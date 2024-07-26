MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, July 26th, 2024

I was initially surprised to see Heaney’s numbers against this current roster. Through 48 PA, the Blue Jays hit .316 with a .410 xwOBA. Scary. But I realized these stats are from 2021 when players like Justin Turner were much better, and Heaney had a terrible year. Credit to Heaney; he did throw a six-inning shutout in Toronto in 2021, so he has experience there.

As you can see from the chart, there are better offenses against lefties. They are in the bottom five in relevant metrics this season and below average over the last 30 days. Since the All-Star break hit, the Blue Jays have 30 PA against lefties with a -9 wRC+. It’s hilariously bad, but it’s a small sample, but the larger sample shows this is a below-average offense against lefties.

Yusei Kikuchi lines up on the other side. He faced Texas last year and allowed six earned runs in a 10-0 win by the Rangers. He’s an average left-hander; his xERA is about league average. As does Heaney, but the Rangers are getting much better against southpaws.

As you can see from the chart, the Rangers have been a top-five offense against left-handed pitching over the last thirty days. Since the All-Star break ended, they’ve racked up 56 PA vs. LHP and posted a 154 wRC+. I like their chances against Kikuchi, who seems to be cruising early but has continued to fall apart lately.

The Rangers bullpen could be better, but it’s in a great rest spot. Yesterday, they used very rested arms so that they could go on back-to-backs, and the rest of the bullpen is ready to go. The Blue Jays bullpen has two relievers I like, rested Chad Green and Yimi Garcia, but the rest is up for debate. I’ll go to battle with this current Blue Jays bullpen any day of the week.

Based on the matchup, I made this game -110 on both sides. I believe in momentum, and I think the Rangers are owning that right now. I know four of the wins came against the White Sox, but if the Rangers get hot, it doesn’t really matter who the opponent is. I’m taking the road team to +100.