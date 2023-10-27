World Series Best Bets, Game 1, Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, Odds, Predictions for October 27, 2023

One edge he has over Nathan Eovaldi is rest. Eovaldi has dominantly thrown 26.1 innings this postseason. He’s averaged over six innings per start, with his last outing coming on October 22. He’ll be pitching on four days rest, while Gallen had the regular five to adjust. Eovaldi might not care about any of that and still look incredible, but this isn’t his ideal spot.

Eovaldi has only faced three hitters in Arizona. Lourdes Gurriel Jr is 7-18 (.389 BA) with two home runs. Evan Longoria is 3-12 (.250 BA), and Tommy Pham is 2-6 (.333). The veterans know what they are getting for Eovaldi, so they should have a good game plan against him. Whether it works is another question, but let’s not pretend we are about to witness a no-hitter.

After these two starters exit, the Diamondbacks have the advantage. Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel have yet to allow a run, and they have Andrew Saalfrank and Joey Mantiply to match up against the lefties in the Rangers lineup. Ryan Thompson can match up against anyone, as well. The Rangers don’t have a lock-down bullpen arm outside of Josh Sborz, so if the game is close, the Snakes are alive.

I highly recommend checking out the World Series preview linked at the top. It has all the stats on these bullpens and lineup stats. Instead of regurgitating those stats in every writeup, it’s one click away.

I picked the Rangers to win this series in seven games. The Diamondbacks are a dangerous team for their style of play on the field and their attitude. What do they have to lose? Everyone expects the Rangers to win so this young team can play loose and aggressively. The pressure is on the Rangers here. We can’t project a great home-field advantage; they lost every game at home to the Astros.

If Eovaldi dominates and Gallen struggles again, so be it. It’s the World Series; anything can happen. Anything over +140 is disrespectful, and I’m willing to bet on the Snakes showing why they deserve to be here. They swept the Brewers, a team built on pitching. They swept the Dodgers, a team with an incredible lineup and bullpen. They beat the big and bad Phillies, who everyone crowned World Series champions a bit too early. Why can’t they beat the Rangers?