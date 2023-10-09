NLDS Game 2 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for October 9, 2023

Miller has been a mainstay in the Dodgers rotation since he dominated the Braves in his debut. It’s elite stuff, highlighted by an average fastball at 99.1 MPH. For reference, Grayson Rodriguez averaged 97.4 MPH on his fastball. Bobby Miller is a different breed with his high-octane stuff.

It’s produced great results thus far, including excellent outings against the Diamondbacks. Through 52 PA against the Diamondbacks’ current roster, he’s holding them to a .239 AVG, a .323 xwOBA, and a .385 xSLG. He was dominant the first time Miller saw them, tossing six shutout innings. The second time around, he allowed four runs in six innings. His third time around should be a combination of the two, a couple of runs scattered over 5-6 innings.

The Dodgers are plenty familiar with Gallen. They crushed him for five earned runs in 4.2 IP on Opening Day. They didn’t face him again until August when they plated six runs in 5.1 IP. His overall stats against the Dodgers’ current roster look better than they will against this lineup, as he’s dominated players like Wong and Hernandez.

This is also Gallen on the road. This season, he’s rocking a 4.15 FIP and 4.26 xFIP on the road compared to a 2.32 FIP and 2.66 xFIP at home. With a history of struggling on the road and going into a hostile environment against a team that’s hit him up before, it doesn’t inspire confidence that Gallen has a good outing.

The Diamondbacks bullpen has been awesome, but the Dodgers bullpen is better. They were better over the full season, better lately, you can spin it any way you want.

I tried to figure out a less pricey way of playing the Dodgers. I thought about the first five; I thought about the team total. I’m not going to get cute. I haven’t given out a play all season beyond -140, but I have to do it in this spot. I think my brain will explode if the Dodgers go down 0-2 at home.