heading into the spring. He would be eligible as a sophomore at Georgia Tech if he gets to campus. Back to table

71. Danny Wallace – OF HT/WT: 5’11/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Papillion-La Vista South (NE) | Commitment: Oklahoma State | Age: 18.6 An extremely athletic toolshed, Wallace is a physical specimen with the power/speed combination to shoot up draft boards this spring. Wallace has a powerful lower half and utilizes it very nicely in his swing, exhibiting solid hip/shoulder separation and rotational force. The swing can get steep, but Wallace displays excellent barrel whip through the zone with uber-quick hands and legitimate bat speed. Wallace has the potential for above-average or better power to his pull side when fully developed. With that said, he’ll need to refine the hit tool this spring, as he’s a bit aggressive at the plate and can run into strikeout issues. Defensively, Wallace lets his athleticism shine in the outfield. He’s a speedster with excellent range and closing speed in center, though most project his tools to fit in right field as he physically matures. It’s loud arm strength that would play in right field, too. This is a profile that should get plenty of attention in the spring. If Wallace goes unselected, he’ll travel to Stillwater and be eligible as a junior. Back to table

72. Aiden Stillman – LHP HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Trinity Preparatory (FL) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.6 Stillman experienced growth with his entire arsenal over the past calendar year and impressed scouts with a stint on Team USA’s 18U team this summer. Stillman’s delivery is relatively clean and repeatable with a quick left arm from a high three-quarters release that has some width to it. This creates a tough angle to lefties as he throws across his body a bit. His heater jumped into the low-90s this summer with impressive metrics, including high spin rates in the 2,500 RPM tier and considerable carry/backspin. He’s been up to 95 MPH in shorter stints and fills up the zone well. There’s power to his low-80s breaking ball that projects best as a slider with late sweep, bite, and spin rates above 2,800 RPMs. It can morph into a curveball at times, though it can get soft. He sells his low-80s change-up well with similar arm speed and fading life, though he’s working on his feel. Overall, if the command ticks up, Stillman is a potentially fun metric arm. He is committed to the University of Virginia. Film: TBA Back to table

73. CJ Gray – RHP HT/WT: 6’1/193 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: A.L. Brown (NC) | Commitment: NC State | Age: 18.5 A two-sport athlete from Kannapolis, Gray sprung onto the draft scene during an outstanding outing at NPI, striking out seven batters and walking none with explosive traits. Gray’s frame is lean and athletic, possessing good projection overall with strength in his lower half. It’s a longer arm swing behind the back, but there’s explosive arm speed from a three-quarters arm slot. The fastball has tickled 96 MPH in shorter stints, averaging ~93 MPH during the summer, with running action at the knees and some carry upstairs. It’s a high spin offering that jumps on hitters quickly and he throws a good amount of strikes with it. He leaned heavily on the heater, though there’s a good two-plane curveball with snap and depth in the upper-70s. He’ll throw in a low-80s cambio, as well. Secondary improvement will be key, but there are not many heaters better than this in the prep class. Gray is committed to NC State. Back to table

74. Brody Walls – RHP HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: McKinney Boyd (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 18.10 Walls ended the summer circuit on an extremely high note, dominating opposing hitters during a stint with the Texas Scout Team in September. While he’s a bit undersized at 6’0, 190 pounds, Walls has begun to repeat his delivery more consistently and he’s very athletic, moving fluidly down the bump with little to no effort with outstanding arm speed. What was a low-90s heater during the summer burst into the mid-90s across multiple stints, touching 96 MPH at his peak. The heater features good running life at the bottom of the zone and he’ll cut it against righties on the top rail. His mid-80s change-up is his best secondary and was his biggest weapon late in the summer. He maintains fastball arm speed and sells it very well with heavy tumble to both sides of the plate. It’s every bit of a future above-average or better cambio. His low-80s slider has solid bite and is gradually getting better, though he’s still working on his feel for the offering. Everything points to a fun profile that will get plenty of attention this spring. He would spend time at Texas if he goes unselected in the draft. Back to table

75. Jack Lafflam – RHP HT/WT: 6’6/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Brophy College Preparatory (AZ) | Commitment: Arizona | Age: 18.9 Lafflam is one of the most projectable arms in the entire country. At 6’6, 180 pounds, his body is really skinny and lanky, which reminds scouts of Triston McKenzie’s current frame. He’s an uber-athletic specimen on the bump with an interesting crossfire delivery, though there’s work to be done with his repetition. This has led to his command being lackluster, but his stuff has everyone intrigued. The fastball shape is a bit generic, acting more like a cutter from a wider release, though Lafflam holds low-90s well and has ventured into the 95+ MPH bucket on a couple of occasions. Given the projection, he should be sitting in the mid-90s in due time. Lafflam has two breaking balls in his arsenal, though they can blend together. The low-80s slider projects better than the upper-70s curveball, featuring impressive spin rates and tons of sweeping action across the plate. His final pitch, a mid-80s cambio, features heavy sink and run, though he’s still learning the feel of the pitch. As he grows, the expectation is that Lafflam’s body control and command should take a step forward. Lafflam plans on staying in-state and attending Arizona if he goes unselected. Film: TBA Back to table

76. Ethin Bingaman – RHP HT/WT: 6’1/198 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Auburn | Age: 18.9 While he may be a relief prospect out of high school, Bingaman’s stuff is incredibly electric. It’s an effortful delivery, but Bingaman toys with his tempo on the bump before firing himself down the mound with serious intent. It’s insane arm speed from an over-the-top arm slot that generates a ton of riding life and backspin from his release. The carry he gets on the pitch is consistently near the 20-inch mark, which is close to elite numbers. There’s slight cut with the offering at times, sitting in the low-90s and reaching back for 96 MPH. The upper-70s curveball is a true hammer with diabolical depth and bite that tunnels very well with the heater, catching hitters off-guard. He gets roughly 35 inches of vertical separation between the two pitches, which is truly special. There’s a firm change-up in the arsenal, though it’s sparsely utilized given the dynamic one-two punch. There are solid tools at the plate, as well, where there are very few holes in his swing, and has a tendency to put the ball in the air. The Auburn commit transferred to Corona High School, where he’ll get plenty of eyes this spring. Film: TBA Back to table

77. Uli Fernsler – LHP HT/WT: 6’4/200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Novi (MI) | Commitment: Texas Christian | Age: 17.11 If there’s anyone who fits the bill for a young arm with exciting data/metrics, it’d be Michigan’s Uli Fernsler. At 6’4, 200 pounds, Fernsler boasts a lanky frame with tons of projection remaining to his frame and excellent athleticism on the bump. It’s a free-flowing delivery down the mound with a five-foot release height from a wide angle, giving him tough angles to the plate with deception and crossfire. He doesn’t throw particularly hard yet, sitting primarily in the 87-91 MPH bucket and topping out at 92 MPH with tons of tail, but the release traits, extension, and flat approach angle allow his heater to play up substantially. Add in advanced command to both sides of the plate and you’ve got the recipe for a fun fastball. As Fernsler physically matures, the expectation is that he’ll see gains in the velocity department. The low-80s slider has good bite from a tough slot to spin the ball and features slight sweeping shape with some lift. The change-up mimics the fastball shape and runs heavily from righties with great feel. Overall, it’s a bit similar to Jamie Arnold. Fernsler won’t be 18 until after the draft, too. He is committed to Texas Christian, though there’s a good chance he won’t make it to campus. Back to table

78. Boston Kellner – 3B HT/WT: 6’0/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Hamilton (AZ) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 19 A physical prospect out of the state of Arizona, Kellner has a well-proportioned frame with plenty of strength throughout and a well-rounded offensive profile that bodes well for his draft stock. Kellner keeps it simple at the dish with minimal movement in his load, utilizing an upright stance and taking tight turns to the baseball. He’s able to generate good leverage and uses his lower half well, allowing him to separate and punish the pull side. His bat-to-ball skills have improved and he’s shown adjustability, though he can struggle on the inner third. Kellner’s power grades out to average and he’s a solid runner with a good first step out of the box. Defensively, his physicality will likely push him to second or third base. He’s a steady defender with good footwork, soft hands, and quality arm strength. He has tried out in the outfield during showcases, as well, displaying supreme arm strength with accuracy. Kellner will be 19 on draft day and will be eligible as a sophomore at Texas A&M. Back to table

79. Aidan West – 2B HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Long Reach (MD) | Commitment: NC State | Age: 18.2 West boasts a powerful and athletic build with a sweet left-handed swing that scouts have fallen in love with in recent months. He employs a slightly open stance from the left side with excellent hip/shoulder separation and little effort to a powerful swing. There’s a ton of bat speed with a flatter swing plane, though he’s shown the ability to generate leverage and lift the ball to his pull-side with authority. His swing can get long and off-balance, plus he’s a bit aggressive, but that can be cleaned up with player development programs. His offensive upside is considerable with this in mind. In the dirt, West possesses smooth hands, body control, and a strong arm across the diamond. His body profile suggests a move to his left is possible down the line, though his quick release and instincts give him a shot at shortstop. He’ll be on the younger side of the class at 18.2 on draft day, too. West is committed to Elliott Avent’s crew in Raleigh. Back to table