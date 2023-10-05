NLDS Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Season Series (Dodgers Won 8-5)

The Dodgers were the better team during the regular season, and they proved it during the head-to-head matchups, winning eight of the 13 games. The Diamondbacks won five of the first eight matchups, but the Dodgers won the final five games between the two teams.

Overall, the Dodgers outscored the Diamondbacks in the 13 games, 72-47.

March 30 – April 2 (Tied 2-2)

March 30: LAD 8, ARI 2

March 31: ARI 2, LAD 1

April 1: LAD 10, ARI 1

April 2: ARI 2, LAD 1

April 6 – April 9 (ARI wins 3-1)

April 6: LAD 5, ARI 2

April 7: ARI 6, LAD 3

April 8: ARI 12, LAD 8

April 9: ARI 11, LAD 6

August 8 – August 9 (LAD wins 2-0)

August 8: LAD 5, ARI 4

August 9: LAD 2, ARI 0

August 28 – August 30 (LAD wins 3-0)

August 28: LAD 7, ARI 4

August 29: LAD 9, ARI 1

August 30: LAD 7, ARI 0

NLDS – Projected Pitching Matchups

NLDS Game One: Merrill Kelly vs. Clayton Kershaw

Saturday, October 7 at 6:20 p.m. ET

Clayton Kershaw has made three starts against the Diamondbacks this season. He is also dealing with a bit of a nagging shoulder injury. In classic Kershaw fashion, though, he will be ready to go for Game One. How long in the game he lasts, however, is left to be seen.

Merrill Kelly has put together a nice season, but has made four starts against the Dodgers and has struggled. Through 20.1 innings of work, the Dodgers tallied nine earned runs, 27 hits and 13 walks against the righty. He will need to right the ship to get a good result in Game One.

With Kelly’s struggles against the Dodgers, regardless of how long Kershaw lasts in the game, the Dodgers have to be favorites in Game One.

NLDS Game Two: Zac Gallen vs. Bobby Miller

Monday, October 9 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Torey Lovullo has not yet announced Zac Gallen as his Game Two starter, but you figure with six days between his last start and Game Two, Gallen will be the likely starter for the Diamondbacks here. Roberts has not currently named any of his starters past Kershaw in this series, but Miller has all but earned the Game Two nod after his terrific rookie season.