MLB Playoff Best Bets, NLDS, ALDS, Odds, Predictions for October 16, 2023

Zack Wheeler is built for the postseason. High-velocity stuff that generates swings and misses with pinpoint command. He also has one of the best pitch framers in JT Realmuto to grab the corners for him. He pitched to a 2.59 ERA and 2.60 FIP in 48.2 IP postseason. He’s just… different.

Wheeler has an especially good matchup against a lineup filled with right-handed bats. He’s good against everyone, but righties have had the most trouble this year. Against righties, he’s posted a 2.67 FIP and 2.79 xFIP, compared to lefties at a 3.64 FIP and 4.29 xFIP. We saw this against the Marlins, as lefties Josh Bell and Jesus Sanchez were the only ones to contribute. Against the Braves, Albies was the one who had the big hit to start the Braves’ rally.

The first inning is key. The Diamondbacks have left-handers Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte at the top. Carroll is 0-5 against Wheeler, but Marte is 4-10. He should fare extremely well in this game if he can get around these two. I like Wheeler’s chances. The rest of the lineup is right-handed outside of Alek Thomas.

Wheeler has logged two starts against the Diamondbacks this season. In May, he allowed three runs in six innings, and then in June, he shut them down for one run over six innings. I’m putting Wheelers’ line at six innings of one-run ball. It’s playoff Wheeler.

Zac Gallen is such a stud. I’ve donated plenty of money to the sportsbooks claiming that Gallen’s road issues are a reason to fade him. I’m not sure I’ve ever succeeded in doing that, but the concerns remain. When I say “concerns,” I mean he’s not the greatest pitcher alive like he is at Chase Field. He posted a 2.32 FIP (25.6% K-BB) at home and a 4.15 FIP (15.9% K-BB) on the road. He can be beaten on the road, but he’s still extremely good wherever he’s at.

Gallen has made two post-season starts, one in Milwaukee and one in Los Angeles. He’s thrown 11.2 innings and allowed four earned runs to give him a 3.18 ERA. I think the Phillies can give him some early troubles, but nothing that gets out of hand. I think he goes five innings of two-run ball. That’s what he did in his lone start against them this year: 5.2 IP of two-run ball at Citizens Bank Park on May 24.